CAA asks airlines to crack down on 'rampant' violation of no-smoking rule by crew
The Civil Aviation Authority has asked all major Pakistani airlines to strictly ensure compliance with a ban on smoking on board aircraft, saying "rampant" violations of the rule by cockpit crews is a safety hazard, it emerged on Friday.
In a communiqué sent to domestic airlines, CAA Flight Standards Director Capt Arif Majeed reminded operators that smoking by the crew and passengers both is prohibited on board an airplane when it is airborne or on the ground.
"[However], despite repeated reminders by PCAA on the subject, smoking on board aeroplanes by crew is still rampant," reads the letter, dated March 7.
"Smoking on board an aircraft is a threat to its safety and an offence under state law," it said, recalling that the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance 2002 forbids smoking at all public places, institutions and public service vehicles.
Majeed stated in the letter that safety assessment inspections carried out abroad on Pakistani aircraft in the past have often reported evidence of smoking in the cockpit.
"This flagrant violation [of the rule] besides portraying [a] bad image of Pakistani pilots as principal violators is also a major reason for negative marking [in safety assessments] of Pakistan-registered aircraft," he said.
The negative marking has an adverse impact on the cumulative safety assessment of Pakistani airplanes.
Directing airlines to immediately implement the smoking ban, CAA has asked them to include the rule in the operations manual along with details of punitive actions.
In addition to the pilots, passengers and cabin crews are also barred from smoking in the cockpit, the letter stated. If it emerges and is proven that someone from the crew has smoked or permitted smoking, the licences of all crew members present in the cockpit will be suspended for three months.
The licence of the crew member found violating the rule on board for the second time will also be revoked, the letter stated.
They don't want the passengers to smoke but the pilots can smoke in the cockpit.
Do you mean to say that smoking is prohibited inside the planes? And we thought that gutka eating was the only evil in this society of the pure.
It’s true I have seen it my self. No one checks or stops them.
PIA pilots don't care because they can't be fired.
that is why i never travel PIA
Maybe if you pay them they will quit smoking
PIA has gone down the drain. Last time I remember traveling in the national airline, the cabin crew guy serving us, had a lit cigarette in one hand while serving beverages in the aisles. Somehow he had been employed through 'sifarish' but still found it beneath him to serve passengers with any etiquette. He was just there to travel to New York and enjoy the perks.
Seriously! Such casual approach to rules has become a hallmark of our society. Educated or uneducated, we are a wild herd which needs a sheperd with a big stick.
@anum PIA pilots are already well paid, how much more do we have to pay them? It is about the control and culture, everyone in PIA knows that you can get away with any violations because the union is there to protect them. For any public sector entity to run well, we have to get rid of this union culture and unions.
The airline that help to build Emirates aviation has gone down the pan.
thats true. I have seen those pilots having the same habits when they were driving private bus in karachi. Where people sit on top of it you know... :-)
Recruitment on safarish, hence no respect for law and rules