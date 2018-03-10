Outgoing Senator Tahir Mashhadi parts ways with MQM

The outgoing Mutahidda Qaumi Movement parliamentary leader in the Senate, retired Colonel Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, on Friday announced to distance himself from all factions of the party.

Mashhadi said he had the honour and privilege of representing the most patriotic,educated, intelligent, patient and wonderful electorate in Pakistan.

The MQM senator said he had always endeavoured to do his best to represent and raise his voice for the poor, downtrodden and suffering section of the society. "I have always fought tor the constitutional and legitimate rights of the people," he added.

The recent turn of events, infighting and actions of the MQM Rabita Committee have resulted in chaos and confusion among the ranks of the party, Mashhadi said. "It has caused embarrassment and brought disgrace to the party."

"The irreparable loss inflected upon the MQM by its Rabita Committee members has caused tremendous damage to the once strong representative party of the urban people of Sindh and the middle class," said the MQM senator.

Mashhadi said he could not see the destruction of the "legitimate and rightful mandate of Urban Sindh being ruined in such a selfish, childish and unreasonable manner".

The retiring senator said he would continue to serve the people and city of Karachi in whatsoever capacity he could in the future.