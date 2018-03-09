Pakistani troops in Saudi providing 'internal security', Khawaja Asif tells NA
Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday told lawmakers that Pakistani troops have been stationed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for 'internal security' reasons, not to take part in the Yemen war, as other lawmakers had feared.
The minister made the assurance while delivering a policy statement in the National Assembly in connection with the army's Feb 15 announcement that it was sending troops to Saudi under an existing bilateral security pact.
Lawmakers from both the upper and lower houses had expressed reservations regarding the implications of the move, and NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had directed the Foreign Ministry to explain its decision.
Asif today told MNAs that though soldiers had been stationed in KSA, "We have not taken part in any across-the-border action by Saudi Arabia".
He assured lawmakers that Islamabad had not become a party to the Yemen war, adding: "We want Saudi Arabia and Iran to bridge their differences."
The minister also discussed various crises in the Middle East and, without naming the United States (US), appeared to hold the superpower responsible for unrest in the region.
Terming the Syrian conflict a "fight for power", Asif said that although he did not support dictatorship, "at least human lives were safe" under dictators in Syria. He also claimed that Iraq, Libya and other Middle Eastern countries had been destabilised in line with a conspiracy designed to scatter the Muslim ummah.
Asif also said "the powers which destabilised Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Libya were not Pakistan's well-wishers".
He then turned to the South Asia region and said that Pakistan had fought a "made-in-America jihad" against Russia in Afghanistan. "We committed the same mistake after 9/11," he said, criticising former rulers and accusing them of selling out for personal gain.
Despite the presence of the US with all its military might in Afghanistan, the production of heroin has increased from 200 tonnes to 9,000 tonnes, he complained.
"The Taliban are operating in 43 per cent of Afghanistan, and yet they blame us for facilitating the Haqqani Network," he said.
"Everyone knows who introduced the militant Islamic State group to Afghanistan," he added.
"The US wants Pakistan to become a proxy and defend its interests in Afghanistan, but we will not defend anyone else's interests," he added.
"Pakistan will only defend its own interests," Asif asserted.
Referring to cross-border skirmishes at the Working Boundary, the foreign minister claimed to know "what is going on" at the border, adding: "We know our enemy very well," and that facilitators had yet to be identified.
"Unfortunately, Muslim countries are not united on even a single issue, nor are they ready to talk to each other," he complained, adding that the Muslim Ummah does not seem to need an external enemy.
"The Ummah seeks our help during their time of hardship, so we [Pakistan] have become a target of anger [of some international powers]," he claimed.
Comments (33)
In this general geopolitical flux in the region, Pakistan has to charter its course carefully to look after its interests.
Shouldn't the army be first providing internal security for the people of Pakistan rather than internal security for the citizens of Saudi Arabia?
For once, just tell the truth to the people.
There are clueless
@Kumar We are honouring our bilateral agreement which we got with SA.
Saudis can’t protect themselves? This man needs to go
How about protecting Pakistanis first?
and what about Pakistan's internal security??
First they said it was training, now they say its internal security...than they will say it is external security? Khawaja Asif must be most incompetent Foreign Minister of Pakistan since inception.
As usual...making up as he goes along....he is very trustworthy!!
It was a wrong diplomatic step on your part no matter what kind of security your troops are providing.
This is weird, as if Saudi Arabia cannot afford to provide its own internal security.
@SHAHID SATTAR: True.
Real truth will come out sooner than later.
Pakistan should be careful . Israel and America want to end the kingdom of Saud. They do not need Saudi oil and to use them against socialist united Arab, Their role has finish.! Saud family was awarded Kingdom in response to their help against Ottoman Empire. Now is the time to abandon them same as Shah of Iran,
He is the biggest liar.
will Internal securities of Pakistan is going well ? No how can you providing security KSA, which have sufficient funds to tackle their security, Pakistan keep away from Yemen conflict.
With respect sir, you are a little late!
When they left they were gone for training and advisory roles.
Born lier
Saudi spent billions of dollars on weapons...still they need someone else to protect them..
First try to provide internal security to Pakistani people in Pakistan.
Totally not acceptable? Do you expect that Saudi troops will come for Pakistani internal security Please do not give eyewash statements.
Hina Rabbani was the best foreign minister Pakistan ever had.Give this guy some time and he will offend the Chinese also
First put your house in order sir then help others. Will Saudi ever provide troops to Pakistan, if you need to fight any internal or external threat?
I admire FM Asif's bravery in highlighting truth
Bring the troops back now... when we needed their support at the FATF where we they? For them being a member was more important than supporting us when we needed them so now why should our forces help them out?
What exactly is this internal threat to KSA? Please do share that also.
Good, can we the normal Pakistanis also have some internal security please?
This enables Saudi to relieve forces from internal and reassign them to fight in Yemen. So by providing any kind of security to Saudi, Pakistan is by default contributing to the illegal genocide in Yemen.
Set your house in order before you try to set others..
@A shah we are poor ...we go where money is
@Kumar Did you read the news? This is done under existing security pact signed with KSA so why the quesiton?