Man gets 6-year jail term, Rs1.7m fine for harassing woman online

Rana BilalMarch 09, 2018

A magistrate in Lahore sentenced a man to six years in prison on Friday and imposed a fine of Rs0.7 million for harassing and blackmailing a woman online, DawnNewsTV reported.

The convict has also been order to pay Rs1 million in compensation to the victim — the wife of a Pakistan Air Force officer living in Bahawalpur's Ahmedpur Sharqia.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Special Magistrate Imtiaz Ali Bajwa sentenced one Usman Bin Masood ─ arrested in 2017 ─ under Sections 20 (offences against dignity), 21 (offences against modesty) and 24 (cyber stalking) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

Masood was convicted for cyber offences which included digitally manipulating the victim's photos, and subsequently harassing and blackmailing her on social media.

A case was registered against the convict on the complaint of the air force officer after Masood had threatened to share his wife's doctored photos on Facebook.

Concerned
Mar 09, 2018 06:46pm

Excellent judgement! Lesson for all wannabes.

anum
Mar 09, 2018 07:47pm

great news. i'm so done with these harasser men.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 09, 2018 08:41pm

An excellent decision by the court setting a new precedent for on-line harassment and criminal cases. It will go a long way in discouraging all future would be offenders as well as those who currently are thinking of following the same path.

Life
Mar 09, 2018 09:59pm

It is to the satisfaction that the sick minded people will serve jail term for doing inappropriate activities against the vulnerable members of society. Similarly, I wish if all the victims of harassment will get equal and quick justice irrespective of the class and cadre they represent.

Amin
Mar 09, 2018 10:04pm

Excellent judgement

zane
Mar 09, 2018 10:35pm

Great News and good work by the court. It should've been quicker though.

M.Saeed
Mar 09, 2018 11:26pm

Good move to curb online harassers. But, there must be some way out for the rapidly aggravating curse of honor killing mostly having its roots in mobile-phone based obnoxious activities of the cyber criminals laying traps for the innocent young girls by showing them rosy dreams to deceive and exploit them leading to their horrible ends.

Ahsan
Mar 10, 2018 12:09am

Good. People like him should be severely punished !

