British High Commission announces annual Asma Jahangir Scholarship

The British High Commission on Thursday announced a scholarship to pay tribute to Asma Jahangir, the iconic human rights lawyer and activist who passed away last month.

The announcement was made at a ceremony held in connection with International Women's Day, which is being celebrated across the world today.

The Asma Jahangir Scholarship will be awarded to a top female candidate who has been selected for the British government-funded Chevening Awards programme every year.

"I’m delighted to announce the creation of a new annual “Asma Jahangir Scholarship” for the top female Chevening Scholarship candidate," British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew said in a Tweet.

He also thanked Jahangir's family for supporting the Women's Day tribute to the late lawyer.

Chevening scholarships are awarded to outstanding emerging leaders from around the world to pursue a one-year Masters programme at any UK university. Over 1,600 Pakistanis have been awarded the scholarship since 1983.

Jahangir, 66, had passed away last month in Lahore after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Known for her outspoken nature and unrelenting pursuit for human rights — as well as for remaining undaunted in the face of extreme pressure and opposition — Jahangir will be remembered as a champion of the disenfranchised and for her services towards building a democratic and more inclusive Pakistan.