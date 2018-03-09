DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Zainab's father asks SC to restrain convict Imran's relatives from harassing him and his family

Rana BilalMarch 09, 2018

Email


Amin Ansari, father of six-year-old Zainab who was raped and murdered in Kasur in January, has approached the Supreme Court to restrain the family and relatives of convict Imran Ali from harassing his family.

In his application submitted to the SC Lahore Registry, Ansari pleaded that his family and locals of the area believe the convict acted with support from facilitators and "gang members" who "have not been grilled by the local police for reasons best known to them or Imran Ali."

He requested the court to direct the relevant law enforcement and intelligence agencies to trace the suspected facilitators, and also direct the district police officer (DPO) to restrain the family and relatives of Ali from harassing him and his family.

The rape and murder of Zainab had transformed into a national tragedy soon after her body was found from a heap of trash in Kasur in January.

The prime suspect was caught after his DNA matched with that of samples taken from the crime scene.

He confessed to not only killing and raping Zainab but also seven other children. He was later sentenced to death on four counts and his appeal against the sentence is still pending before the Lahore High Court.

ZAINAB Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (34)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 09, 2018 03:48pm

What a great tragedy?

Wow
Mar 09, 2018 03:49pm

Dr Shahid Masood was right. There are others involved.

Still Concerned
Mar 09, 2018 03:51pm

Shahid Masood could have been correct.

yaser arafat
Mar 09, 2018 03:53pm

Let see now who will come from opposition parties?

Harmony-1©
Mar 09, 2018 03:56pm

Victim harassment is a serious crime.

Aimal
Mar 09, 2018 04:06pm

This is such heinous crime committed by Imran Ali that the whole family of Imran ought to be put behind the bars, if they do not immediately apologise to the family of Zainab.

Gul Khan
Mar 09, 2018 04:07pm

This proves that Dr Shahid is right about an organize gang involvment in angel Zainab rape/murder case ?

Sama
Mar 09, 2018 04:34pm

Will he pardon the rapist

Chodhary
Mar 09, 2018 04:37pm

Justice delayed is justice denied...

jaredlee67
Mar 09, 2018 04:42pm

So, the father says that he is being harassed by gang members and even then police says that the convict committed this crime on his own. No wonder Dr. Shahid Masood claimed that the convict is not a lone character in this crime, he is being supported by others. Hope the SC can make this link. Shahid Masood should strengthen his position by building on Zainab's father's request for security. Even a brutal rape and murder of an innocent kid has done nothing to change mafia and police mindset. This is what is referred to as hell in this world, when societies suffer because of their own (lack of) values.

ukasha
Mar 09, 2018 04:42pm

Dr. Shahid Masud was kind of right then...

KAJ
Mar 09, 2018 04:47pm

Dr. Shahid Masood allegations seems correct.

Abdul Jabbar
Mar 09, 2018 06:02pm

People favour and vote their political leaders as their representatives and when they have any problem they cannot approach them and look towards other institutions. This proves that their elected leaders do not really represent them. But again in the next elections they choose them. People keep on making mistakes and keep on lamenting. Ignorance and illiteracy is our worst enemy.

Abdul Jabbar
Mar 09, 2018 06:07pm

Another evidence that Dr. Shahid Masood's information was not wrong.

nadeem
Mar 09, 2018 06:08pm

Dr. Shahid Masood was right all along...Don't know why he would not provide evidence to SC!

Pakistani-Sindhi
Mar 09, 2018 06:14pm

This is an indication that this convicted criminal is not a lone wolf. He has support, so instead of wasting time against the person who may have sensationalized the situation in media , SC should defend victims family and punish convict and his entire support system

Abc
Mar 09, 2018 06:38pm

Relatives and facilators and gang members clearly proves that Dr. Shahid Masood claims have weight. Unfortunately all law enforcing firms are deliberately sleeping.

Skyhawk
Mar 09, 2018 06:57pm

Dr. Shahid Masood was right. There is a powerful child pornography gang-mafia hidden behind these sexual crimes against minor aged girls and boys.

Akeel Ahmed
Mar 09, 2018 06:58pm

Dr. Shahid Masood was right, but he failed to produce evidence. All the culprits need to be nabbed.

Asif Khan
Mar 09, 2018 07:07pm

And one day the victim family will have no option but to forgive the rapist because it appears the victim family is weak. And the weaker sections of our society have always to endure such shocking acts of brutality.

Naeem
Mar 09, 2018 07:15pm

This does not vindicate Dr Shahid Masood. According to his evidence/sources, this Imran Ali was not just a local criminal, but in fact a key player in a global international ring with the support of powerful individuals, including ministers. He hasn't submitted any proof and has even apologized in the SC. The good Dr/anchor could have limited his claim to simply saying other persons are involved. This is highly plausible and what most people believe. Unfortunately, he wanted to stand out amongst the crowd of TV anchors by adding the spice of 37 accounts etc.

hello
Mar 09, 2018 07:41pm

Why isn't police taking care of this whole mess. Are they involves too?

LET TRUTH PREVAIL
Mar 09, 2018 08:00pm

That's what Dr. Shahid Masood has been sayng since Imran was arrested. Let's wait and see what our TV anchors like Mansur Ali Khan, Hamid Mir, Kamran Khan, Kashif Abbasi and others has to say about this developing story. It is true that the real issue was put aside and these TV anchors started a well organized campaign against Dr. Shahid Masood.

Delirious
Mar 09, 2018 08:09pm

Dr. Shahid Masood is responsible for this confusion. He must be punished for the lies he propagated on electronic media.

Skeptic
Mar 09, 2018 08:39pm

If everone in the country is supposed to turn to the Supreme Court for every petty crime, than what is the FIA, the local Police, local Courts and Magistrates are meant for??

ahamed
Mar 09, 2018 09:26pm

Ansari family needs protection. It has suffered enough. The state and federal govts. should punish and restrain the harassers.

amin
Mar 09, 2018 10:03pm

Dr Shahid Masood might be right. Although he did not have proofs but his findings could not be wrong as well. One thing to note is that the investigation teams were working under government,

Intriguing comments
Mar 09, 2018 10:45pm

Now family and relatives harassing the family of Zainub. Such complaints certainly gives credence to Dr Shahid Masood stance that matter should be deeply investigated.

Shahbaz khan
Mar 09, 2018 10:58pm

Dr. Shahid Masood had already divulged the involvement of pronography dark web and also two sitting punjab minister involvement.Thorough probe needs to be done and bring in perpetrators under the law.

Alba
Mar 09, 2018 11:34pm

It is easy for gang members to threaten an old man. We know who paid them to do it.

Wow
Mar 09, 2018 11:35pm

Dr Shahid Masood's findings need to be privately investigated not by any institution.

Well done Dr sahab.

M.Saeed
Mar 09, 2018 11:44pm

That proves Dr. Shahid Masood was also harassed and made to keep quiet by the same high profile facilitators. After all, Imran is not what he is being painted and shown.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 10, 2018 12:30am

It seems that mafia is harassing Zanib's family and the culprits must be exposed and punished. Also Zanib's family must be protected from such criminal tugs and their supporters!

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 10, 2018 12:30am

It seems that mafia is harassing Zanib's family and the culprits must be exposed and punished. Also Zanib's family must be protected from such criminal tugs and their supporters!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 09, 2018

IMF warning

It has been a year since an IMF managing director said that Pakistan faces a “moment of opportunity”.
Updated March 09, 2018

Ban on loose cigarettes

IT has taken a while to achieve the goal, but better late than never.
March 08, 2018

Celebrating women

FOR the first time in two decades, International Women’s Day will be celebrated in Pakistan with a statistical...
Updated March 08, 2018

Sri Lanka violence

Perhaps these currents have something to do with the global rise of the hard right.
March 08, 2018

Smear campaigns

THE last few days have seen a tawdry demonstration of the depths to which mainstream media and social media can sink...