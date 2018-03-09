DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Declaration of faith compulsory before joining civil, armed services and judiciary: Islamabad High Court

Mohammad ImranUpdated March 09, 2018

Email


The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday announced its verdict in a case concerning some controversial amendments made to the Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath in the Elections Act 2017, ordering, among other things, that all citizens be easily identifiable by their faith and that applicants for public offices declare their beliefs before being considered eligible.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, who penned the order, emphasised on the outset that the Constitution grants "complete religious freedom, including all the basic rights of the minorities (Non-Muslims)" and that the state was bound to "protect their life, wealth, property, dignity and protect their assets as citizens of Pakistan".

He then referred to Article 5 of the Constitution, saying it demands that citizens remain "faithful" to the state and "abide by the rules of law and Constitution."

Salient points:

  • Mandatory to declare "true faith"; failure to do could make one guilty of "betraying the State" and "exploiting the Constitution".

  • Citizens' faith should be mentioned on birth certificates, ID cards, voters' lists and passports.

  • Compulsory to take oath regarding faith when joining civil service, armed forces or judiciary.

  • Islamiyat and religious studies teachers should be Muslims.

However, he then interpreted Article 5 as the Constitution making it "mandatory" for every citizen, whether Muslim or non-Muslim, to declare their "true faith", failing which they could be guilty of "betraying the State" and "exploiting the Constitution".

Justice Siddiqui further said that though Article 260 (3)(a) and (b) of the Constitution define "the distinction between Muslims and non-Muslims," it was "alarming" and a "major setback" that this matter had not been properly legislated on yet.

Justice Siddiqui further said that it was "alarming" that "one of the minorities" was "often mistaken for being Muslims" due to their names and general attire.

He said this "can lead them to gain access to dignified and sensitive posts, along with benefits."

He then reiterated that citizens' failure to declare their "true faith" was "against the spirit and requirements of the Constitution".

"The Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath is the foundation of our religion and it is the duty of every Muslim to protect this core belief," Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui wrote. He subsequently ordered parliament to "take steps" for the "protection of the belief in the finality of the Prophethood".

Warning citizens against specifying an 'incorrect' religion on their identification documents — which Justice Siddiqui said would be considered 'fraudulent' — he ordered the National Database and Registration Authority to set a deadline by which citizens can 'correct' the religion specified on their identification documents.

Justice Siddiqui also ordered Nadra to review and fix its database "since there is an alarming difference" in Nadra records and the provisional results of the recent population census regarding the population of one minority group in the country.

Justice Siddiqui further ordered that educational institutions must ensure that teachers appointed to teach Islamiyat and religious studies "should belong to the Muslim faith."

He also ruled it was compulsory for all Pakistani citizens to take an oath regarding their faith if they seek to join the civil service, the armed forces or the judiciary.

"Citizens applying for jobs in state institutions must take an oath which ensures compliance with the definition of Muslim and non-Muslim provided in the Constitution," the order read.

Justice Siddiqui further ruled that the faith of all citizens should be mentioned on their birth certificates, their national identity cards, on voters' lists and on passports.

A detailed judgement will be issued at a later date.

BLASPHEMY Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (73)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 09, 2018 12:59pm

Excellent, true, bold and correct verdict by the Islamabad High Court of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Taimur
Mar 09, 2018 01:14pm

Then why to object if Trump propose the same. If other countries where Muslims are in minority follow the footsteps Muslims will also face discrimination. Nobody have ever thought about the Muslims living in countries where they are in minority. Our politicians and religious leaders just protest when Muslims suffer in India, Sri Lanka or Burma but they forget that the wrong examples they have set themselves are responsible for the misery of our fellow Muslim brothers

Atif Khan
Mar 09, 2018 01:57pm

Wrong! Religion is between the person and Almighty

Nizam
Mar 09, 2018 02:02pm

My faith is my personal matter, why state has to worry about it?

Babu
Mar 09, 2018 02:16pm

If people follow their religion than there would be no Theft, Crime and inhuman treatment. In spite of taking oath most people are unable to follow even 50% of religious tenets.

Babu
Mar 09, 2018 02:16pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad - Sir, we are in 21st century. Move with the times.

Voice of Reason
Mar 09, 2018 02:17pm

If religion was made a private matter - image the time saved by the state which could be used for the development of Pakistan whilst removing discrimination.

Haal
Mar 09, 2018 02:40pm

Let's not go back to dark ages.

Skyhawk
Mar 09, 2018 02:54pm

Great step taken by IHC. Pakistani nation is thankful to you.

S.M.Shabbir
Mar 09, 2018 03:07pm

This decision will be a laughing stock after 10 years

Muneeb
Mar 09, 2018 03:09pm

Pakistan continues to be stuck in middle ages.

SABER
Mar 09, 2018 03:13pm

absolutely wrong move.

Khurram
Mar 09, 2018 03:16pm

This decision by IHC is completely thoughtless. Already minorities are afraid to reveal their religion as they face discrimination and hostility. If this is shown in every document, then this discrimination will be experienced many times more. When the minorities are so afraid to reveal their true faith due to their and their families' security and safety, then why state is insisting to show? First remove the hatred and religious fundamentalism, after that such decisions can be passed.

Nagesh
Mar 09, 2018 03:17pm

State and religion are separate. Why should state bother about my religious inclinations? Its job is to ensure law and order, health and education! This judgement is against the normal human ethos!

Haider
Mar 09, 2018 03:21pm

Correct declaration of faith and other details should be a must for all. However it should be ensured that all minorities are protected as per the law and constitution of the country.

Socrates, Plato, Aristotle
Mar 09, 2018 03:28pm

We are so fond of suicide. This is yet another step towards that direction.

Polarisation and more polarisation.

Forget unity, peace and tolerance in this country.

SamUSA
Mar 09, 2018 03:31pm

Religion should be private matter and state should not be in business of issuing religious certificates. This is utter madness and the reason why Pakistan is in such a mess.

Raina
Mar 09, 2018 03:44pm

Terrible judgement. Religion is personal and should be kept as is. The sub continent has suffered a lot due to this drama. The judge is supposed to uphold the constitution , not religion.

Hope better sense prevails.

Mir
Mar 09, 2018 03:53pm

Excellent job done by Islamabad high court...

well meaning
Mar 09, 2018 03:55pm

this is regressive for 21 century Pakistan is going backwards

Sunil
Mar 09, 2018 03:58pm

21st century in pakistan and 12th century rules !

NaeemKhan
Mar 09, 2018 03:58pm

Shame on the deep state

Fahd
Mar 09, 2018 04:00pm

Well done IHC

Haroon
Mar 09, 2018 04:00pm

All world should follow this great verdict. Thanks you IHC, very brainy! Pakistan Zindabad

Nouman
Mar 09, 2018 04:00pm

Great verdict...we need judges like these...

Ali Turi
Mar 09, 2018 04:04pm

the job of the courts is ensuring justice for the people of the country belonging to any faith, can’t understand what the faith has to do with being a patriotic Pakistani

Ali S
Mar 09, 2018 04:18pm

Being Muslim and being an honest upright citizens are two very different things. Regrettable decision.

SHAHZ
Mar 09, 2018 04:20pm

What are the advantages and disadvantages

T
Mar 09, 2018 04:24pm

Court is correctly ordered to have state know religion of individual so that his credentials are fully transperent. Regarding discrimination court say that minority have eaqual rights as citizen.

Faiz Ahmad
Mar 09, 2018 04:28pm

Shame on these rules and regulation in Pakistan. Did Quaid e Azam had same rules and regulations. No wonder Pakistan is in such a state because of these discriminatory rules and regulations. Think of Pakistanis living in other countries where they have more freedom e.g London Mayor is Muslim and no one asked about his religion and any Muslim can become Prime Minister as well.Think who is better and more peace loving and act on true Islamic principles? These rules are very discriminatory and are taking Pakistan far behind and time will come when no one will Trust Pakistan and no wonder they are not only loosing respect but also trust and dignity as well. Please think...

Wajid
Mar 09, 2018 04:33pm

What faith has to do with the civil service. It is a sick decision

Manoj Kaul
Mar 09, 2018 04:35pm

Regressive judgement.

Skyhawk
Mar 09, 2018 04:54pm

Well done IHC.

Kk
Mar 09, 2018 04:56pm

@Skyhawk welcome to the dark ages.

sabmq
Mar 09, 2018 05:01pm

Disgusting, Pakistan is truly lost

Rao Tahir
Mar 09, 2018 05:12pm

Good decision. All should clearly know that who is who. No one should be worry, constitution guarntees equal rights for all citizens.

EJAZ KHAN
Mar 09, 2018 05:16pm

Yes you should declare your faith,if you are joining as labourer, sweeper,taxi driver,hair dresser,cook.Why only for higher post.

Siddharth
Mar 09, 2018 05:28pm

This is shocking. Imagine if this judgement were also passed in the US, UK, India and other countries. Hiring would be based on religion not skills, education or knowledge. The world is a global village now. All countries should try to have faiarbres and equality and not discriminate based on faith.

Chetan
Mar 09, 2018 05:29pm

What is all this going to achieve?

Irfan-Sydney
Mar 09, 2018 05:49pm

And what if one doesn't have a faith? What would that person declare?

PKK
Mar 09, 2018 06:21pm

unfortunate...

Patriot
Mar 09, 2018 06:56pm

Every citizen of the country should be equal in every sense in the eyes of the state. Ones faith is a personal matter and should not be a concern at all for the government. Very imprudent and a short sighted decision.

Syed Hassan
Mar 09, 2018 07:22pm

Isn't one faith is one's personal matter. The state should have no say nor any of its policies should be drawn up on such lines.

Sajed Syed
Mar 09, 2018 07:26pm

@Faiz Ahmad , true and timely advice.

Shakir Ansari
Mar 09, 2018 07:27pm

Laws enacting other than Parliament is too much dangerous

Moby Moby
Mar 09, 2018 07:28pm

What the heck does faith have anything to do with anything?

anum
Mar 09, 2018 07:44pm

Truly, Pakistan needs no enemies.

Omar
Mar 09, 2018 07:44pm

Keep religion out of state affairs.

Asad Khan
Mar 09, 2018 07:53pm

Religion and faith is totally personal. It's the actions that shows your faith. Our whole system is flawed by corrupt people. You see every day someone is caught by NAB. Please correct your own self.

Life
Mar 09, 2018 08:16pm

A million dollar question is what is the faith of a new born baby to be written on birth certificate?

Bilu
Mar 09, 2018 08:17pm

But why? WHat problem are they solving by imposing this?

Prateik
Mar 09, 2018 08:27pm

Minorities will be discriminated more after this verdict.

Raju Patel
Mar 09, 2018 08:31pm

@Faiz Ahmad well said, bravo

ahamed
Mar 09, 2018 08:52pm

@Nagesh Well said Nagesh.

Bobby
Mar 09, 2018 08:54pm

Regressive and backward step. Religion should be kept inside your 4 walls of the house.

OZ
Mar 09, 2018 09:09pm

How can a person (a new born) decide his/her faith or religion at birth. His/her parents faith or religion may be disclose.

NB NB
Mar 09, 2018 09:16pm

How future faith of a child will be known while making his birth certificate ?

Adeeb
Mar 09, 2018 09:22pm

What's wrong with that?

Aiza
Mar 09, 2018 09:35pm

good move

Haq
Mar 09, 2018 09:39pm

So we are in no mood to learn anything from the past

Shujaat Khan
Mar 09, 2018 09:48pm

What has religion got to do with being a Pakistani?

Shahzad Akbar Shaikh
Mar 09, 2018 10:06pm

@Nagesh excellent

Asif A. Shah
Mar 09, 2018 10:16pm

I hope that new Parliament would take up the issue of religious freedom and freedom to change the faith whenever one likes in its new legislation. As far as the issue of loyalty to state is concerned there are numerous laws on the book to handle this issue. The state should keep its hands of religious matters of its citizens as mush as possible.

Srin
Mar 09, 2018 10:28pm

That explains what has eventually brought Pakistan to such a state! This leaves Pakistan no right to comment on any country's affairs

Mark
Mar 09, 2018 10:29pm

Shameful. Pakistan is going back to stone age.

MA
Mar 09, 2018 10:37pm

Excellent decision.

Californium
Mar 09, 2018 10:58pm

If someone doesn't believe in any religion what should he/ she disclose? Anyhow, another backward step.

Sanity Please
Mar 09, 2018 11:11pm

I think this is a great decision. We can't have a society where people can hide their faith and interact with others normally. We need to know what everyone is thinking in our country, so we can behave accordingly with them. People with hidden faiths can be dangerous to a clean and pure society like ours.

M. Emad
Mar 09, 2018 11:38pm

Faith improve work ethics and performance ?

Farooq
Mar 09, 2018 11:47pm

Such a shameful decision. Already minorities whom we should not call minority are already discriminated. They are as Pakistanis as anyone else. With this decision the court is making if official. The candidates should be hired based on the qualifications not on faith basis. This decision is going to be regretted.

Joe in Florida
Mar 10, 2018 12:01am

Saudi Arabia is very slowly crawling out of the choking abyss that was made generations ago, while Pakistan is slowly sinking into it.

Aamir
Mar 10, 2018 12:20am

What are our priorities as a nation? Why we have to certify our religion and nationalism (dual nationality)? My three cousins work abroad in high-level foreign government positions they all are dual nationals and never faced any issues aboard. Why we as a nation are stuck on these issues?

Anonymous
Mar 10, 2018 12:29am

Bad decision. This will provide other countries where muslims are minority ground to make discriminatory laws and take actions against them. Please don't make Pakistan a laughing stock in the world.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 09, 2018

IMF warning

It has been a year since an IMF managing director said that Pakistan faces a “moment of opportunity”.
Updated March 09, 2018

Ban on loose cigarettes

IT has taken a while to achieve the goal, but better late than never.
March 08, 2018

Celebrating women

FOR the first time in two decades, International Women’s Day will be celebrated in Pakistan with a statistical...
Updated March 08, 2018

Sri Lanka violence

Perhaps these currents have something to do with the global rise of the hard right.
March 08, 2018

Smear campaigns

THE last few days have seen a tawdry demonstration of the depths to which mainstream media and social media can sink...