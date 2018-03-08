Aitzaz Ahsan tears into PML-N in farewell speech, says Sharifs 'creating room' for a dictator
PPP Senator Aitzaz Ahsan said on Thursday that "those attacking the higher judiciary of the country in speeches and rallies" were creating the space for a dictator to overthrow the democratic setup.
In what he himself had described as a "heartfelt speech", Ahsan said on the floor of the Senate that the judiciary seemed to be dealing with its critics with too soft a hand.
It was veiled criticism of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who have been on a collision course with the judiciary ever since Sharif's disqualification from the top office last year.
Ahsan did not stop there: he threw his weight behind the army, saying he thinks Pakistan is currently embroiled in a major war.
"The army is our army," he insisted, before criticising the PML-N and its allies for insisting that the military was interfering in state business.
"They say that the judiciary's verdicts are penned 'somewhere else'," Ahsan continued. "But where are they [verdicts] written when it is your own government that is in power?"
However, the senator also clarified that he "100 per cent" agrees with PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar, who had earlier this week stressed that all institutions should remain within their prescribed boundaries.
He said Babar had rightfully said that it was "frightening" when judges quote poetry in their verdicts, adding that "military personnel [too] had breached their assigned role in the Constitution when they distributed Rs1,000 [cheques to protesters] at the Faizabad sit-in."
"It is true that each institution must operate within its limits," Ahsan said, "but that applies to us (the parliament) as well."
He reminded those present — it was not one of the more well-attended sessions of Senate — that "the parliament, judiciary and executive are three pillars of the state and the army is one of the arms of the executive."
'Is Punjab special?'
Ahsan also criticised the PML-N for refusing to accept the Panamagate verdict on the basis that it was issued "on an iqama", but then accepting the Supreme Court's judgment in the Hudaibiya Papers Mills appeal "just because it favoured them."
The outspoken senator pointed out that when the judiciary had ruled against former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani, the PPP had been told by the PML-N to "obey the Supreme Court's order and vacate his seat".
"However, when the SC rules against the Sharifs, rallies are arranged and people are made to chant slogans against the verdict," he remarked.
He also pointed out that the Supreme Court — despite a perceived risk to the historical Shalimar Gardens — had allowed the Punjab government to continue developing the Orange Line Metro Train, a pet project of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
"Yet the judiciary and the prosecutor were criticised only when Ahad Cheema was arrested." Cheema is believed to have incriminating information about the Punjab government's alleged corruption.
The PPP leader further pointed out that there had been no strike calls after the arrests of Salman Farooqui and other officials of the Sindh government. Using that as an example, he termed the recent strike by Punjab's bureaucrats against Cheema's arrest as tantamount to "treason".
"The decision to call that strike was made in the office of the [Punjab] chief secretary," Ahsan alleged. "This is treason, but it is allowed for Punjab. On the other hand, the people of Balochistan are picked up even if a leaf falls out of place."
"Is Punjab special?" he asked. "Punjab seems not to be a province, but a family."
Returning to the frequent criticism hurled at the judiciary in the PML-N's post Panamagate rallies, Ahsan exhorted that: "no one has ever given politicians the right to challenge judicial decisions."
"Imagine, if they can attack the chief justice so openly, what must [accountability court judge] Justice Bashir go through? How much pressure would the court [where the Sharifs are being tried for corruption] be in?" he asked.
Ahsan reminded the former prime minister and his children, who are undergoing trial in the accountability court, that they are neither being placed on the Exit Control List nor being arrested. He was referencing multiple leaders of his own party, which have faced similar sanctions while being investigated for corruption.
What is meant by "those" in his departing speech at the Senate floor? Being a lawyer by trade a d profession, he must refrain from using indirect, covert and implicit references.
Too litle too late by Aitzaz Ahsan.
Everyone vociferously 'demands' everybody else must stay within his/her limit(s). Problem is everybody claims his/her boundary engulfs everybody else's domain thereby proclaiming his/her own 'dominence'. They either do not read their own oath, roles and responsibilities defined there in or do not want to be subservient to those bounds or not fit for the office they occupy. In the context of history of modus operandi practiced, of the three possibilities cited, the last one rings true the most.
Good one from Aitzaz Ahsan. The lust of power for these rulers is such that they would go to any extreme to cling to it!
It sums up all: "It is true that each institution must operate within its limits," Ahsan said. "And that applies to us (the parliament) as well."
People who attack judiciary have little understanding of law and order. No one should come after the Judges of the Supreme Court and they should not make any comments on political issues because they may have to sit on judgement on some of those issues.
Dear Senator, and what do you have to say about biasness of judiciary against democracy in favor of military?
Two wrongs don't make a right. IF MNS made mistakes that doesn't justify PPP to dance to tune of the stick holder
Hypocrisy - "100 per cent" agrees with PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar
Aitizaz Ahsan needs to grow a spine and spend more time with Mr. Farhat Ullah Babar.
But there wish will not be granted, instead, Nawaz Sharif, his family and cronies will go to Adalah jail for a long time.
All Politicians of Pakistan deserve punishment.
That was a great speech, he will be remembered in the parliament. So sad that some good stalwart of the party would not be in the senate.
You are just right Mr. Aitazaz Ahsan. The Sharif family thinks that Punjab is their own property and not a province of our beloved country Pakistan.
Very true words.punjab is sacred cow
Enough is enough!
The entire Sharif family should be put behind bar.Publicly humiliating Supreme court is the meanest activities and can not be tolerated . As Mr Ahsan rightly commented Punjab is the largest province being made a family by Sharifs. They are sure the next PM of Pakistan will be Shahbaz Sharif, a foregone conclusion
That's the intent to be political shaeed!
When you support Zardari and accept Bilawal as your leader your credibility is zero. Your speech is a good swan song.
It is amazing how every politician who plans to retire, suddenly sees the truth so clearly.
@AMJAD KHAN what a statement. Every one should read!!!!gg
Good on you Mr Ahsan
Some people still have courage to tell the truth, hats off to Mr. Aitzaz Ahsan
@AMJAD KHAN why is so..its your prejudice.
He is just scoring points, his own paty member Baber Awan had totally differnet point of view
Interesting comments ...there are certain elements in our society which are taboo.we are not encouraged to talk about them ...may be it is out of fear ...folks ..When people have tried everything and have discovered that nothing works, they will tend to revert to what they know best—which will often be the tribe, the totem, or the taboo....remember when plunder and slanders become a norm in a society..they set their own rules...system encourages them the the plunders and slanders glorify them...
aitzaz ahsan - it is unbecoming of a man to have said all that provided he is in his senses.
@AMJAD KHAN brief and true!
It seems that Nawaz Sharif is under fire from opposition because of his misconducts, fake news and corrupt practices. This is quite rightly, after opposition is now realising that NS is the mastermind behind the dirty politics and current political crisis.
Please mr aitzaz dont talk about discriminity between the provinces. I am afraid of that time when poltitians start their politices on this point and people will be divided in provinces.
Corruptions in the name of democracy has ruined Pakistan and its institutions since Bhutto raised his slogan 'roti kapra aur makan' to create his civilian govt.Ayub Khan 10 years rule was a golden era.
Boldly said
Why do we use term 'horse-trading' as euphemism for paying cash illegally to other lawmakers in Senate Election? We deliberately devise faulty systems to encourage corruption, and then start complaining of horse-trading to show ourselves holier-than-thou. How disgraceful. Our genuine horses, if we have any left, must protest.
I am an Indian but i regularly read about Pakistani news. Honestly saying; I do worry about Pakistan today. I am a well-wisher and wish you guys do well do well. But whats happening in Pakistan seems to be created by your own leaders, they do not want Pakistan to grow. They are giving frank lies to the public and once leaders are going against the judiciary, it's disastrous.
I am surprised that they dare question the judiciary. It should be the end all for all arguments, Why are people of Pakistan even support a party who is on collision course with their own ?judiciary? are you guys waiting for a purge? What do you see the end result of this and your children would be working under a dictator??
Please wake up.
When you stood up against 4 Generals why you and your lot could not stand against Zardari , it’s a sight to see white haired people like you standing behind Bilawal with your hands tied and head bowed, so please !!!! may be you had more guts once you were one year old.
Of course they all know what is right... but only have the morals to say it on the last day.