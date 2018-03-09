Declaration of faith compulsory before joining civil, armed services and judiciary: Islamabad High Court
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday announced its verdict in a case concerning some controversial amendments made to the Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath in the Elections Act 2017, ordering, among other things, that all citizens be easily identifiable by their faith and that applicants for public offices declare their beliefs before being considered eligible.
Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, who penned the order, emphasised on the outset that the Constitution grants "complete religious freedom, including all the basic rights of the minorities (Non-Muslims)" and that the state was bound to "protect their life, wealth, property, dignity and protect their assets as citizens of Pakistan".
He then referred to Article 5 of the Constitution, saying it demands that citizens remain "faithful" to the state and "abide by the rules of law and Constitution."
Salient points:
Mandatory to declare "true faith"; failure to do could make one guilty of "betraying the State" and "exploiting the Constitution".
Citizens' faith should be mentioned on birth certificates, ID cards, voters' lists and passports.
Compulsory to take oath regarding faith when joining civil service, armed forces or judiciary.
Islamiyat and religious studies teachers should be Muslims.
However, he then interpreted Article 5 as the Constitution making it "mandatory" for every citizen, whether Muslim or non-Muslim, to declare their "true faith", failing which they could be guilty of "betraying the State" and "exploiting the Constitution".
Justice Siddiqui further said that though Article 260 (3)(a) and (b) of the Constitution define "the distinction between Muslims and non-Muslims," it was "alarming" and a "major setback" that this matter had not been properly legislated on yet.
Justice Siddiqui further said that it was "alarming" that "one of the minorities" was "often mistaken for being Muslims" due to their names and general attire.
He said this "can lead them to gain access to dignified and sensitive posts, along with benefits."
He then reiterated that citizens' failure to declare their "true faith" was "against the spirit and requirements of the Constitution".
"The Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath is the foundation of our religion and it is the duty of every Muslim to protect this core belief," Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui wrote. He subsequently ordered parliament to "take steps" for the "protection of the belief in the finality of the Prophethood".
Warning citizens against specifying an 'incorrect' religion on their identification documents — which Justice Siddiqui said would be considered 'fraudulent' — he ordered the National Database and Registration Authority to set a deadline by which citizens can 'correct' the religion specified on their identification documents.
Justice Siddiqui also ordered Nadra to review and fix its database "since there is an alarming difference" in Nadra records and the provisional results of the recent population census regarding the population of one minority group in the country.
Justice Siddiqui further ordered that educational institutions must ensure that teachers appointed to teach Islamiyat and religious studies "should belong to the Muslim faith."
He also ruled it was compulsory for all Pakistani citizens to take an oath regarding their faith if they seek to join the civil service, the armed forces or the judiciary.
"Citizens applying for jobs in state institutions must take an oath which ensures compliance with the definition of Muslim and non-Muslim provided in the Constitution," the order read.
Justice Siddiqui further ruled that the faith of all citizens should be mentioned on their birth certificates, their national identity cards, on voters' lists and on passports.
A detailed judgement will be issued at a later date.
Excellent, true, bold and correct verdict by the Islamabad High Court of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Then why to object if Trump propose the same. If other countries where Muslims are in minority follow the footsteps Muslims will also face discrimination. Nobody have ever thought about the Muslims living in countries where they are in minority. Our politicians and religious leaders just protest when Muslims suffer in India, Sri Lanka or Burma but they forget that the wrong examples they have set themselves are responsible for the misery of our fellow Muslim brothers
Wrong! Religion is between the person and Almighty
My faith is my personal matter, why state has to worry about it?
If people follow their religion than there would be no Theft, Crime and inhuman treatment. In spite of taking oath most people are unable to follow even 50% of religious tenets.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad - Sir, we are in 21st century. Move with the times.
If religion was made a private matter - image the time saved by the state which could be used for the development of Pakistan whilst removing discrimination.
Let's not go back to dark ages.
Great step taken by IHC. Pakistani nation is thankful to you.
This decision will be a laughing stock after 10 years
Pakistan continues to be stuck in middle ages.
absolutely wrong move.
This decision by IHC is completely thoughtless. Already minorities are afraid to reveal their religion as they face discrimination and hostility. If this is shown in every document, then this discrimination will be experienced many times more. When the minorities are so afraid to reveal their true faith due to their and their families' security and safety, then why state is insisting to show? First remove the hatred and religious fundamentalism, after that such decisions can be passed.
State and religion are separate. Why should state bother about my religious inclinations? Its job is to ensure law and order, health and education! This judgement is against the normal human ethos!
Correct declaration of faith and other details should be a must for all. However it should be ensured that all minorities are protected as per the law and constitution of the country.
We are so fond of suicide. This is yet another step towards that direction.
Polarisation and more polarisation.
Forget unity, peace and tolerance in this country.
Religion should be private matter and state should not be in business of issuing religious certificates. This is utter madness and the reason why Pakistan is in such a mess.
Terrible judgement. Religion is personal and should be kept as is. The sub continent has suffered a lot due to this drama. The judge is supposed to uphold the constitution , not religion.
Hope better sense prevails.
Excellent job done by Islamabad high court...
this is regressive for 21 century Pakistan is going backwards
21st century in pakistan and 12th century rules !
Shame on the deep state
Well done IHC
All world should follow this great verdict. Thanks you IHC, very brainy! Pakistan Zindabad
Great verdict...we need judges like these...
the job of the courts is ensuring justice for the people of the country belonging to any faith, can’t understand what the faith has to do with being a patriotic Pakistani
Being Muslim and being an honest upright citizens are two very different things. Regrettable decision.
What are the advantages and disadvantages
Court is correctly ordered to have state know religion of individual so that his credentials are fully transperent. Regarding discrimination court say that minority have eaqual rights as citizen.
Shame on these rules and regulation in Pakistan. Did Quaid e Azam had same rules and regulations. No wonder Pakistan is in such a state because of these discriminatory rules and regulations. Think of Pakistanis living in other countries where they have more freedom e.g London Mayor is Muslim and no one asked about his religion and any Muslim can become Prime Minister as well.Think who is better and more peace loving and act on true Islamic principles? These rules are very discriminatory and are taking Pakistan far behind and time will come when no one will Trust Pakistan and no wonder they are not only loosing respect but also trust and dignity as well. Please think...
What faith has to do with the civil service. It is a sick decision
Regressive judgement.
Well done IHC.
@Skyhawk welcome to the dark ages.
Disgusting, Pakistan is truly lost
Good decision. All should clearly know that who is who. No one should be worry, constitution guarntees equal rights for all citizens.
Yes you should declare your faith,if you are joining as labourer, sweeper,taxi driver,hair dresser,cook.Why only for higher post.
This is shocking. Imagine if this judgement were also passed in the US, UK, India and other countries. Hiring would be based on religion not skills, education or knowledge. The world is a global village now. All countries should try to have faiarbres and equality and not discriminate based on faith.
What is all this going to achieve?
And what if one doesn't have a faith? What would that person declare?
unfortunate...
Every citizen of the country should be equal in every sense in the eyes of the state. Ones faith is a personal matter and should not be a concern at all for the government. Very imprudent and a short sighted decision.
Isn't one faith is one's personal matter. The state should have no say nor any of its policies should be drawn up on such lines.
@Faiz Ahmad , true and timely advice.
Laws enacting other than Parliament is too much dangerous
What the heck does faith have anything to do with anything?
Truly, Pakistan needs no enemies.
Keep religion out of state affairs.
Religion and faith is totally personal. It's the actions that shows your faith. Our whole system is flawed by corrupt people. You see every day someone is caught by NAB. Please correct your own self.
A million dollar question is what is the faith of a new born baby to be written on birth certificate?
But why? WHat problem are they solving by imposing this?
Minorities will be discriminated more after this verdict.
@Faiz Ahmad well said, bravo
@Nagesh Well said Nagesh.
Regressive and backward step. Religion should be kept inside your 4 walls of the house.
How can a person (a new born) decide his/her faith or religion at birth. His/her parents faith or religion may be disclose.
How future faith of a child will be known while making his birth certificate ?
What's wrong with that?
good move
So we are in no mood to learn anything from the past
What has religion got to do with being a Pakistani?
@Nagesh excellent
I hope that new Parliament would take up the issue of religious freedom and freedom to change the faith whenever one likes in its new legislation. As far as the issue of loyalty to state is concerned there are numerous laws on the book to handle this issue. The state should keep its hands of religious matters of its citizens as mush as possible.
That explains what has eventually brought Pakistan to such a state! This leaves Pakistan no right to comment on any country's affairs
Shameful. Pakistan is going back to stone age.
Excellent decision.
If someone doesn't believe in any religion what should he/ she disclose? Anyhow, another backward step.
I think this is a great decision. We can't have a society where people can hide their faith and interact with others normally. We need to know what everyone is thinking in our country, so we can behave accordingly with them. People with hidden faiths can be dangerous to a clean and pure society like ours.
Faith improve work ethics and performance ?
Such a shameful decision. Already minorities whom we should not call minority are already discriminated. They are as Pakistanis as anyone else. With this decision the court is making if official. The candidates should be hired based on the qualifications not on faith basis. This decision is going to be regretted.
Saudi Arabia is very slowly crawling out of the choking abyss that was made generations ago, while Pakistan is slowly sinking into it.
What are our priorities as a nation? Why we have to certify our religion and nationalism (dual nationality)? My three cousins work abroad in high-level foreign government positions they all are dual nationals and never faced any issues aboard. Why we as a nation are stuck on these issues?
Bad decision. This will provide other countries where muslims are minority ground to make discriminatory laws and take actions against them. Please don't make Pakistan a laughing stock in the world.