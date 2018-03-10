DAWN.COM

US, Pakistan agree on need to promote Afghan reconciliation

Anwar IqbalUpdated March 10, 2018

WASHINGTON: In the latest round of high-level talks between the United States and Pakistan, both sides stressed the need for restarting the process for reconciliation in Afghanistan, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua told Dawn on Friday.

Pakistan’s top diplomat, who completed her two-day visit to Washington on Friday, held two high-level meetings on Thursday afternoon at the White House and the State Department.

“The meetings went very well. There’s a sense of positivity that they want to strengthen their relationship with Pakistan,” said Ms Janjua when asked to describe the talks.

“There was also a great deal of focus on peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. And both sides welcomed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s recent peace offer to the Taliban,” said Ambassador Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhary, who attended both the meetings.

“We conveyed our concerns. They reiterated their concerns. The message was, both sides want a positive engagement,” Ms Janjua added.

Officials hold meetings at the White House and State Department

“We have to see how we move forward. We believe a regular consultative process needs to be re-established, so that we can hold talks under a structured process,” the foreign secretary said, noting that visits to Islamabad and Washington were useful but were not an alternative for the dialogue process.

The last meeting of the US-Pakistan strategic ministerial process was held in Washington in February 2016.

At the White House, US Deputy National Security Adviser Nadia Schadlow led the US team, which included Gen Joseph L. Votel, who heads the US Central Command, and Lisa Curtis, Senior Director for South and Central Asia at the National Security Council.

At the State Department, Deputy Secretary John J. Sullivan led the US team, which included acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells and other senior officials.

Gen Votel’s inclusion in the White House team was a pleasant surprise for the Pakistani delegation because in his recent statements the general has strongly advocated maintaining a strong relationship with Pakistan.

“They do realise Pakistan’s importance, repeatedly said it, and stressed it yesterday too,” said Ms Janjua when asked if Gen Votel was the only US official who considered Pakistan an important ally.

The head of the Pakistani delegation at the talks pointed out that she had come to Washington on a “reach-out” visit, but when US officials learned about it they arranged the high-level meetings, reflecting the fact that the United States continued to value the important relationship.

“We told them that this is a long-term relationship, which needs a structured dialogue process,” she said.

Ms Janjua also corrected the perception that she had come to Washington under US pressure. “The perception that Pakistan can be forced into doing something, we want to disagree with that,” she said.

She said the Pakistani officials told their US counterparts that Islamabad had welcomed President Ghani’s reconciliation plan and was willing to facilitate and support it. “But there are many actors in Afghanistan and all of them should be taken into consideration. We can only play a facilitative role,” she added.

Ms Janjua said they also discussed a US move last month to put Pakistan on a list of countries that allowed terrorists to raise funds. “We said our actions against such fundraising should have been taken into account.”

The Americans did not offer a detailed explanation of last month’s meeting of the Financial Action Task Force in Paris where the decision to put Pakistan on the list was taken, but “we told them we have been and will continue to work on this process,” Ms Janjua said.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2018

PAK AFGHAN RELATIONS, PAK US RELATIONS Pakistan

Comments (11)

1000 characters
Be honest
Mar 10, 2018 09:39am

When will we come out of proxy wars and dealing with threats from India and Afghanistan. Pakistan should focus on economic stability and economic gains. It is time to talk about both security and business. Media should stop focusing too much on political leadership. They should hire economist, who can discuss and compare economic policies of Pakistan and bring awareness to the nation about progress around the world. Our media is too conservative in terms of discussing foreign policies.

SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 10, 2018 12:48pm

Those who believe that the Americans are our masters will carry on doing their jobs for pleasing that country irrespective of the costs which we have to incur on a daily basis both in monetary and human terms. How could they justify such acts and deeds remains to be seen.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 10, 2018 01:20pm

What other options do they have in this respect?

Iqbal Janjua
Mar 10, 2018 01:28pm

By the look on her face seems meeting was not that fruitful as is made out.

LK
Mar 10, 2018 01:48pm

Looks like US pressure is working!

Unsung Zero
Mar 10, 2018 01:48pm

A US drone strike will soon scuttle all the chances of peace in Afghanistan. Mark my words. This is bound to happen.

The presence of the US in Afghanistan is not in the interest of the country or the region. It is meant to keep this region destabilized.

Tasawar
Mar 10, 2018 02:41pm

words not reflecting actions.

SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 10, 2018 02:49pm

What are the new terms and conditions set for us by the super power? They will continue to twist our arms and blame gaming us for their own follies or some new tricks are up their sleeves? We can be sure that they will not leave us alone and not let peace return to the region without undoing us. Their actions are for any one to see except those who wish to let their eyes remain closed.

saqibb
Mar 10, 2018 02:53pm

Pakistan needs to change all its Consulate officials as most are just passing time & waiting to get immigration. More important are places like US, UK, & Middle East.In the past most officials were appointed on political basis, even a school teacher from Shikarpur.

Iftikhar Husain
Mar 10, 2018 05:36pm

It seems that the visit of our FM to Russia has been fruitful keep the pressure on.

SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 10, 2018 07:46pm

If only we could agree to disagree all the time.

