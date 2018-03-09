Inclusive spirit marks Karachi's Aurat March

KARACHI: The inclusive spirit of the Aurat March on Thursday attracted thousands to gather and support the cause of women empowerment and recognise their struggle through centuries.

Held to mark International Women’s Day, Aurat March did not just grace the public spaces in Karachi; similar marches were held in Lahore and Islamabad.

The march in Karachi first had a variety of speeches and skits, poetry and songs at the Frere Hall after which the participants embarked on the march.

No particular group or organisation was responsible for the march.

Under the banner of ‘Hum Aurtein’ different women from diverse classes, ethnicities and sections of society came together and the culmination of their efforts translated into an overwhelming support irrespective of class, gender and socio-economic background.

The presence of students was particularly marked. Schools and universities both had made efforts to bring their student body to the march for a cause that required equal participation of men and women.

Some of the children were seen in school uniforms, while the university students could be found scrawling away and making signs for the march.

Usama, a second-year student, spoke about how his university had provided transport facilities to students to participate in the lecture. He spoke about how he witnessed the many ways in which women were disadvantaged. “Even at home I see how differently I am treated as compared to my sisters. They do not enjoy the liberties I enjoy and their consent is downplayed. This is why to empower themselves women must take advantage of movements like these. Change can never be radical but it will be slow and it is such movements that will make people understand the importance of women’s empowerment.”

The participation of marginalised minority groups was also emphasised. One such community was the transgender community who huddled together initially, but once they realised the space provided was safe and accepting, started to mingle around. When asked as to what they wished others would recognise about their community, their simple answer was: “A trans woman is also a woman. And so we are here to fight for our rights.”

Representatives of lady health workers who face threats and harassment as well as economic uncertainty were also present to defend their rights. Representatives of the Dalit community criticised human rights groups for failing to report the harassment and sexual abuse Dalits were facing as well as forced conversions. Members of the Christian community were also present in great numbers and raised their voice for women of all religions to be given security from the state and society which they deserved.

Freedom, respect, the right to live on their own terms, an end to violence against women, economic and reproductive justice, reclaiming public spaces and making streets safe for women, were some of the demands put forward at the march.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2018