ECP urged to divide PB-12 into two to avoid tribal feud

QUETTA: The deputy leader of the opposition in the Balochistan Assembly and Awami National Party (ANP) MPA, Zamarak Khan, has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to divide the PB-12 (Gulistan) in two constituencies to prevent tribal rifts.

“Despite the court judgement on the sensitisation of the area, ECP’s new delimitation of PB-12 could start tribal rifts in Gulistan putting peoples’ lives in danger,” he said while speaking at Quetta Press Club on Friday.

He added that the Chief Justice of Pakistan had already directed the ECP to take tribal elders and stakeholders into confidence before issuing a new delimitation notification but the ECP had not taken a decision in this regard yet.

According to the ANP MPA, the ECP should restore PB-12 to its previous position on demarcation of the constituency “otherwise tribes in the area will indulge in bloodshed... their enmities have already claimed 100 lives in the area”.

“The ANP has always tried to maintain a peaceful environment in the area and will continue to strive to do so unless the ECP addresses our plea,” he said, adding they would approach the Supreme Court regarding the issue and also raise the issue in the provincial assembly.

He claimed that Qila Abdullah was one of the sensitive constituencies in the country in terms of tribal rifts. “We seek to end tribal and political differences,” said Mr Khan.

“Before the general elections, the ECP’s new delimitations could spark a war- like situation in the area. We demand that the ECP and apex court address our grievances,” he added. He stressed the need for more constituencies in Balo­chistan, claiming that there should be at least 15 more seats in the national and provincial assemblies from Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2018