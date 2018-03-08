Supreme Court to decide on eligibility of senators with dual nationality on March 10
The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday announced that the hearing of a case concerning senators-elect believed to possess dual nationality will be held on March 10 in order to ensure that eligible legislators are not prevented from voting in the upcoming election for the Senate chairman.
The election for Senate chairman will be held on March 12.
During the hearing today, the chief justice said he had not known that the elections for the Senate chairman were to be held on March 12 when he ordered the withholding of notifications.
He said he did not wish to withhold the notifications of "eligible voters" and impede their ability to vote, and therefore was fixing the hearing for March 10 in the SC's Lahore Registry so that senators-elect who can demonstrate that they are not dual nationals can be notified immediately.
Earlier this week, the chief justice, during a hearing of a suo motu case concerning civil servants holding dual nationality, had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to withhold the notifications of four senators-elect who allegedly possess dual nationality.
The attorney general (AG) had told the court that four senators-elect — Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) Chaudhry Sarwar, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's sister Sadia Abbasi, and the PML-N's Nuzhat Sadiq and Haroon Akhtar — possessed dual nationality.
"PTI's Sarwar is believed to be a UK national, while Nuzhat Sadiq and PM Abbasi's sister Sadia hold a US nationality," ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob, who was representing the body, told the court.
"Akhtar had previously denied holding a foreign nationality, but the interior ministry had confirmed that he was a Canadian citizen," Yaqoob had said.
The ECP secretary had said that though the senators holding dual nationality had submitted affidavits claiming that they had given up their nationality of other countries, they had not submitted any legal documents confirming the same.
The Supreme Court (SC) subsequently ordered the ECP to withhold the notifications of the senators in question.
The CJP, during the course of the hearing, had remarked that if people who were entrusted to pass the laws of the country were dual nationals, they could "pass on classified information and escape to another country".
The AG's claim — that PTI senator-elect Sarwar possessed a dual nationality — had elicited a strong response from the party. The PTI's media cell had released a statement along with a document from the UK Border Agency declaring that Sarwar had revoked his UK citizenship in 2013.
"It is the legal and ethical responsibility of the attorney general to check his facts before recording statements in the Supreme Court," the PTI spokesperson said. "The party is seriously reviewing the hidden political motives in the attorney general's statement."
Comments (18)
What does the law says about the issue, that is the question which requires an answer.
Good decision that will set an example, and what about PM's who hold dual nationalities and Iqmas! They should also be barred from parliamentary duties.
This sounds like job of Election commission why is S.C. doing their job.
Finally see a trend of logical decisions coming through in Pakistan... if this continues Pakistan will sort itself out and prosper..
I love this! Nationalism is reborn.
@Sid - Yes, that is excellent. The rule of law is the basis for any democracy. And without the rule of law in democracy, you have chaos.
There are very strong doubts about the credibility of ECP as both PMLN and PPP are behind all of this. I am afraid no one racing for a seat in Senate is "Sadiq and Amin", they are all breed of corruption and will spread this poison more and more in Pakistani politics by passing the bills only favour to them or the ruling party and not in the interests of the poor nation and the country itself. A corrupt will always be corrupt and strongly stand against the Judiciary unless SC takes quick and strong decisions and punished them according to the law and the constitution.
The case of proclaimed absconder who got elected a Senator must also be included in this analysis.
Well done and keep it up.
It would be interesting to know what the constitution has to say on whether the dual nationals can stand for elections in PAkistan . Dual nationals who are nationals of UK and Us are eligible to vote .
Great job. Similarly all public office holders holding iqama should be barred from holding any govt post. One example is that of our foreign minister who has time for a job as well. No womder our foreign policy is making things difficult for pakistan.
There's another disqualified man, Dr. Musaddaq Malik, elected senator who must be removed. He was recently in the government service, in some advisory capacity to the former PM the disqualified one and the new one, more over he is suspected to hold dual citizenship which also disqualifies him. Supreme Court, please!
because ECP is not performing its duties
The Supreme Court wants patriotic senators without dual nationality.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani For your information and of general public, an Iqama is a work-permit. Every foreign national who finds work in the Mid-Eastern countries needs to have an Iqama. This includes all the labour force and skilled workers, irrespective of their nationality. You simply cannot disqualify people for finding jobs in the Middle-East. It seems odd that even our esteemed judges do not understand this simple distinction.
@Nasiroski because ECP is not doing his job
why country allowed dual nationality. Shouldn't be allowed to anyone, must be cancelled if someone going to get the other nationality.... a true nationalism...
Under the law that is debatable, otherwise the high court wouldn't have permitted it.