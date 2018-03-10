DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

French airport officials detain PIA flight steward for alleged heroin possession

Javed ChaudhryMarch 10, 2018

Email


A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) steward was detained in Paris by French airport authorities for allegedly being in possession of four kilogrammes of heroin, DawnNewsTV reported on Saturday.

The suspect, according to reports, was carrying four packets of heroin weighing one kilogramme each, worth at least Rs40 million.

The flight was bound from Paris to Islamabad. According to a notice sent to PIA authorities, the plane's crew, as well as the three pilots, were made to undergo thorough checking and were detained at the airport for several hours.

So far, the PIA has received no official confirmation of the incident from the French authorities. However, the national carrier's spokesperson, Mashood Tajwar, said that the suspect had been suspended from service until further investigation. If the allegations are proven to be true, he will be terminated, Tajwar added.

The suspect was the vice president of PIA CBA and was appointed to the flight on the union's recommendation, reports say.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (31)

1000 characters
Vimal
Mar 10, 2018 05:45pm

Terminated? That is it?

Iftikhar Husain
Mar 10, 2018 05:51pm

National airline is always in news for problem with the staffs in the plane.

Tahir
Mar 10, 2018 05:53pm

PIA staff is the reason for this great airlines decline and these people should be punished with maximum penalty for causing embarrassment

kks
Mar 10, 2018 05:53pm

Shame . Why cannot PIA have back ground check of each employee particularly going on foreign trips? Is it because only people hired are with some influence ?

marcus
Mar 10, 2018 05:59pm

Third such incident in last 12 months.....demonstrates that the airport and ports are full of corrupt people and something needs to be done....the national new must cover and name and shame such people. Plus a lengthy prison sentence.

Kaif
Mar 10, 2018 06:03pm

What our FIA is doing ?

Sadiq
Mar 10, 2018 06:08pm

Soon PIA will be Barred from Operating Europian Airspace’s

Superman
Mar 10, 2018 06:08pm

Shame

Satish
Mar 10, 2018 06:19pm

Great going....

M singh
Mar 10, 2018 06:20pm

Pakistan doesn't need enemies.......

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 10, 2018 06:23pm

What a big tragedy?

Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Mar 10, 2018 06:24pm

Well the airline is not making money but the crew does.

Sodomite
Mar 10, 2018 06:28pm

Termination is not the solution. Under narcotic smuggling laws there are penalties that include jail or death. Either PIA and GOP should implement the law or live to see the end of a dying dream.

Muhib E Watan
Mar 10, 2018 06:41pm

Would that suspension and termination be enough on this crime? He should be punished as jailed for life.

M.D.Naseem
Mar 10, 2018 06:43pm

What an airline, what a crew to fly with!! What a disgrace to the country. Shut this organization full of incompetent and corrupt employees.

Zain Khan
Mar 10, 2018 06:50pm

Shame, shame.shame.

Murtaxa
Mar 10, 2018 06:56pm

Sad state of affairs in PIA :(

Abdul Hannan
Mar 10, 2018 07:21pm

PIA always bring embarrassment to the nation. The nation which pays for their salaries and they have never returned a dime back. Just utter shame.

Rehan
Mar 10, 2018 07:36pm

Now such is the situation of PIA. Privatise it ASAP.

ABL
Mar 10, 2018 07:56pm

Disappointing and shameful act if proven guilty. When is PIA going to be privatized? Sooner the better. Besides, go deep in this investigation and we may have some popular names in the crime. Possibly

ahamed
Mar 10, 2018 08:14pm

Shameful ! Give him the due process and punish most severely so others can learn. And PIA, once a darling of an airline industry, has become an unreliable national carrier perhaps befitting the reputation of the nation on world stage. Bring it back to life!

Ajaya K Dutt
Mar 10, 2018 08:30pm

Will he be punished in Pakistan also?

Amit Sharma
Mar 10, 2018 08:33pm

Well done French police. Fight against drugs to continue

Skyhawk
Mar 10, 2018 08:39pm

What a shame ! Who is running this disgraced Airline PIA?

Najum
Mar 10, 2018 09:08pm

Shut down this embarrassment.

point of view
Mar 10, 2018 09:13pm

PIA should be banned entering into air space of any country.

hello
Mar 10, 2018 09:17pm

Only terminated. How about 20 years in jail.

hello
Mar 10, 2018 09:19pm

I thought PIA was being sold to private buyer(s). Let's shut this thing down.

NACParis
Mar 10, 2018 09:29pm

Instead of terminating the Pakistani authorities should arrest the lords behind these sort of embarrassing situations

Joe
Mar 10, 2018 09:56pm

This used to be pride of Pakistan.Accept ,soul searching is need of hour.

John
Mar 10, 2018 10:50pm

And they say PIA is running into losses.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 10, 2018

Democracy’s custodians

For all the negotiations in recent days, which party has a democracy-strengthening agenda for the Senate?
Updated March 10, 2018

Transforming Karachi

Karachi needs detailed and thorough treatment, just as the recent diagnostic report by the World Bank has given to it.
Updated March 10, 2018

Child labour bill

Display of good intentions, succeeded by a woeful follow-through, appears to have become a hallmark of governance.
Updated March 09, 2018

IMF warning

It has been a year since an IMF managing director said that Pakistan faces a “moment of opportunity”.
Updated March 09, 2018

Ban on loose cigarettes

IT has taken a while to achieve the goal, but better late than never.