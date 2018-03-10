French airport officials detain PIA flight steward for alleged heroin possession

A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) steward was detained in Paris by French airport authorities for allegedly being in possession of four kilogrammes of heroin, DawnNewsTV reported on Saturday.

The suspect, according to reports, was carrying four packets of heroin weighing one kilogramme each, worth at least Rs40 million.

The flight was bound from Paris to Islamabad. According to a notice sent to PIA authorities, the plane's crew, as well as the three pilots, were made to undergo thorough checking and were detained at the airport for several hours.

So far, the PIA has received no official confirmation of the incident from the French authorities. However, the national carrier's spokesperson, Mashood Tajwar, said that the suspect had been suspended from service until further investigation. If the allegations are proven to be true, he will be terminated, Tajwar added.

The suspect was the vice president of PIA CBA and was appointed to the flight on the union's recommendation, reports say.