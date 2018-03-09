Zainab's father asks SC to restrain convict Imran's relatives from harassing him and his family
Amin Ansari, father of six-year-old Zainab who was raped and murdered in Kasur in January, has approached the Supreme Court to restrain the family and relatives of convict Imran Ali from harassing his family.
In his application submitted to the SC Lahore Registry, Ansari pleaded that his family and locals of the area believe the convict acted with support from facilitators and "gang members" who "have not been grilled by the local police for reasons best known to them or Imran Ali."
He requested the court to direct the relevant law enforcement and intelligence agencies to trace the suspected facilitators, and also direct the district police officer (DPO) to restrain the family and relatives of Ali from harassing him and his family.
The rape and murder of Zainab had transformed into a national tragedy soon after her body was found from a heap of trash in Kasur in January.
The prime suspect was caught after his DNA matched with that of samples taken from the crime scene.
He confessed to not only killing and raping Zainab but also seven other children. He was later sentenced to death on four counts and his appeal against the sentence is still pending before the Lahore High Court.
What a great tragedy?
Dr Shahid Masood was right. There are others involved.
Shahid Masood could have been correct.
Let see now who will come from opposition parties?
Victim harassment is a serious crime.
This is such heinous crime committed by Imran Ali that the whole family of Imran ought to be put behind the bars, if they do not immediately apologise to the family of Zainab.
This proves that Dr Shahid is right about an organize gang involvment in angel Zainab rape/murder case ?
Will he pardon the rapist
Justice delayed is justice denied...
So, the father says that he is being harassed by gang members and even then police says that the convict committed this crime on his own. No wonder Dr. Shahid Masood claimed that the convict is not a lone character in this crime, he is being supported by others. Hope the SC can make this link. Shahid Masood should strengthen his position by building on Zainab's father's request for security. Even a brutal rape and murder of an innocent kid has done nothing to change mafia and police mindset. This is what is referred to as hell in this world, when societies suffer because of their own (lack of) values.
Dr. Shahid Masud was kind of right then...
Dr. Shahid Masood allegations seems correct.
People favour and vote their political leaders as their representatives and when they have any problem they cannot approach them and look towards other institutions. This proves that their elected leaders do not really represent them. But again in the next elections they choose them. People keep on making mistakes and keep on lamenting. Ignorance and illiteracy is our worst enemy.
Another evidence that Dr. Shahid Masood's information was not wrong.
Dr. Shahid Masood was right all along...Don't know why he would not provide evidence to SC!
This is an indication that this convicted criminal is not a lone wolf. He has support, so instead of wasting time against the person who may have sensationalized the situation in media , SC should defend victims family and punish convict and his entire support system
Relatives and facilators and gang members clearly proves that Dr. Shahid Masood claims have weight. Unfortunately all law enforcing firms are deliberately sleeping.
Dr. Shahid Masood was right. There is a powerful child pornography gang-mafia hidden behind these sexual crimes against minor aged girls and boys.
Dr. Shahid Masood was right, but he failed to produce evidence. All the culprits need to be nabbed.
And one day the victim family will have no option but to forgive the rapist because it appears the victim family is weak. And the weaker sections of our society have always to endure such shocking acts of brutality.
This does not vindicate Dr Shahid Masood. According to his evidence/sources, this Imran Ali was not just a local criminal, but in fact a key player in a global international ring with the support of powerful individuals, including ministers. He hasn't submitted any proof and has even apologized in the SC. The good Dr/anchor could have limited his claim to simply saying other persons are involved. This is highly plausible and what most people believe. Unfortunately, he wanted to stand out amongst the crowd of TV anchors by adding the spice of 37 accounts etc.
Why isn't police taking care of this whole mess. Are they involves too?
That's what Dr. Shahid Masood has been sayng since Imran was arrested. Let's wait and see what our TV anchors like Mansur Ali Khan, Hamid Mir, Kamran Khan, Kashif Abbasi and others has to say about this developing story. It is true that the real issue was put aside and these TV anchors started a well organized campaign against Dr. Shahid Masood.
Dr. Shahid Masood is responsible for this confusion. He must be punished for the lies he propagated on electronic media.
If everone in the country is supposed to turn to the Supreme Court for every petty crime, than what is the FIA, the local Police, local Courts and Magistrates are meant for??
Ansari family needs protection. It has suffered enough. The state and federal govts. should punish and restrain the harassers.
Dr Shahid Masood might be right. Although he did not have proofs but his findings could not be wrong as well. One thing to note is that the investigation teams were working under government,
Now family and relatives harassing the family of Zainub. Such complaints certainly gives credence to Dr Shahid Masood stance that matter should be deeply investigated.
Dr. Shahid Masood had already divulged the involvement of pronography dark web and also two sitting punjab minister involvement.Thorough probe needs to be done and bring in perpetrators under the law.
It is easy for gang members to threaten an old man. We know who paid them to do it.
Dr Shahid Masood's findings need to be privately investigated not by any institution.
Well done Dr sahab.
That proves Dr. Shahid Masood was also harassed and made to keep quiet by the same high profile facilitators. After all, Imran is not what he is being painted and shown.
It seems that mafia is harassing Zanib's family and the culprits must be exposed and punished. Also Zanib's family must be protected from such criminal tugs and their supporters!
