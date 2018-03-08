DAWN.COM

PM Abbasi okays Ali J. Siddiqui's appointment as US ambassador

Tahir SheraniMarch 08, 2018

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui — Photo Courtesy: JS Bank
The federal government has decided to appoint Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, son of prominent businessman Jahangir Siddiqui, as Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, DawnNewsTV reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approved the appointment, sources said. Ali had been serving Abbasi as a special assistant, advising the prime minister on economic and business matters.

Siddiqui is chairman of JS Bank Ltd and son of stockbroker-turned-banker Jahangir Siddiqui.

He has previously been a director in Airblue — which is also connected to the prime minister's family — Lucky Cement, Azgard Nine, and numerous other companies.

He will replace Aizaz Chaudhry in Washington, a career diplomat who previously served as foreign secretary before being appointed the ambassador to the US.

Chaudhry's career as a foreign service officer spans 36 years of multilateral and bilateral experience. He served as foreign secretary of Pakistan from December 2013 to March 2017, and previously served as spokesperson of the foreign ministry.

In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chaudhry had served as additional foreign secretary of UN and disarmament affairs, and as director general of relations with South Asian countries.

Chaudhry's other overseas assignments include Pakistan's deputy permanent representative to the UN in New York and as ambassador to the Netherlands.

Talha
Mar 08, 2018 03:03pm

Mafia type decisions. Its to protect and favour jahangir siddiqui and their touts

Analysis
Mar 08, 2018 03:04pm

Bravo! Is there Merit anywhere?

Troubled
Mar 08, 2018 03:07pm

Zero experience. What do you think will happen to our interests? Instead of shooting ourselves in the foot, lefts just go for the head now.

Haseeb
Mar 08, 2018 03:12pm

What's this guys qualification in foreign diplomacy?

Taimoor saleem
Mar 08, 2018 03:13pm

Very sad, Indeed very poor, A Chief investor officer of a minor bank has been named as a diplomat. we request you to please stop these moves.

Ghayur Baig
Mar 08, 2018 03:13pm

This is another example of wrong person at very crucial assignment. Where is the merit?? What qualification he has for this post?

Ayub
Mar 08, 2018 03:13pm

Good decision. All the Ambassadors need to be replaced by competent and result oriented people.

Ismail
Mar 08, 2018 03:15pm

No background in diplomacy, another unfortunate decision.

Ahmad
Mar 08, 2018 03:16pm

Good move. Aizaz type typical babus have completely failed to deliver. Fresh blood and new generation is more suited for Pakistan.

Harmony-1©
Mar 08, 2018 03:16pm

Governance of nepotism. Aim is to get the best financial benefit whilst you are in.

idrees
Mar 08, 2018 03:20pm

NS & Co is distributing the posts like spoils of war. This appointment should be resisted to. NS is appointing his own Hussain Haqqani.

Ehtasham-ul-Hassan
Mar 08, 2018 03:24pm

SC... once again please come forward to un-do this act.... it seems as if our political elite consider this country as their family run business... No merit, no accountability, no transparency but only democracy!!! what a farce!!!!

ADNAN AZIZ
Mar 08, 2018 03:30pm

This is called MADNESS.

Amir
Mar 08, 2018 03:30pm

Where is the merit in this? No experience in diplomacy this guy has?

SAT
Mar 08, 2018 03:40pm

Any information on his education and experience in world affairs. Or closeness to the PM is enough.

Pro Bono Publico
Mar 08, 2018 03:45pm

bad choice

Optimistic 43
Mar 08, 2018 03:54pm

Election year. political appointment ....

Saad Khan
Mar 08, 2018 03:54pm

It will fire back, soon in caretakers Government, this appointment will be withdrawn, I think this young man is choice of Nawaz Sharif who wants to continue his Agreement with Lobbying firm on Government expenses. This agreement is totally against Pakistan. Can NAB or SC ask for the a copy of agreement abd cancel it if being paid by Government of Pakistan and recover the paid dollars?

Hassan
Mar 08, 2018 04:01pm

Instead of getting better it is getting to worst! A family rep will replace a professional. what a shame!

Ghani K
Mar 08, 2018 04:08pm

If there is any country that needs a career diplomat as our ambassador with years of experience , it certainly is USA . Ali J. Siddiqui seems a novice. But then in Palkistan merit is a seldom criteria.

Tahir
Mar 08, 2018 04:10pm

Looking after themselves and the clan

Ahmed
Mar 08, 2018 04:13pm

It should not be a surprise why we are losing diplomatically at international level

Jaj
Mar 08, 2018 04:15pm

A young guy with no diplomatic experience has been picked up for a post which must be held by a highly experienced career diplomat. Ali Jehangir Siddiqui has been a business partner of Khaqan Abbasi and he needs someone in America to watch business interests. It has nothing to do with national interest. Chief Justice should take suo motu notice of his action and ensue that outsiders are not thrust into positions that must be taken up by career diplomats. Khaqan Abbasi has take full advantage of his position and got his sister elected as a senator. Khaqan Abbasi is quickly settling down his relatives and business partners before he hands over affairs of the state to interim government.

kitkat
Mar 08, 2018 04:16pm

Poor pakistan. When relations with USA in doldrums, the need is strong well versed diplomtic hand with very good experience in USa/ UN related fields. but what happens is..!!!

Khan USA
Mar 08, 2018 04:17pm

Nepotism and favoritism as this individual has no credentials for this important post !

Khan USA
Mar 08, 2018 04:18pm

Jehangir Company has been involved in malpractices and corruption in past !

Shahid
Mar 08, 2018 04:22pm

He has worked at his airline. Is not that good enough an experience? If someone who had worked at old peoples home, can become chairman of NBP, why not him an ambassador?

Pakistani
Mar 08, 2018 04:25pm

No comparison between previous and new Envoy. Then why?

Aleem
Mar 08, 2018 04:36pm

Are you kidding me? What has Ali Jahangir Siddiqui done to become ambassador to US? pathetic .

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 08, 2018 04:38pm

Welcome to the club of nepotism, contacts and connections what foundation is based on the famous saying, "you scratch my back, I will scratch yours."

Shahida
Mar 08, 2018 04:41pm

Should use brain for such high profile postings

RC
Mar 08, 2018 04:48pm

Good decision. Need to acknowledge the guts of the government to take this decision.

Khan USA
Mar 08, 2018 04:53pm

A simple BA from Cornell and experience in diplomacy and international relations seems like very bad credentials .

Zia
Mar 08, 2018 04:57pm

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, son of prominent businessman Jahangir Siddiqu...and associated to PM. What else qualification do you need?? Pakistan wants to insult US. What a better way to send him as Ambassador.

Khan USA
Mar 08, 2018 04:57pm

That’s why our relationship with US is at the lowest . Childish attitude towards International relations and diplomacy !

tahir saleem
Mar 08, 2018 05:01pm

Its a pity. Don't we have experienced officers in foreign ministry to handle this most fragile appointment Being ambassador in USA is not a training ground.

:)
Mar 08, 2018 05:25pm

There should be a constitutional amendment to prevent political appointees from obtaining ambassadorial posts. Diplomats work for 30+ years to qualify for these positions on merit to serve Pakistan. How can you justify picking your family & friends? Is that even legal?

Muneer
Mar 08, 2018 05:27pm

Bad decision.It should have been a career diplomat.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 08, 2018 05:28pm

Who needs enemies with we have Nawaz/Zardari mafia we must get rid of them along with like mentality looters.

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Fahim.Ahmed
Mar 08, 2018 05:28pm

Merit and Pakistan are two ends of the opposite side.

Taimoor Khan
Mar 08, 2018 05:28pm

So the fine art of diplomacy will be run be a businessman having links with the PM! Its keeps on getting better under PML-N.

Taimur
Mar 08, 2018 05:41pm

What is his experience in foriegn services? Foreign office employees should challenge this decision in court.

Shahryar Shirazi
Mar 08, 2018 05:48pm

Can I see this guys resume ?

Rohail Riaz
Mar 08, 2018 05:52pm

They are just granting the leverages to their own favorite people. Disgusting .

M.Waseem Akram
Mar 08, 2018 05:54pm

Position should go to a career diplomate within the foreign services.

Maqbool Siddiqui
Mar 08, 2018 06:03pm

This is why we are gaining international support on almost any issue either with India or Afghanistan. Pakistan is very alone on international scene because of our policies in the region. India’s Ambassador to the USA is an intellectual and author of books and now we have our new ambassador.

Omar
Mar 08, 2018 06:10pm

Someone with absolutely zero diplomatic or foreign service experience being assigned the most crucial diplomatic job at the most crucial time, just because he comes from a connected background. Keep up the good work PML N

Skyhawk
Mar 08, 2018 06:16pm

Pakistan is facing the worst form of monarchy under corrupt PMLN.

Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Mar 08, 2018 06:26pm

Let him enjoy the comforts of the West for a while.

Syed
Mar 08, 2018 06:26pm

Will do good with Trump.

Pasha
Mar 08, 2018 06:28pm

Replacing a career and seasoned diplomat with a business man who has zero foreign service experience and that too for he Ambassador position in the USA. A highly flawed decision. Unbelievable. I am shaking my head in disbelief!

Nadeem
Mar 08, 2018 06:31pm

@Troubled so true

johar
Mar 08, 2018 06:37pm

He is Mir Shakilur Rehmans son in law?

Abdul Hannan
Mar 08, 2018 06:43pm

He has no diplomatic experience. Americans will eat him any day.

khanm
Mar 08, 2018 06:49pm

PM Abbasi okays Ali J. Siddiqui's appointment as US ambassador... veto power... no approval necessary from the Senate of assembly...i follow my rules it is my game

AW
Mar 08, 2018 06:54pm

Very good choice by the PM. Younger generation with world exposure and international education need to be in leadership positions for better tomorrow. It is time for old guard and old thought process to be replaced

Truth
Mar 08, 2018 06:59pm

Favouratism!

Life
Mar 08, 2018 07:16pm

A career diplomat should be appointed as an ambassador for the important countries.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 08, 2018 07:40pm

Another corny of Nawaz Sharif is appointed at a very important position, so that the appointee can advocate NS's ideology of corruption, fake news and bribing people for personal advantages. These dirty tactics will not work this time, because, world knows about NS's corrupt practices and hypocrisy!

Nam
Mar 08, 2018 07:48pm

Tell us what is his experience as a diplomat. USA ambassador is a very important job not suited for a business man. You need a carrier diplomat and learned person to fill this position.

