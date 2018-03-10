DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

14-year-old Hindu girl married off to 55-year-old man recovered by Thar police

Hanif SamoonMarch 10, 2018

Email


A police team conducted a raid in Sindh's Tharparkar district on Saturday, recovering a 14-year-old Hindu girl who had been married off to a 55-year-old man earlier this week.

The police arrested the accused groom and the girl's father, who had allegedly accepted money in exchange for consenting to the marriage, during the raid that was conducted on the orders of Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Thar Ameer Saud Magsi in Dhaklo village, near the town of Chelhar.

Police officials told Dawn that the minor girl was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate Abdul Qadir Khoso, who ordered the police to verify the girl's age by sending her to Hyderabad for required medical tests.

The mother of the girl and other relatives had earlier blamed the girl's father for having sold off his daughter to the accused groom for Rs70,000.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against four persons on behalf of the state under section 3 (punishment for male contracting party), section 4 (punishment for solemnising a child marriage) and section 5 (punishment for parent or guardian concerned in a child marriage) of Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act 2013.

When contacted, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Mohammad Younis Rahimoon of Chelhar police station said that it was discovered during preliminary investigation that two other men had also been involved in the matter and their names had been included in the FIR. One of these two accused suspects managed to flee while police arrested the others, he said.

Rahimoon said that the recovered girl would be handed over to the elders of the area for protection after being produced before the medical board as per court orders.

Zahida Detho, the chairperson of Sindh Rural Partners Organisation (SRPO) which has worked extensively in Thar to combat child marriages, deplored that despite the enactment of Hindu Marriage Act and Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act, incidents of child marriages were still on the rise.

Child marriage is a punishable offence in Sindh. According to the Child Marriages Restraint Act, a child marriage includes any marriage where one of the contracting parties is less than 18 years of age.

Those found guilty of entering into, or facilitating, a child marriage can be sentenced to rigorous punishment for up to three years.

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN, VIOLENCE AGAINST HINDUS Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 10, 2018 09:01pm

IndoPak where tolerance are low, education is low, curruption of politicians high. Without good leadership in IndoPak this will keep happening.

Sindh is ruined an Zardari mafia now kids are doing the job of loot. This has to stop.

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Hamed Quraishi
Mar 10, 2018 09:34pm

The police is doing good job. Keep it up. Chase everyone !

Trump Et
Mar 10, 2018 09:36pm

Swift justice-served. Good going Pakistan.

Trump Et
Mar 10, 2018 09:38pm

Her religion is not of significance here. It's a local problem, not a religious one.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 10, 2018

Democracy’s custodians

For all the negotiations in recent days, which party has a democracy-strengthening agenda for the Senate?
Updated March 10, 2018

Transforming Karachi

Karachi needs detailed and thorough treatment, just as the recent diagnostic report by the World Bank has given to it.
Updated March 10, 2018

Child labour bill

Display of good intentions, succeeded by a woeful follow-through, appears to have become a hallmark of governance.
Updated March 09, 2018

IMF warning

It has been a year since an IMF managing director said that Pakistan faces a “moment of opportunity”.
Updated March 09, 2018

Ban on loose cigarettes

IT has taken a while to achieve the goal, but better late than never.