Zardari criticises Rabbani for siding with Nawaz and not resisting his 'anti-democratic' moves
Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarians (PPP-P) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday accused Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani of not resisting the "anti-democratic" moves by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
The former president further alleged that Rabbani did not resolve party’s reservations regarding the 18th Amendment and tried to side with Nawaz Sharif during his tenure.
Zardari claimed he had decisive votes to get his candidate of choice elected as the Senate chairman. He was talking to media persons after meeting Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and newly elected senators from the province.
As the race to grab the Senate's leadership intensifies, political parties have sped up their consultations over preferred candidates for the post.
Earlier on Wednesday, Sharif and other PML-N leaders met with Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party head Mahmood Khan Achakzai and National Party President Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo in the capital to devise a strategy for the election of Senate chairman scheduled for March 12, alongside the oath-taking ceremony for senators-elect.
During the meeting, Sharif was critical of former president Asif Ali Zardari, but supported the idea of reinstating PPP senator Raza Rabbani as Senate chairman, the source DawnNewsTV.
"I want to see a personality like Raza Rabbani as Senate chairman," Sharif was quoted as saying.
PPP sources, on the other hand, told DawnNewsTV that the party's Saleem Mandviwala and Sherry Rehman had been strong contenders for the slot of Senate chairman, but Sherry Rehman's nomination was opposed by the PPP's allies. Farooq H. Naek's name is now being considered instead, party insiders had claimed.
O Zardari !Who are you? and what you have done for our beloved Pakistan?
Great political move by AAZ , the choice of right defining moment and arrow hit at point. Mr AAZ has been long endeavoring to hug those unhappy with his inadvertent remarks, but since then he was trying to repair the damage, and today he has done that. I must Congratulate Mr AAZ that he apparently succeed, and his hard work paid. Besides. I must congratulate PPP as a winning party in next elections, as it's certain PPP will keep democracy on track, and it will not confront the pillars, and had learned how to gain max benefit from whatever is available. Good luck PPP.
Raza Rabbani is a great man. I think his support for Nawaz Sharif is also the right thing to do. Asif Zardari is too careful to not appear bad to the establishment. This is akin to preferring short term gains and ditching the very values PPP stands for. It is very important to side with Nawaz Sharif at this hour and oust military establishment from the political and governance realm forever. The only way for Pakistan to get out of the semi failed state situation (that is persisting for the last 30 years) would be to ensure civilian rule and supremacy of Constitution. It is very clearly making of policies and big decisions by the military minds that has pushed Pakistan to edge of breaking apart.
When we have to choose between good and bad why do we always pick the bad one and celebrate victory with our bad choice.