Punjab's chicken meat, feed not contaminated, court body tells SC

LAHORE: The Supreme Court was told on Friday that chicken meat was safe for human consumption as it did not contain any contamination or toxins.

Advocate Salman Akram Raja, head of a committee made by the court, stated this in a report filed before a three-judge bench seized with a suo motu case about alleged contamination in poultry feed and meat.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar headed the bench along with Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

Mr Raja contended that the committee had collected samples randomly from 24 of 84 poultry farms/sheds registered in Punjab. He said these samples were sent to laboratory of University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences and the reports received so far had declared the chicken meat and feed free of contamination or toxics. He said the results of one of the test about antibiotic were in waiting. He also submitted recommendations of the committee to the bench in a sealed envelope.

Chief Justice Nisar expressed satisfaction with the report and observed that the public’s concerns about the alleged contamination in the chicken meat would be removed now as there was no harm in consuming it if used after a proper wash.

The chief justice directed secretary livestock department to implement the recommendations of the committee in letter and spirit and submit a report in one month.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2018