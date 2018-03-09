Auto assemblers shifting investments from Sindh to Punjab
KARACHI: Investors at the Bin Qasim Industrial Park (BQIP) and Korangi Creek Industrial Park (KCIP) allege that bureaucratic hurdles of National Investment Park (NIP) are delaying the implementation of projects, thereby resulting in mountings costs and time overruns.
Sources told Dawn on Thursday that Hyundai had originally planned to set up a plant at BQIP. However, NIP’s bureaucratic issues forced the Korean auto giant to shift investment to the Faisalabad Special Economic Zone (FIEDMC).
The sources added that Al-Futtaim Motors was also allotted 50 acres at BQIP to set up Renault car assembly plant. In November 2017, Groupe Renault and Al-Futtaim had signed definitive agreements to assemble vehicles at a new plant in Karachi. However, repeated delays by the Board of Directors of NIP forced the company to change the plant’s location to Faisalabad.
To avert any further flight of capital to up country, investors have approached the National Industrial Parks and Development and Management Company regarding the non-availability of infrastructure facilities at BQIP and other issues.
Investors slam NIP for not providing promised facilities
Sources said shareholders of the abovementioned companies had agreed on purchasing BQIP land at almost double the land price at Port Qasim Eastern Zone on the basis of NIP’s commitment of setting up a world class industrial park with allied facilities and infrastructure at door step.
The investors were given assurance that electricity connections would be provided to their units by January 2018. Contrary to these commitments, the projects are facing serious issues in terms of availability of utilities and infrastructure.
Currently, five industrial units are under construction at BQIP and will require a total load of 10MW by April 2018. This was already communicated to the NIP at the time of allotments in early 2017.
As of now, the NIP does not have any surplus electricity available and there seems to be no follow-ups on its arrangement despite repeated reminders by the allotees.
In its response, the NIP said the decision on utilities and power policy is awaited from its Board of Directors.
The investors have made several attempts to contact Chairman NIP Muhammad Afzal. However all efforts have failed.
Sources maintain that the BQIP power policy has been on the agenda of every NIP Board Meeting since August 2017. However, the Board never deliberated any decision on this critical issue.
As per the special economic zone (SEZ) requirements, the zone operator is obligated to provide utilities at doorstep to the SEZ enterprises.
The investors at BQIP have sent out an SOS to the NIP that no objection certificates (NoC) should be issued to enable them to approach utility companies directly for arranging their power requirements.
Even if a company gets NoC from NIP today, it will take a minimum of 10 months to get power and gas connections from K-Electric and Sui Southern Gas Company respectively.
It is worth noting that FIEDMC is selling land at Rs 6.6 million per acre and providing 100kw per acre connection up front.
Investors told Dawn that their companies have taken the risk of setting up these large-scale investments based on the NIP vision of contributing towards industrialisation and job creation at BQIP. Instead, they are now facing hardships, discouragement and financial losses in timely establishment of their projects.
According to sources, companies that are currently investing at BQIP include Kia-Lucky Motors, Tecno Auto Glass, Hitech Auto Parts, Horizon Steel and Ahmed Glass.
The total investment being made by these companies is in excess of Rs 20 billion within June 2019.
KCIP no better: Investors at KCIP are also facing similar problems and have appraised the Ministry of Commerce in this regard.
KCIP was launched in March 2010 by the NIP. It has more than 250 acres of area with capacity of 100 industrial plots. So far only seven units are under construction.
A critical issue faced by investors is that no sub-lease has been issued to the companies which have completed construction and made full payment to the NIP. As a result, there is zero value of assets for financial institutions and zero financing for industrial construction/operations.
The investors suggested providing sub-lease to the industries who have completed their construction and to allotees having approved drawings from the Cantonment Board.
KCIP lacks telephone and internet connections, as well as sewerage disposal system and effluent treatment plant. Currently industries are using bowsers for disposal of effluents.
Investors called for immediate installation of sewerage tanks/pumping stations, and effluent treatment plant which were committed at the time of launch.
Sources said there currently there were no representatives of Karachi on the NIP Board composition.
Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2018
Comments (23)
Everyone needs to step up or step aside. Should not put hurdles in foreign investment but rather they should be encouraged and given incentives to help increase FDI and development in Pakistan. Interestingly their will be the haters who will say that Panjabi is taking all the industry. What they should be saying is that the province of Panjab is encouraging investment, has a large labour force and is accommodating to foreign investor which is a model that should be emulated all throughout Pakistan.
As usual Sind is in the slow lane.
That is how Punjabi government work.
You are more than welcome to come to Punjab.
No one owns Karachi, but take full advantage of any opportunity that arise. Wait for more jobless youth taking up arms.
I have seen M3 industrial park of Faisalabad which is designated as SEZ. World class infrastructure including roads, electricity, water, waste, sewage. And it is at Motorway making it super accessible also.
Is anything working up to standards in Karachi/Sindh?
PPP/MQM nexus is now sucking the industrial life out of this once prosperous and peaceful city. After destroying law and order situation in last few decades now these criminals and racist politicians are bent on destroying industry.
Wake up people of Karachi!
And then people say Punjab gets unfair advantage over other provinces. Throughout, the history Punjab has proved to be the most investment friendly and most organized province of Pakistan. Kudos to Punjab's bureaucratic setup and political players, who have kept the most populated province of all, a step forward from others.
Economic activities should be all across. It shout not be restricted to one mega city. It is the right of every area. Exceptional handling on the context of Port city needs to be revisited to ensure prosperity all across. Sentimental thinking isn't a solution
Karachi is producing 90 percent of the cars in Pakistan ,but as soon as they heard that some other city is taking a little bit of that share then they started complaining.Why this is so?. The investment should be distributed and that is how equal distribution of wealth and opportunities take place.
By using the free resources of other 3 provinces.
Nawaz should be disqualified again for incompetence of Sindh government
Guys please be a Pakistani first. Put the interest of Pakistan above the interest of your province. I live in England and no one in the country moans whether investment is happening in London, Birmingham or Manchester. Everyone is free to move if they wish and the same should be in Pakistan. My suggestion to people of Sindh on this particular scenario, instead of talking negatively of "Punjabi Govt" please look at why "Sindh Govt" couldn't secure the foreign investment.
What else can they do to make a true and honorable living?
@Omar they are not. shifting to Punjab on any encouragent rather delaying tactic by Punjabi bearucracy is forcing them to do so. Here CM Sindh needs to intervene.
@Shahzad Again, it's a federal department which is making all efforts to stop from investing in Karachi. Please read carefully.
@Rao "Karachi is producing 90 percent of the cars in Pakistan ,but as soon as they heard that some other city is taking a little bit of that share then they started complaining.Why this is so?" Because it is going away from Karachi, not coming in directly into other province. It is surprising that they made in Karachi when there was law and order situation. Now that after the efforts of federal government, peace is restored, the investor are moving their plants away. Logically, there should be investments coming in after restoration of peace. Why is it going away?
No prize for guessing why. Shahbaz Sharif is clever to make Punjab shine with massive investments. While Mr. Zardari's party in Sindh cannot even organize garbage piled up all around the bigges city in Pakistan.
One city like Lahore is gleaning, while Karachi is stinking. While PPP is busy playing politics to win the next elections - sans any results to back its claims. That's the difference in policies, actions and strategy.
PPP is surely a curse to Karachi, Sindh and Pakistan. All they want to do is NOTHING. There is no reason to complaint against anyone else but the incumbent government of PPP who has been messing up things badly for the common people.
Sind has became poor under PPP/MQM governments.,
That's not a bad thing.. just healthy competition within business, some specialised industry ought to be in Punjab too to improve skills of local work force.
I think in Sindh they take bribe and give you nothing. and in Punjab they take bribe and give you something :). This is the difference only.
That unfortunately has been the fate of Karachi for decades; take everything from and give nothing to this sprawling metropolis the main blood supply artery of the nation.