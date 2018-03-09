Prime suspect in Asma Rani murder case arrested by Interpol in Sharjah

The prime suspect in Asma Rani murder case, a third-year medical student who was shot dead in Kohat in January, has been arrested by Interpol in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), DawnNewsTV reported on Thursday.

Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police Salahuddin Mehsud confirmed the development, however, he said it will take some time to extradite the suspect to Pakistan.

Mujahidullah Afridi had, along with his brother Sadiqullah, allegedly opened fire at Asma as she had turned down his marriage proposal. The prime suspect reportedly fled to Saudi Arabia from Benazir Bhutto Airport Islamabad on an Umrah visa right after the murder.

KP police had approached the Federal Investigation Agency for the issuance of red warrants against the accused, after which Interpol had placed Afridi on the list of wanted persons.

The victim had received three bullets and was rushed to a nearby hospital in Kohat, where she had identified Mujahid as the assailant before succumbing to her injuries.

The victim's family had informed the police that the suspect is the relative of a local leader of a political party.