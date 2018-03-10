Shahid Masood stops short of apologising, tells SC he will observe 'diligence' in future
Anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood told the Supreme Court on Saturday that he does not wish to contest the findings of an inquiry committee which had termed his startling claims about the convicted rapist and murderer of six-year-old Zainab in Kasur to be false and baseless.
In a written statement submitted to the court today by his counsel, the News One anchor stopped short of formally apologising for his allegations, but attempted to assure the apex court that he will observe "due diligence" in the future before making similar claims.
"I further submit that whatever the inquiry committee has concluded I do not contest and refute the same," wrote Dr Masood, who had earlier offered to be hanged if his allegations are proven incorrect.
Implicitly casting doubt on the inquiry committee's findings, the anchorperson said that although the committee had included him and others in the investigation, he "could not comment on the veracity of its [the committee] findings" because the court had itself selected members of the probe team.
Dr Masood had claimed during a late night show in January that convict Imran Ali was a member of a pornography gang which also includes a Punjab minister. During earlier hearings of the case, he had also told the court that the suspect has 37 foreign accounts.
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, who had taken a suo motu notice of the TV programme, had on Wednesday refused to accept a verbal apology from Dr Masood, saying it was too late after the inquiry committee in its report found the anchor's allegations to be untrue. The court would proceed in the case in accordance with the law, the CJP had said.
The court had subsequently issued a notice to News One channel and sought a reply from its management for airing the misleading programme related to the Kasur rape-murder case.
Thanking the SC for taking a "prompt action" against his programme that was broadcast on January 24, Dr Masood said that since Zainab's murder was a highly sensitive issue, "I not only being an anchor and journalist but also a father was highly concerned and emotionally upset."
Explaining how he reached his conclusions about the murder convict, the anchorperson said that the manner in which Zainab was raped and murdered and the torture marks that were observed on the child's body were "identical" to incidents of violent child pornography, which he claimed are broadcast on the 'dark web'.
Dr Masood said he had come across such recordings through his own sources in which children are sexually assaulted and murdered and "the same is viewed live by many people across the world and the same involves [a] hefty amount of money".
According to the anchorperson, he formed the opinion that convict Imran Ali was part of an international child pornography racket after he received information about certain bank accounts of the accused and his alleged connections with influential personalities.
"That with all this sensitivity and emotional distress I conducted the show on the fateful evening [of January 24", which culminated into the chief justice taking a notice of the programme, Dr Masood said.
"I... assure this august court that I shall observe due diligence and care before making any such statement [in the future]," he concluded.
Comments (53)
Just tactical retreat for face saving!
All 18 of his revelations were false and baseless, JIT claims. Dr was unable to support any of his claims with evidence that he kept promising the nation he has.
In oder to deter other people, it is important that Dr Masood is reprimanded and suspended for one month or two. This will set an example and deter future incidents - justice must prevail and seen to be same for all, no matter who they are or what position they hold in government, TV and public!
Dr said he "could not comment on the veracity of its [the committee] findings" because the court had itself selected members of the probe team.
If not court then who should pick JIT? So he should have made a JIT of his own liking too?
Looks like Nawaz narrative has got into his head as well.
People like Shahid Masood acts like a mafia, and he is so biased to any anti Imran Khan force that he can launch even such unfounded claims. Exemplary punishment should be given bcz we can not make him learn until people like shahid masood and Amir liaquat to pay heavy fines with a ban for at least an year.
You are a liar Dr. Masood and you should be punished. You have no feelings for victims. All you care is ratings for your ugly programs.
This Mr. know all has no training or experience in the discipline he pretends to be an expert of. If after blatant violation of public trust at the most sensitive moment in history of this nation, he still does not offer due, unambiguous and honest apology, he should be put in the right place befitting his misplaced arrogance. Polluting media waves on made up pretext must be brought to an end and for good for larger good of society.
Every night dr.shahi tells us how politicians do not believe in JIT and not following court orders but in his own case he indirectly blames JIT of not sophisticated enough to verify his glorious findings about Zainab Case? We people have short memory and will forget this case in coming few months and he will again be number1 anchor.
In my opinion, He is not 100% wrong, but unfortunately did not have solid proof to support his Theory.
What else can he say to remain afloat and stay in the limelight?
Ban Shahid Masood!
"I not only being an anchor and journalist but also a father was highly concerned and emotionally upset."
A person with no morals. Saeed Ghani rightly said about him that Shahid Masood is neither a good journalist, nor a good doctor. Neither a good son, nor a good father. Neither a good husband, nor a good person.
This was too much. But I like Doctor Masood's fairy tales. Just take them with punch of salt.
Couple of times watched his talk show, he seemed self absorbed man. I hold management responsible for airing such a false report.
The decision in this case can prove to be guideline or the anchors to be careful which chasing for the rating.
Dr Shahid Masood is surely not 100% wrong in his case. But he made a mistake here not having any solid proof. Someone or a group of very influential or a Mafia seems to be behind all this. The investigating team seems not capable to get access deeply and failed to approach in the right direction.
He is neither a real doctor nor a real journalist .
I think,first Dr. Shahid Masood should apologize from PLM(N) . His allegations were mainly against the political party. Secondly , he should apologize from nation for terrorizing. Thirdly, from journalist community.
He should be given exemplary punishment for making people fool by his baseless and false allegations.SC must also take serious notice of channel allowing him to host such programme.
Shahid should be banned. In addition him and the channel management should be heavily fined. The chanbel should also be off air for some time as penalty.
Shahi should be banned from TV for telling lies
Please don't make a laughing stock of the nation in front of the world. Grow up and either leave yourself at the mercy of the courts and accept their sentence for you, trying to behave in the future or go into hiding somewhere no body would be able to find you.
He should be banned like Altaf Hussain.
A criminal case should be registered against Dr. Shahdi Masood. TV shows with one-sided programs like Khara Sach and ARY talk shows should be banned.
He is looking for a respectable exit. I think he deserves light punishment his case should no be written off without some burden on him.
Shahid Masood must apologise and receive punishment
This is what most pakistani journalist are doing...
Making allegations agains person and countries without any concrete evidences
He should be banned from TV and should be fined as well.They think because of their profession they can say anything and get away with it.
So this quack gets away without any repercussions. He lost one viewer today.
He should be prosecuted under the law and his case should set an example for other people in future
He is a honest journalist. Mistakes happened to everyone. Journalist depends on their sources and sources sometimes does mistakes.
Responsibility and accountability go hand in hand. The anchor person wants all the glory of responsibility and title but no accountability. Now, he must be punished for his deeds.
This guy is over whether he admits or not.
Dr. Shahid has exposed the money laundering mafia and the corrupt leadership and has highest viewer ship in Pakistan and abroad. It cant be just an illusion??? Keep up the good work of exposing Dr. Sahib.
He should be sent to jail for 5 years
At least he should be off air for 3 or 6 months
Whether he is right or wrong there remains a question as to who is pressurising the Zainb's father that he had to resort to file an pplication to the SC.
So which gang is threatening Zanib family of dire consequence.That is the pornography racket for home imran ali was culprit worker.The racket at dark web that was revealed by dr Shahid Masoud.
put him in jail for.90 days, fine him and the news channel, give him time in jail to ponder his actions, and no apology and retraction, stay longer in jail. enjoy!
The rot seems to be very deep in this case. Not sure the integrity of inquiry committee. However, Dr. Shahid Masood is a great and honest man.
He must watch such filth otherwise how would he know what’s out there in the “dark web”. By the way no mention of what to expect in regards to his punishment now ?
Please send this anchor person to prison. He spread false rumors at a time when the whole nation was traumatized.
His prison sentence will be a lesson for all anchors to never lie on their show.
Think of that poor girls Father - this fellow should be barred for life and jailed to get his thoughts together
Supreme court should not let him escape Scot free.
Even his program End of Times, stole all ideas from famous writer Harun Yahya, He usually perform internet based information shows, as internet is full of unauthenticated information, He must be banned to teach lessons to others like him.
He must have strong backing of strongest force, that’s why he set free without any punishment. Otherwise he wouldn’t have dared to accuse politicians.
Let's start boycotting advertisers who promote his show. That should teach them.
This guy is unbelievable! Repent and Apologise! Totally deluded
After this, people should stop watching him. There are lot of tv analyst like him. Examples are Hassan Nisar, Bhatti Sahib Etc.
Please please is there no accountability in this country. This guys makes fool of the whole nation and he gets away with it. He needs to made an example of. In order to make sure these "journalist" stop spreading rumours.
Such people must be punished.
The honorable court may accept his reply and pardon him.
Example should be created and clear signal should be provided to anchors like him. These people are becoming mafia an d their should be some control. We have seen Mubashir Luqman previously where he was caught live on camera. This is my personal opinion that he should be banned for life with no mercy at all
Shahid Masood should be suspended for some months.