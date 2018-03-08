Mashal Khan lynching: absconding suspect Arif Khan arrested after 10 months
Arif Khan, a primary suspect who had been absconding in the Mashal Khan murder case, was arrested from Mardan on Thursday after nearly 10 months, police said.
In a video that surfaced after the Mardan university student was lynched in April 2017, Arif was seen warning a crowd to keep the name of the person who shot Mashal secret. He had also declared that Mashal deserved to be killed over allegations of blasphemy that a joint investigation team later found to be false.
"Whoever takes his [the shooter's] name will commit blasphemy. If you want to file an FIR, my name is Arif," he was heard saying in the video.
Arif, a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) tehsil councillor, was arrested by a special operations team of police from Mardan's Ring Road Chamkar area, District Police Officer (DPO) Mian Saeed told DawnNewsTV. Sources said Arif had escaped to Turkey and was arrested once he returned home only recently.
PTI Chairman Imran Khan used the opportunity to praise the "professional and depoliticised" Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for arresting the suspect, who he acknowledged was a PTI councillor.
"I want to commend the KP police for succeeding in arresting the main accused in the Mashal Khan murder case, Arif Rangi, a PTI councillor," he wrote on Twitter, claiming that the arrest shows his ruling PTI does not politically influence the provincial law enforcement.
Police had been looking for Arif since at least May last year. He was initially thought to have been arrested after police unveiled a list of 49 identified suspects and claimed to have captured 47 of them.
However, police officials subsequently admitted that Arif was yet to be arrested, claiming that another man by the name of Arif Khan ─ an employee of Abdul Wali Khan University (AWKU) in Mardan ─ had been arrested instead.
The suspect is currently being held and interrogated at Mardan police station.
Mashal, a student of mass communication at Mardan's AWKU, was lynched by a mob of students, university staff and outsiders on April 13 last year after he was wrongly alleged to have committed blasphemy.
An Abbottabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) last month sentenced the man who shot Mashal, Imran Ali, death sentence on two counts. Five other accused were given multiple terms of life imprisonment, and 25 were handed down jail sentences. Twenty-six other accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence.
Later in February, the Peshawar High Court suspended the three-year jail terms handed down to 25 convicts and ordered their release on bail.
Comments (19)
Good job by KPK police
Bravo KPK Police!!
So it’s proved that PTI govt will not protect any criminal . I wish PPP govt in Sindh also catch Rao Anwar
It is a matter of satisfaction that this instigator of this deadly crime was arrested. Concerned police team merits our appreciation.
Finally the coward is caught!
PTI has proved again that its much different than PMLN and PPP who secure the criminals
@Javaid protecting him would be politically damaging to PTI that's why they gave him up to improve chances in election
well done KPK police
Hope he does not get bail
A Double of congrats to PTI. First for arresting its own worker and second for the progress of KPK Police.
Good things by KPK govt, like not influencing the police, never get that much coverage in media. If it was the other way around, negative points about KPK govt. would have been propagated in the media for ages !
Police in kpk is for better then other provinces
Good job kpk police
Culprits should be brought to books for their crime to ensure that no one takes law into their own hands in future . I also appreciate KPK police for their sincere efforts to arrest almost all criminals . Truly a great example .
As they say, you might run but can't hide for ever from the "long hands" of law enforcement agencies in a civilized society.
He resurfaced once he saw all the other killers going scot-free. He didn't have reasons to hide anymore.
@KAJ For a change I fully support PTI stance on this case and the performance of KP Police.
@mkhan but who is PTI??
Imran should not be afraid to bring such people to police. The more he will cleanse his own Party, the more he will become powerful,