Careem captain abuses passenger, uploads video on social media

Dawn.comUpdated March 10, 2018

A 'captain' of popular ride-sharing service Careem recorded himself on video hurling abuses at and threatening a customer with violence because the latter brought a lit cigarette into the former's car.

The harrowing video was circulated widely on social media on Saturday.

It shows the visibly worked up captain hurling a stream of verbal abuses at the customer, who is sitting next to him in the front passenger seat of his car.

The customer, realising that the incident is being filmed, asks at least twice that the driver stop.

"Who do you think you are? How dare you throw a cigarette in my car," the driver says while intermittently verbally abusing the passenger. "Is this your father's car? How dare you get inside?"

The passenger, on the other hand, tries to explain that his cigarette fell on the car's floor mat by mistake, but to no avail.

"I put air conditioning in this car for you; do you even have a fan at home," the captain asks the speechless passenger at one point. The question is followed by more abuse, even as the passenger tries to reiterate that the cigarette fell on the floor by mistake.

"Apologise to me," the driver threatens the passenger a few times.

Seemingly having heard enough, the passenger is later seen taking his mobile phone out, at which the captain — once again resorting to abuse — threatens that if the customer is going to make phone calls, he only needs to "send his live location" after which "everyone" is going to show up.

The 'live location' feature in popular messaging app Whatsapp allows anyone to see where the person sharing his location is at the moment. It can be used as a tool to rendezvous.

While the captain does not explicitly say what his friends and acquaintances are going to do, it is clear that it is a threat of violence.

As the customer silently keeps using his phone, the driver addresses his audience, saying: "This is the kind of passengers Careem has, and when we complain our [Careem] IDs get blocked."

The customer then gets off, saying that he has noted the number of the captain's car. This triggers more abuse from the driver.

The clip ends abruptly as the customer loses his composure and responds with abuse from his end as well.

In a second video, uploaded with the first one, the driver is seen accusing the customer of having turned violent off-camera and damaging his car. He then shows a broken side mirror and a shattered back window as 'proof' of his claim.

In an emailed response, Careem said it is "looking into the case from all sides and [is] in touch with relevant parties. We hope to resolve the situation as soon as possible."

Comments (65)

1000 characters
abbas
Mar 10, 2018 05:31pm

careem service is pathetic indeed their some drivers are really ill mannered.

Aslam Qadri
Mar 10, 2018 05:34pm

Looks like the customer indeed is at fault, seems he cleverly remained patient and the moment he was outside, he blew his anger on the car and the captain.

Khan
Mar 10, 2018 05:42pm

Corrupt company. Poor & bad behavior of its captons is their trademark now

Sixer From Chakwal
Mar 10, 2018 05:43pm

Interesting; with this type of Careem service, we can at least trace the criminal, no matter if he is captain or passenger. Thanks to technology

Asif Mehmood
Mar 10, 2018 05:49pm

Lots of bad captains out there ! I came across one who had been blocked by Careem cuz he had harassed one of his female costumer on phone

Javad Khan
Mar 10, 2018 05:53pm

Would not blame him a bit. If passengers can’t behave and smoke in my car, I would do the same . More power to him

Ali
Mar 10, 2018 06:15pm

Careem should suspend this driver immediately.This behavior is unacceptable.

siddiQ KARIM
Mar 10, 2018 06:19pm

i side with the driver look at our country and what have we done with it

Khan
Mar 10, 2018 06:23pm

I'm with the captain in this case. The customer should know that smoking in a public transport is not allowed., be it busses, taxi or a private taxi. A person is not allowed to smoke. The captain however should not have let him in the car if he was smoking.

TRUTHSPEAKS
Mar 10, 2018 06:31pm

the customer should have apologized for smoking in the car without permission

Adil Jadoon
Mar 10, 2018 06:32pm

Well I think they are both wrong but the career Captain needs some more training in personal interactions.

Tzaman
Mar 10, 2018 06:41pm

This captain should banned for life from any respectable ride sharing company. Then it will teach such uncouth, uncivilized person.

Imran
Mar 10, 2018 06:48pm

I think it was the passenger who was the abuser and not the other way round. He even smashed the car's windscreen in the end.

Murtaxa
Mar 10, 2018 07:02pm

Careem should keep NO SMOKING mandatory in its policy for the safety of both drivers and customers.. Driver's behaviour is inappropriate

Saqib
Mar 10, 2018 07:06pm

Did the right thing. Smoking should not be allowed in shared passenger rides across the board. If you are to smoke, then be prepared to apologize for damages. If he had apologized, I would then consider Careem Captians attitude as being inappropriate. But I can understand the frustration when dealing with folks with sense of over accomplishment and entitlement.

Noman
Mar 10, 2018 07:06pm

Some of Careem captains are new to karachi and don't even know how to behave and also don't know addresses of famous places and takes ages to reach the pickup point.

Arshad Saleem
Mar 10, 2018 07:15pm

In the follow-up video the driver claims that he initially calmly told the passenger to stop smoking in his car, on which the passenger showed pretentious attitude and then threw it on the car floor (mat) which riled up the driver. Ride sharing companies should ensure that all cars are fitted with dash-cams to record the whole ride, and to train their drivers how to handle problem customers in a civil manner.

Citizen
Mar 10, 2018 07:20pm

This Careem issue is very important. Careem drivers can keep any kind of composure, self styled dress and car lay out. Many have joined to get chance to impres opposite sex. Very alarming it can be for city family life.

Sab se pehle pakistan
Mar 10, 2018 07:21pm

Absolutely ridiculous language and behavior. He could have asked the passenger to leave but this kind of attitude is unacceptable. Strict action should be taken against the driver.

moona
Mar 10, 2018 07:27pm

Careem better block his ID.

Shujaat
Mar 10, 2018 07:29pm

Uber and Careem have certainly made our lives easier. We no longer have to worry about the needless arguments over location, price and comfort. However, there will be occasional incidents both on the customer and captain/service side. I trust the respective managements will take the right action.

On the same note, we also need to be mindful that these ride hailing services have impacted the transport mafia and they will do things to give these companies a bad name.

Belal Khan
Mar 10, 2018 07:29pm

Smokers suck!

Qaisar
Mar 10, 2018 07:29pm

Careem is just making money and ignoring to train their captains how to behave with customers. The company need to closely monitor such behaviours and permanently cancel such captains services. I had faced twice such bad behaviours in my last trip to Karachi. If Careem does improve this area, customer will stop using this service.

jamal
Mar 10, 2018 07:32pm

Careem should ask captains to get police character certificate.

Javaid
Mar 10, 2018 07:38pm

Driver was absolutely right in demanding an apology the passenger being a lawyer thought he is above any law and did not apologise . Had he apologized in the argument from driver would have cooled down . Sorry is is an excellent word to cool down the anger of opposite party. Why passenger did not use this word.

Viquar Syed
Mar 10, 2018 07:39pm

Careem driver did the right thing.

Ehsan
Mar 10, 2018 07:41pm

Customer should have been respectful of the ride, extinguished the cigarette before getting in and not used his wakeel card.

Right
Mar 10, 2018 07:42pm

Is he really a Careem driver or just using the social media for propaganda. I have used careem many times in 24 hours time. Careem drivers are very polite.

Fattudin Morakwa Khan
Mar 10, 2018 07:53pm

You can introduce global technology in Pakistan but local population would remain the same

Saad Khan
Mar 10, 2018 07:56pm

Customer is always right and respectful, this nasty driver not only be fired but kicked out for any future jobs.

Arfeen Khan
Mar 10, 2018 08:00pm

Careem needs to state clear policy about eating, drinking and smoking. This policy statement should be displayed inside the car in writing as well as visually, like no smoking sign displayed at petrol pumps.

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Mar 10, 2018 08:06pm

This driver is an absolute trash and must be instantly fired & heavily fined by the management of Careem; there is nothing to be resolved here. The video recording resolved everything.

Khan
Mar 10, 2018 08:22pm

Nothing wrong with the driver. Smoking and throwing cegrite in the car by itself is a crime and your yellow journalism sporting it....

Bipul
Mar 10, 2018 08:27pm

His passenger shouldn’t have lit a cigarette.

Atif Khan
Mar 10, 2018 08:31pm

The passenger is at fault here but the Careem driver could also have handled the situation better with better trainning

Pakistani american
Mar 10, 2018 08:40pm

Do justice to this Driver. This passenger was wrong.

Zakota
Mar 10, 2018 08:43pm

No passenger has the right to spoil hired vehicle and must pay for the damages

alla bux
Mar 10, 2018 08:46pm

Good. I hope more Careem Captains follow his example. Shameless guy smoking in public and bringing a lit cigarette into the car?

Zakota
Mar 10, 2018 08:48pm

Female drivers to be employed for female passengers

Abdullah
Mar 10, 2018 08:52pm

Careem should teach some ethics and moralities to its CAPTAINS.

Rashid
Mar 10, 2018 08:53pm

As long as it is not physical, should be ignored. Careem needs to provide rules and regulations copies to their captains just in case customers want to see those.

A shah
Mar 10, 2018 09:03pm

Does this deserve front page coverage?

SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 10, 2018 09:05pm

It is impossible to change the mentality of some people. The ride service providers must ensure that even if such an incident occurs, their drivers behave properly and demand that the offender discontinue his errant action and must compensate for any loss sustained by the driver. Secondly, the private car owners, on the lookout for some extra earnings, should realize that they can't stop every one from doing things which they may dislike. Any thing done must be through a well taught out and planned exercise.

Saleem
Mar 10, 2018 09:11pm

I have always had good experience with careem. These captains are actually car owners, not drivers so they have a rights to remind the customers of being respectful

Ghar_Damad
Mar 10, 2018 09:20pm

Why did he let him in with a lit cigarette if he didnt want him to smoke inside?

Faisal
Mar 10, 2018 09:21pm

How is this abuse? I would do the same if someone gets in my car and lights a cigarette and then tops it off by telling me that they're big shot lawyer.

Khurram Naseem
Mar 10, 2018 09:24pm

Reflection of our society! Careem Captain's are not their employee they are part of our world. This is ride hailing company not a taxi company. He is same Captain visible in previous video while demonstrating in Careem office and that time people like him as he was innocent now he is evil.

Javaid
Mar 10, 2018 09:25pm

Every one should know that smoking at public vehicle is an offence. A lawyer should have better knowledge of the law.

hello
Mar 10, 2018 09:26pm

I agree with careem captain. Someone has to teach manners to out of control Pakistani nation. Why would you want cigarette smell in a taxi where hundreds of people are in and out and most probably don't smoke.

Ayaz Bader
Mar 10, 2018 09:31pm

Indeed shocking behaviour from Careem captain and probably from Customer as well since we have to get to other part of story.

Careem is much better un terms of its Pilots behaviour and resolving complaints promptly, as compared to other major competitor.

Looking forward for an exemplary outcome of whole episode

Objectivator
Mar 10, 2018 09:31pm

I myself have been a careem's customer for about 2 months, The problem with service is this that there is no cameras installed in careem's cars like others Taxi services in foreign countries. And the careem's representatives only listen to customers complain no matter if they are gangsters, thieves or rule breakers. If the drivers complains about customers so the company warn them of losing the job ( careem membership ) ... I think the very driver was sick of the routine so he his made a video by himself to the expose the creem's flaws.

no comebacks
Mar 10, 2018 09:34pm

the driver is right,look at the passenger threatening the driver that he is a lawyer,so what!!

Ayaz Bader
Mar 10, 2018 09:42pm

@Ayaz Bader Legal actions are also available for threatening behaviour

Nawaz
Mar 10, 2018 09:45pm

I've noticed whilst using Careem that some of their drivers lack customer service skills. The company needs to invest on the training of their driver's. Although passenger's action led to the incident, the driver crossed the red line and abused the passenger.

I don't have the words to express how Careem and Uber have made life easier for the users in the big cities. Even those who own cars use these services to avoid driving and parking hassle. These companies have created thousands of employment opportunities which are rare in Pakistan.

saber
Mar 10, 2018 09:47pm

Lawyers the educated class of Pakistan. Captain is right

KK
Mar 10, 2018 09:50pm

Captain's language was deplorable but his actions were correct.I hereby stand with Captain.

Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Mar 10, 2018 10:11pm

I think he thought he is the 'Captain' so he can behave anyway. I never heard a taxi driver is a Captain.

Asif
Mar 10, 2018 10:21pm

Many lawyers are seen driving cars with un- compuertized No plates with the text Advocate High Court. The lawyer should have said sorry earlier in the begining

A Pakistani
Mar 10, 2018 10:25pm

I think he is polite. Imagine what would you do if someone lights up a cigarette in your car and burns carpets and mats in your valuable car?

Democrat
Mar 10, 2018 10:35pm

This guy should be fired by Careem. There is a way to let a customer know that they can't smoke inside a car but to behave like this is absolutely uncalled for

Arif
Mar 10, 2018 10:36pm

I cannot put all blame to captain. He use bad language which is not good but his anger is correct. How come a learned person like him who said he is a lawyer and dont have manner where to smoke where not. I have seen this all over Pakistan people can smoke anywhere they want and throw lighted cigratte anywhere . Dont expect others to respect you when you also dont have manners.

N2
Mar 10, 2018 10:51pm

It’s amising that the driver waited for the passenger to completely finish smoking and throw away the bud before he got offended that the passenger was smoking in the car!

Arslan sheikh
Mar 10, 2018 10:53pm

We have become so callous. Maybe we don't even pay attention until we're treated this way. He clearly provoked the captain. However captains should not act like thugs.

farhad hussain
Mar 10, 2018 10:54pm

lack of professionalism. there should be driver accreditation.i live in australia. people use brand new car for uber or taxi. In pakistan most of the people cannot even smell those car.

PakCanuck
Mar 10, 2018 11:09pm

The Careem Captain is right. The passenger is not only at fault but is not even willing to say sorry. The passenger should be penalized perhaps banned from using the service temporarily

