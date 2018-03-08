DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nawa-i-Waqt group CEO accuses Kashmala Tariq of detaining, attacking TV crew

Dawn.comUpdated March 08, 2018

Email


Nawa-i-Waqt group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rameeza Majid Nizami on Thursday alleged that a Waqt News television team was illegally detained and manhandled by staff at the office of Kashmala Tariq, the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace, in Islamabad.

Nizami, who levelled the allegations in a series of tweets today, said that the team had gone to Tariq's office to record an interview.

However, Tariq allegedly appeared dissatisfied with the interview and, once the recording was complete, her staff was ordered to retrieve and confiscate the footage from the team. When they resisted the move, Tariq's staff allegedly illegally detained and scuffled with them, on her orders.

When Waqt News crew member, Matiullah Jan, who was in possession of the footage, refused to hand it over, he was assaulted, Nizami claimed.

Waqt News' Apna Apna Gareban team was attacked and harassed on the orders of Tariq, Matiullah Jan tweeted. "Our equipment was confiscated and we were illegally kept in detention for an hour or so. Kashmala did not like questions and ordered her staff to detain us and confiscate [the] video," he alleged.

Nizami tweeted that Tariq "was invited to even review the interview, and to see if she found any content objectionable. Yet, she ordered that the team 'will not leave with the footage'. On refusal to hand over video, she ordered her staff to attack our team and forcefully take the footage."

While the alleged detention was underway, Nizami tweeted footage of a scuffle showing men physically restraining others from leaving what appears to be an office.

"Team being forced back into Ms Kashmala Tariq’s office as they try to leave," Nizami tweeted. "The police, as you can see, seems rather helpless. I think they have been restrained by Ms Kashmala’s staff along with our team," she alleged.

After the interview was recorded, the team was getting up to leave when Tariq summoned her staff and "told them not to let our team leave with the footage".

"Ms Kashmala Tariq ordered her staff to take team’s telephones, camera equipment, and footage of the interview," Nizami said, adding that staff member Matiullah Jan took the interview footage and kept it with him.

"He was punched, his jacket was torn, and he and the Waqt News team are being physically restrained in F-8," she alleged.

Another video recorded inside the office and tweeted by Geo News journalist Azaz Syed shows Matiullah Jan conferring with three other men, including a police officer.

In the video, a man in a red shirt tells the others: "We don't know what happened, they called people [in] from outside... Madam tried to snatch the camera herself. His [Jan's] coat is torn, there is a wound on his hand, his face. The marks are visible."

"It’s been two hours, and Matiullah Jan and the Waqt News team are still being restrained at Ms Kashmala Tariq’s office. We had asked them to leave and report back to the office. But they are not being allowed to leave," she claimed.

"Ironic that the federal ombudsperson against harassment of women at workplaces ordered her staff to physically hit and restrain the Waqt News team from leaving her office after an interview. Matiullah Jan's coat is torn, he has been hit. She ordered it," Nizami alleged.

"This is treatment journalists get if someone in a position of power doesn’t like your questions. Even if like Ms Kashmala Tariq they are appointed on a human rights platform," she said.

Tariq, a former MNA who sat in the assembly for 10 years, was sworn into office as the ombudsperson in February this year.

According to a notification issued regarding her appointment, she initiated legislation pertaining to the Hudood Ordinance, honour killings, the National Commission for Human Rights, and the Women's Empowerment Bill.

When DawnNewsTV reached out to Tariq for her comment, she replied: "No one is ready to present their point of view on this incident."

With additional reporting by Shakeel Qarar in Islamabad.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)

1000 characters
SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 08, 2018 03:44pm

Even Ombudswomen are human and in the typical Pakistan culture, they don't like to be subjected to any questions other than the script supplied by them to the interviewers.

Hani_Layyah
Mar 08, 2018 04:08pm

Misuse the authority of women empowerment. .

SMI
Mar 08, 2018 04:12pm

She should be removed from her position and bar her to take any public position again !

Shahid
Mar 08, 2018 04:17pm

'.... women's empowerment...'. And now she has it so much that 'men', ordered to attack and those under attack, were safe no more. Is this the face of 'power' sans civility she represents? One word of caution to media personnel: either do not go to interview an unsure powerful in his/her domain of physical power or transmit back to headquarter the interview/footage live. Otherwise it is not the worth risk taking. This incidence certainly did not prove good for anybody involved. It is a good example of poor judgement at its worst. Something to learn from for sure.

Irfan Mirani
Mar 08, 2018 04:27pm

Her responsibility includes Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace not the other way around ;)

TA
Mar 08, 2018 04:31pm

Another Drama scheme to get rating of 3rd Class Channel.

Fakhir
Mar 08, 2018 04:50pm

This is democratic dictatorship

truthspeaks
Mar 08, 2018 04:53pm

no one shall be allowed to broadcast a footage without permission of the person in the footage.

Waqas Syed
Mar 08, 2018 04:54pm

@SHAHID SATTAR if they don't like then should resign.

tahir saleem
Mar 08, 2018 04:57pm

KT is a bold face of women empowerment

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 08, 2018 05:39pm

What a shameful tragedy?

UZA Syed
Mar 08, 2018 05:40pm

Kashmala Tariq is the kind who are handled best by people like Dr. Firdos Awan who seem to know who this woman is and where this woman comes from or someone like Ms. Shazia Marri who recognizes the actual source of power and the special talents Kashmala Tariq has.

farooq shaikh
Mar 08, 2018 05:56pm

If i am not wrong, she was removed from assembly due to some problem on credit cards and was asked to resign from assembly seat. What about having some investigations on the activities of kashmala tariq for public consumption.

Skyhawk
Mar 08, 2018 06:15pm

Kashmala Tariq should be immediately removed from her position. CJP should take action. thanks

Najum
Mar 08, 2018 07:22pm

Kashmala Tariq has been controversial since the time she was personally brought in by Musharraf.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 08, 2018 07:34pm

Kashmila Tariq has the backing of Khawaja Asif and she thinks, she can do anything. Shame on such arrogant and snob people, who think law is in their control - set an example by sending them in jail for breaking law!

Hulkman
Mar 08, 2018 07:41pm

Cheap ratings

Satya Jeet
Mar 08, 2018 08:03pm

The minister must be fired.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The Senate in transition

The Senate in transition

The selection of candidates by the PML-N and PPP reveals their choice of instruments of governance.

Editorial

March 08, 2018

Celebrating women

FOR the first time in two decades, International Women’s Day will be celebrated in Pakistan with a statistical...
Updated March 08, 2018

Sri Lanka violence

Perhaps these currents have something to do with the global rise of the hard right.
March 08, 2018

Smear campaigns

THE last few days have seen a tawdry demonstration of the depths to which mainstream media and social media can sink...
Updated March 07, 2018

Balancing ties

The emphasis henceforth will be on ratcheting up ties with countries of the region and pursuing economic initiatives.
Updated March 07, 2018

Trouble in Kashmir

The Indian government keeps pushing the Kashmiri people to the wall
Updated March 07, 2018

Hair they come again

The question is, who can stop the juggernaut once it is set in motion and is fed on something as emotive as faith?