DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Kashmala says reporter harassed her, refused to delete footage

Monitoring DeskUpdated March 10, 2018

Email


KARACHI: A day after the Nawa-i-Waqt group’s CEO accused Kashmala Tariq, the federal ombudsperson for protection against harassment of women, of illegally detaining and manhandling the Waqt News TV crew, the ombudsperson’s office issued a statement that the reporter asked “inappropriate questions that were not in line with the intent and objective of the message for the particular day”.

According to the statement issued by the ombudsperson’s secretariat, Matiullah Jan was “recording a message” in connection with International Women’s Day. After the recording ended, the reporter and Ms Tariq discussed matters off the record, but the ombudsperson noticed that the camera was still rolling.

Ms Tariq objected to this “unethical behaviour” and “after the situation got tense, she was assured that the footage would be deleted”. However, while the cameraman was showing her the footage, Mr Jan started shouting, asking Ms Tariq to “behave yourself” and “shut up”, according to the press statement.

After watching the footage, Ms Tariq instructed the cameraman to delete it. “Mr Jan told the ombudsperson not to touch the equipment...and lunged towards her. “He not only harassed Ms Tariq but also pushed and injured other members of the staff,” according to the statement.

The ombudsperson’s office said it had prepared a contempt of court order, as well as warrants for arrest, against the Waqt News team.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 10, 2018

Democracy’s custodians

For all the negotiations in recent days, which party has a democracy-strengthening agenda for the Senate?
Updated March 10, 2018

Transforming Karachi

Karachi needs detailed and thorough treatment, just as the recent diagnostic report by the World Bank has given to it.
Updated March 10, 2018

Child labour bill

Display of good intentions, succeeded by a woeful follow-through, appears to have become a hallmark of governance.
Updated March 09, 2018

IMF warning

It has been a year since an IMF managing director said that Pakistan faces a “moment of opportunity”.
Updated March 09, 2018

Ban on loose cigarettes

IT has taken a while to achieve the goal, but better late than never.