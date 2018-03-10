DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
Ufone Publishing Partner

Karachi Kings clobber Multan Sultans by 63 runs

Zohaib Ahmed MajeedUpdated March 10, 2018

Email


Afridi and Imad in action — PSL
Afridi and Imad in action — PSL

A pair of half centuries by Joe Denly and Babar Azam coupled with a vintage Shahid Afridi bowling spell helped Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by 63 runs in the 22nd fixture of the Pakistan Super League 2018 in Dubai on Saturday.

After Multan Sultans won the toss and invited Karachi Kings to bat first, the new pairing of Joe Denly and Lendl Simmons took the crease. The two remained cautious at the start, the West Indian more so than the Englishman.

Simmons consumed 13 balls and scored just four before Mohammad Irfan sent him back to the dugout.

Babar Azam walked in.

By the end of 5 overs, the Kings were 30-1 and scoring at a measly six an over.

Denly took charge in the 9th and 10th overs, smacking two boundaries each off of Junaid Khan and Imran Tahir's deliveries.

He brought up his fifty in that same Tahir over, by the end of which the Kings were 68-1.

Denly was on a mission, almost single-handedly powering the Kings innings. Of the 95 runs scored by the end of the 13th over, 70 had come off the Englishman's willow.

Azam also played a few shots of his own, like the pretty looking six over the long-on boundary in the 14th over.

Denly finally departed in the 17th over. His and Azam's 118-run partnership was the highest for PSL 2018 until that point.

The standing ovation tells everything about the quality of his innings.

Ingram hit two consecutive 6s in the 18th over and Azam hit two consecutive 4s in the next over. The latter departed in the same over having scored a 39-ball 58. His second fifty of the tournament was proof that Azam can flourish in 20-over format as well.

Some late hitting by Colin Ingram saw Karachi Kings finish with 188-3 — the highest score of PSL 2018 and their highest score ever.

In reply, Kumar Sangakkara and Ahmed Shehzad, like they usually do at the very least, provided the Sultans a decent start.

Shehzad hit two 6s — one pretty and where he wanted to, the other ugly and a complete miscue.

The 5th, 6th and 7th and 8th overs saw Sangakkara, Sohaib Maqsood, Shehzad and Kieron Pollard depart one after the other as the Kings gained the upper hand. By the end of that 8th over, the Sultans were 62-4, with Saif Badar and Shoaib Malik at the crease.

Badar hit Shahid Afridi for a huge six in the 10th but was bowled out the very next ball. The reaction that the 19-year-old Badar's dismissal elicited from Afridi wasn't befitting of a veteran cricketer like him. Here's that sequence:

Afridi, who was bowling fast, wicket-to-wicket and with hostility of his heyday, bowled out his third Sultan of the innings, with his victim being his fellow veteran Malik.

The game, at this point, was all but over.

The tail extended the proceedings but the run chase had been dead for quite some time. Sohail Tanvir's late cameo of 29-ball 34 was of little use as the Sultans were all out for 125, falling 63 runs short.

Afridi was named the man of the match for his bowling figures of 3-18 in four overs.

Line-ups

Karachi Kings: Joe Denly, Lendl Simmons, Shahid Afridi, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim (capt), Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan

Multan Sultans: Ahmed Shehzad, Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik (capt), Kieron Pollard, Saif Badar, Sohail Tanvir, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Imran Tahir, Hardus Viljoen

PSL2018 Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Theossa
Mar 10, 2018 05:24pm

Yawn! Two very boring teams whose line up is made up of a bunch of former and current national side players. They are not promoting local youth or serving national side in any way and seem only interested in making money. What these two teams bring to table? Nothing actually. Can't wait for Quetta - Zalmi match.

Sab se pehle pakistan
Mar 10, 2018 06:48pm

Multan Sultan all the way. Multan has a well balanced professional team. This so called Karachi Kings team which has nothing to do with Karachi anyways is filled with overrated cricketers like Imad Wasim. Surprised how Imad got picked in PSL. Let alone being the captain of Karachi. Look at other talented cricketers like Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Khan, Zafer Gauher. Give chance to deserving youngsters. So they can prove themselves. The real Karachi match is the second match of the day when Quetta Gladiator (The true Karachi team) plays Peshawar Zalmi.

A shah
Mar 10, 2018 08:59pm

Sad to see empty seats

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 10, 2018 09:17pm

What a match? Well done Karachi Kings. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 10, 2018

Democracy’s custodians

For all the negotiations in recent days, which party has a democracy-strengthening agenda for the Senate?
Updated March 10, 2018

Transforming Karachi

Karachi needs detailed and thorough treatment, just as the recent diagnostic report by the World Bank has given to it.
Updated March 10, 2018

Child labour bill

Display of good intentions, succeeded by a woeful follow-through, appears to have become a hallmark of governance.
Updated March 09, 2018

IMF warning

It has been a year since an IMF managing director said that Pakistan faces a “moment of opportunity”.
Updated March 09, 2018

Ban on loose cigarettes

IT has taken a while to achieve the goal, but better late than never.