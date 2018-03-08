DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

British High Commission announces annual Asma Jahangir Scholarship

Dawn.comMarch 08, 2018

Email


Asma Jahangir addressing a conference in her role as a UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Iran. — UN Photo/Jean-Marc Ferré
Asma Jahangir addressing a conference in her role as a UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Iran. — UN Photo/Jean-Marc Ferré

The British High Commission on Thursday announced a scholarship to pay tribute to Asma Jahangir, the iconic human rights lawyer and activist who passed away last month.

The announcement was made at a ceremony held in connection with International Women's Day, which is being celebrated across the world today.

The Asma Jahangir Scholarship will be awarded to a top female candidate who has been selected for the British government-funded Chevening Awards programme every year.

See: How she became Asma

"I’m delighted to announce the creation of a new annual “Asma Jahangir Scholarship” for the top female Chevening Scholarship candidate," British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew said in a Tweet.

He also thanked Jahangir's family for supporting the Women's Day tribute to the late lawyer.

Chevening scholarships are awarded to outstanding emerging leaders from around the world to pursue a one-year Masters programme at any UK university. Over 1,600 Pakistanis have been awarded the scholarship since 1983.

Jahangir, 66, had passed away last month in Lahore after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Known for her outspoken nature and unrelenting pursuit for human rights — as well as for remaining undaunted in the face of extreme pressure and opposition — Jahangir will be remembered as a champion of the disenfranchised and for her services towards building a democratic and more inclusive Pakistan.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Buzdar baloch
Mar 08, 2018 10:35pm

So they r just renaming one award...not a new scholarship then.. No?

Inayatullah
Mar 08, 2018 10:56pm

A commendable service to recognise her endeavour and altruism in serving the downtrodden and unprivileged class.

Aamir
Mar 08, 2018 11:04pm

What a excellent way to honour a Pakistani icon. Well done British High Commission.

Intriguing comments
Mar 08, 2018 11:44pm

Mohtarma Asma Jehangir was very adamant on her thoughts, although a section of people have reservations about tilt towards secular doctrine or too much liberal, but for women rights she did an outstanding job, being a high profile personality she knew law better than most, she also advocated for better relations with all neighbors, and time will prove that, she was a jewel and that's why BHC pick her beautiful name for highest esteem scholarship.

Majeed at Thani
Mar 09, 2018 12:30am

Aha! A just reward for exemplary services.

Haroon
Mar 09, 2018 01:13am

Great Pakistanis are always recognised outside of Pakistan

Laeeq
Mar 09, 2018 01:48am

What about Government of Pakistan?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 09, 2018

IMF warning

It has been a year since an IMF managing director said that Pakistan faces a “moment of opportunity”.
Updated March 09, 2018

Ban on loose cigarettes

IT has taken a while to achieve the goal, but better late than never.
March 08, 2018

Celebrating women

FOR the first time in two decades, International Women’s Day will be celebrated in Pakistan with a statistical...
Updated March 08, 2018

Sri Lanka violence

Perhaps these currents have something to do with the global rise of the hard right.
March 08, 2018

Smear campaigns

THE last few days have seen a tawdry demonstration of the depths to which mainstream media and social media can sink...