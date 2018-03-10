DAWN.COM

Time to take PSL back to Pakistan: Misbah

Zeeshan AhmedUpdated March 10, 2018

DUBAI: Misbah-ul-Haq, the country’s most successful Test captain, believes it is time to take Pakistan Super League back home.

Talking to DawnNews here on Friday, Misbah rued the continued low attendance at the matches.

“Here, in the UAE, it is not easy for the working people here to spare time and money for the matches regularly because the situation is not ideal here for them,” he said. “I think, we just have to get the league back to home because it is Pakistan’s league and the people there own it and relate to it more.”

The Islamabad United skipper hoped that the board will be able to hold more PSL matches in Pakistan next season and will relocate it soon. “Everyone including board, players and fans understand the importance of taking the league back home and efforts are being made in this regard. Hopefully, we will take more matches to Pakistan next year,” he said.

Meanwhile, talking about the ongoing season, he said that tournament has entered a crucial stage and all teams will have to put in tremendous effort to qualify for the playoffs. “The tournament is still wide open and anything can happen at any time. “I think the quality of bowling is very good in PSL, almost all teams have five-six top level bowlers in squads which you don’t get to see in other leagues.”

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2018

