2 FC personnel injured in roadside blast in Hub district

At least two personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) were injured in a roadside blast near their vehicle in Hub district on Friday, DawnNewsTV reported.

Hub DSP Jan Mohammad Khosa said that the blast occurred near FC camp in Perak area of the district, targeting the FC convoy which was on routine patrol.

The injured FC men have been shifted to combined military hospital in Karachi for treatment.

Four FC personnel had lost their lives when unknown assailants opened fire at their vehicle in Quetta last month.

The number of attacks in the country has fallen around 70 per cent, due to a combination of the military offensive against Taliban bases along the Afghan border and government initiatives to tackle militancy, but attacks on security and civilian targets continue to occur occasionally.