British High Commission announces annual Asma Jahangir Scholarship
The British High Commission on Thursday announced a scholarship to pay tribute to Asma Jahangir, the iconic human rights lawyer and activist who passed away last month.
The announcement was made at a ceremony held in connection with International Women's Day, which is being celebrated across the world today.
The Asma Jahangir Scholarship will be awarded to a top female candidate who has been selected for the British government-funded Chevening Awards programme every year.
"I’m delighted to announce the creation of a new annual “Asma Jahangir Scholarship” for the top female Chevening Scholarship candidate," British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew said in a Tweet.
He also thanked Jahangir's family for supporting the Women's Day tribute to the late lawyer.
Chevening scholarships are awarded to outstanding emerging leaders from around the world to pursue a one-year Masters programme at any UK university. Over 1,600 Pakistanis have been awarded the scholarship since 1983.
Jahangir, 66, had passed away last month in Lahore after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Known for her outspoken nature and unrelenting pursuit for human rights — as well as for remaining undaunted in the face of extreme pressure and opposition — Jahangir will be remembered as a champion of the disenfranchised and for her services towards building a democratic and more inclusive Pakistan.
Comments
So they r just renaming one award...not a new scholarship then.. No?
A commendable service to recognise her endeavour and altruism in serving the downtrodden and unprivileged class.
What a excellent way to honour a Pakistani icon. Well done British High Commission.
Mohtarma Asma Jehangir was very adamant on her thoughts, although a section of people have reservations about tilt towards secular doctrine or too much liberal, but for women rights she did an outstanding job, being a high profile personality she knew law better than most, she also advocated for better relations with all neighbors, and time will prove that, she was a jewel and that's why BHC pick her beautiful name for highest esteem scholarship.
Aha! A just reward for exemplary services.
Great Pakistanis are always recognised outside of Pakistan
What about Government of Pakistan?