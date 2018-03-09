Zainab's father asks SC to restrain convict Imran's relatives from harassing him and his family

Amin Ansari, father of six-year-old Zainab who was raped and murdered in Kasur in January, has approached the Supreme Court to restrain the family and relatives of convict Imran Ali from harassing his family.

In his application submitted to the SC Lahore Registry, Ansari pleaded that his family and locals of the area believe the convict acted with support from facilitators and "gang members" who "have not been grilled by the local police for reasons best known to them or Imran Ali."

He requested the court to direct the relevant law enforcement and intelligence agencies to trace the suspected facilitators, and also direct the district police officer (DPO) to restrain the family and relatives of Ali from harassing him and his family.

The rape and murder of Zainab had transformed into a national tragedy soon after her body was found from a heap of trash in Kasur in January.

The prime suspect was caught after his DNA matched with that of samples taken from the crime scene.

He confessed to not only killing and raping Zainab but also seven other children. He was later sentenced to death on four counts and his appeal against the sentence is still pending before the Lahore High Court.