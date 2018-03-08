Imran extends PTI's support to get Senate chairman elected from Balochistan
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday announced that PTI's 13 senators will support the Balochistan chief minister as he thinks the next Senate chairman should belong to Balochistan.
During his visit to Quetta to meet Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the PTI chief said, "Everyone should try their utmost that a N-League candidate is not appointed as the Senate chairman."
Earlier, while speaking to media persons in Peshawar, Khan had said that at this point there was one thing his party was sure of, "that they do not want a Senate chairman from PML-N".
"We are afraid that if the Senate chairman is from the PML-N, they may enact laws to safeguard the Sharif family from the charges of corruption they face," he explained.
He added: "On the other hand, we also cannot work with a party like the PPP, so we are trying to come up with a strategy where a Senate chairman can be brought in [without the PPP's help] — ideally from Balochistan. It is a smaller province and a chairman [from there] will help [their cause]. That is what we are working towards, but the party will meet tomorrow to come up with a concrete strategy."
Commenting on Maulana Fazlur Rehman's meetings with the heads of both PML-N and PPP, Imran Khan said, "The book Alice in the Wonderland has a saying which explains this [strategy] perfectly: 'When you don't know where you want to go, it does not matter which road you take'."
He added: "Since he does not have an ideology of his own, he [Fazl] can join anyone."
Speaking about horsetrading allegations against members from his party, he said: "I have also seen the lists of members [who allegedly sold their votes] that are circulating on social media; however, we cannot remove someone from the party based on rumours since the voting itself was secret. If we do that, the members can turn around and approach the court saying that they have been removed from the party without proof."
"We cannot prove our case in court based on allegations made on social media. These people have purposefully set up such a system which enables such acts. We want the system to be changed so that it is transparent," Khan said.
"We kept saying that the Senate electoral system should be reformed; however, the two major parties of the country did not agree to it since they have their own vested interest in keeping the old system going," the PTI chairman added.
Horsetrading allegations and ECP notices
After the results of the Senate elections were announced, various politicians had expressed extreme scepticism over political parties grabbing seats in the Senate despite lack of significant representation in the provincial assemblies.
“Senate elections yet again witnessed shameful horse-trading where MPAs bought and sold their votes as the country witnessed this sale of their ‘elected’ people to highest bidder. This shows moral decline of our political class. In which Western democracy does such a sale happen?” Imran Khan had tweeted at the time.
“The horse-trading in the Senate elections allowed the PPP to win two seats in KP where they have only seven MPAs. This sort of electoral farce raises some serious ethical questions,” Khan had tweeted. He said the Senate elections had not only “devalued the Senate but the entire political class”.
On Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued Khan, among other parliamentary leaders, notices for levelling horse-trading allegations.
The leaders have been asked to appear before the body on March 14 and submit proof of their allegations.
Comments (15)
Totally agree with this man.
Let us all see how IK maneuvers the selection of a Senate chairman from Balochistan, without forging an alliance with PPP. Perhaps, we can then decide whether the story is about Alice in Wonderland or Pinnochio.
Just correct me, do PTI have any member in senate whose chairmanship he is trying to influence. His only member happens to be Britsih and is trying to get Pakitani nationality.
So IK is going to magically have a Senate Chairman without help of PML N (34) and PPP (20) votes. It seems he doesn’t even understand basic arithmetic.
How come a proclaimed absconder got into the Senate in plain sight? Horse trading is bad, this is the worst precedence. Nothing good can come out from such a tainted Senate.
Instead of playing positive role in blocking corrupt individuals from entering senate, ECP has acted otherwise and asked political parties to submit proof of corruption which politicians are complaining about. It is basically ECP duty to ensure that elections are held in free and fair manner.
they all reached there by hook and crook and they will be part of senate and Parliament but once they entered there in the building the buildind in sacred and they untouchable.
He is free to think anything, but it doesn't matter
With only five players you are not in a position to decide who the chairman should be. So, stop thinking about the Senate. Put your efforts in the coming general election.
Why do we use term 'horse-trading' as euphemism for paying cash illegally to other lawmakers in Senate Election? We deliberately devise faulty systems to encourage corruption, and then start complaining of horse-trading to show ourselves holier-than-thou. How disgraceful.
Does it really mattets? Main issue is to ensure the rights of the people. By the way how will he achieve it. Through horse trading as he doesnt have sufficient cient number of votes?
I am waiting for SC to disqualify Everyone from Senate, so that I could elect Chairman Senate with my five Senators
There is always the Chinese Communist Party. As a populist Imran appeals only to the masses. Few established politicians want to work with him, or help him.
should be .... does not count ... Shieks Mujeeb should have been the Prime minister but he was not... it is all about majority-....minority when needed
Lopsided thinking, as usual.