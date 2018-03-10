French airport officials detain PIA flight steward for alleged heroin possession
A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) steward was detained in Paris by French airport authorities for allegedly being in possession of four kilogrammes of heroin, DawnNewsTV reported on Saturday.
The suspect, according to reports, was carrying four packets of heroin weighing one kilogramme each, worth at least Rs40 million.
The flight was bound from Paris to Islamabad. According to a notice sent to PIA authorities, the plane's crew, as well as the three pilots, were made to undergo thorough checking and were detained at the airport for several hours.
So far, the PIA has received no official confirmation of the incident from the French authorities. However, the national carrier's spokesperson, Mashood Tajwar, said that the suspect had been suspended from service until further investigation. If the allegations are proven to be true, he will be terminated, Tajwar added.
The suspect was the vice president of PIA CBA and was appointed to the flight on the union's recommendation, reports say.
Comments (31)
Terminated? That is it?
National airline is always in news for problem with the staffs in the plane.
PIA staff is the reason for this great airlines decline and these people should be punished with maximum penalty for causing embarrassment
Shame . Why cannot PIA have back ground check of each employee particularly going on foreign trips? Is it because only people hired are with some influence ?
Third such incident in last 12 months.....demonstrates that the airport and ports are full of corrupt people and something needs to be done....the national new must cover and name and shame such people. Plus a lengthy prison sentence.
What our FIA is doing ?
Soon PIA will be Barred from Operating Europian Airspace’s
Shame
Great going....
Pakistan doesn't need enemies.......
What a big tragedy?
Well the airline is not making money but the crew does.
Termination is not the solution. Under narcotic smuggling laws there are penalties that include jail or death. Either PIA and GOP should implement the law or live to see the end of a dying dream.
Would that suspension and termination be enough on this crime? He should be punished as jailed for life.
What an airline, what a crew to fly with!! What a disgrace to the country. Shut this organization full of incompetent and corrupt employees.
Shame, shame.shame.
Sad state of affairs in PIA :(
PIA always bring embarrassment to the nation. The nation which pays for their salaries and they have never returned a dime back. Just utter shame.
Now such is the situation of PIA. Privatise it ASAP.
Disappointing and shameful act if proven guilty. When is PIA going to be privatized? Sooner the better. Besides, go deep in this investigation and we may have some popular names in the crime. Possibly
Shameful ! Give him the due process and punish most severely so others can learn. And PIA, once a darling of an airline industry, has become an unreliable national carrier perhaps befitting the reputation of the nation on world stage. Bring it back to life!
Will he be punished in Pakistan also?
Well done French police. Fight against drugs to continue
What a shame ! Who is running this disgraced Airline PIA?
Shut down this embarrassment.
PIA should be banned entering into air space of any country.
Only terminated. How about 20 years in jail.
I thought PIA was being sold to private buyer(s). Let's shut this thing down.
Instead of terminating the Pakistani authorities should arrest the lords behind these sort of embarrassing situations
This used to be pride of Pakistan.Accept ,soul searching is need of hour.
And they say PIA is running into losses.