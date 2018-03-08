SC orders Shahbaz to reimburse Rs5.5m to kitty for Punjab govt ad carrying his picture
The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to reimburse the national exchequer Rs5.5 million after a Punjab government newspaper advertisement carrying his photograph was displayed in court during hearing of a suo motu case on hefty ad expenditure by provincial governments.
A three-judge SC bench headed by Chief Justice (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, which was hearing the case at the Lahore registry, took exception to the extravagant sums of money doled out on advertisements by the Punjab government annually.
In a previous hearing of the case, the CJP had observed that taxpayers' money was being used for self-promotion and big ads were awarded at the nation's expense.
There is no water in state-run schools, no medicine available in public hospitals, and yet provincial government's spend taxpayers' money on massive advertisements, the CJP had said, adding that provincial governments would have to promote their work at their own expense.
The CJP also wondered whether such expenditures are equal to pre-poll rigging.
The provincial information secretary told the court today that Rs120m was spent on advertisements by the provincial government in one month.
"Rs120m in one month amounts to Rs1.5 billion worth of advertisements in a year," Justice Nisar remarked, inquiring what the procedure for issuing advertisements was.
"How much did this advertisement cost?" the CJP asked after being shown a newspaper clipping of an ad depicting Shahbaz Sharif. Upon being informed that it cost Rs5.5m, he said that the money could have been used to provide medicines to citizens instead.
The CJP was critical of the money spent on the ad and asked whether the country was someone's kingdom.
The provincial chief secretary told the court that the purpose of the advertisement in question was to show the development work completed by the government in the past five years.
The apex court ordered the Punjab government, PML-N, the All Pakistan Newspapers Society and Punjab chief minister to submit their replies in the case.
We’ll done SC.
How about expenditures made by the other provincial governments displaying their leaders photos? Can they also be recovered?
Isn’t it part of election campaign and should be paid by PML N
I am seeing SS picture daily on Front page of every News Paper since 2009. shame! how they run campaign on tax payer's money. This is why he is dearly loved especially by print media. Money spent on advertisement for self promotion should be reimbursed.
Keep going Judiciary! This fleet of ministers is not serving the nation, they are always there to serve their self-interests!
Welldone CJ. If the government has to inform the people about their successful projects, then they can do press conference; the electronic and print media will give it a free coverage.
At last accountability seems to be coming in place.
Yes, CJ is correct, no party whether it is PPP or PTI, their respective govt also should not advertise their achievements with party slogan & party seal, party flag or party chief.
Dawn please write an editorial on this please. We all must stop this waste
This is 21st century and Shariffs are still ruling like Mughals!
Weldone SCP. Tax money should only be utilised for benefit of public, not for devils publicity
Finally some notice is being taken of this flagrant misuse of tax payers money and corruption in giving advertisements to their chosen newspapers.
CJP- You are saviour of Pakistan .
Just brilliant SC hats off
Kudos.....tax payers money of self projection is not on!
he will make up for this amount through corruption
Check all the previous records and let shahbaz reimburse the peoples money. Shameless.
Good job, but still people are going to vote for them :( ... that's the sad part. No matter what they are doing PML-N voters will not change their minds and will again bring them back into Power.
Good Job SC!! If one pillar of the state gets dysfunctional, others should put a check on it..
Very good. Take each and every penny back from this self proclaimed kings
Shabaz Sharif is no different from Nawaz Sharif. Both are equally corrupt.
Excellent. If CM Punjab want publicity he should pay it from his own pocket. Good luck to him.
We can safely assume that H.E. The provincial chief secretary would go to extreme length and would invoke all ethical and financial aspects if he has to spend even Rs 15 from his own pocket. Pathetic.
Thank you CJP
This is not the first time the provincial government has resorted to self promotion on the expense of the tax payer. Sindh government is doing the same. Not only that, SS has instituted a merit scholarship in his own name, viz. Shahbaz Sharif ,merit scholarship, to be paid out of government funds! The SC should order an end to this practice. No government in the world indulges in such ostentatious display of one's own 'achievement' which are in fact routine jobs carried out by the government.
This is how political class loses credibility. I fully agree with the SC order. However, its a shame SC had to intervene.
I wish the SC had nothing to do with this. Just as I wish it had nothing to do with the Panama case. Parliament should have handled it.
The amount is peanut for these guys. That must have spent equally amount on the legal process.They should be behind bars for wasting taxpayers money.
There are many KPK govt ads where IK is pictured. Why CJ is focusing on just one party? His biased approach is getting very obvious.
I wonder if CJP means chief justice of "PUNJAB" because he is obviously too much confined to corruption cases in punjab.
Sir keep it up, but be aware of the conspiracies by ruling elite with the convenience of some media house's persons, as both ruling party and media houses' interest is going to be effected
What about pictures of imran khan adds on Ary and zardari bilawal adds on Ary.why does it look like all the justice is to be done for PMLN while others keep on doing the same thing.its smells as if chief justice has a grudge against a specific party.
A very good decision, peoples' money is in bad hands. May this kind of decisions to continue for better Future of Pakistan
Asking to return 5.5m when they spent 120m on political messaging at tax payers money is a joke
LONG LIVE OUR CJP!!!
Bravo.
Bravo!!
Superb and IT IS prepoll rigging.
Why Sharif Mafia is spending tax-payers money on self-Promotion and big ads showing both corrupt brothers in the newspapers.? This is equal to pre-poll rigging. Spend your own money from your own pocket. First provide the nation with clean drinking water, healthcare, jobs and education.
Well done CJP.. Keep going Sir !
How about returning hefty salaries paid to judges cuz they have failed to dispose of the countless pending before them. All of us need introspection-including honourable judges.
Whatever developmental work is done is done at the cost of tax payers money. Why he or someone else be boasting on that.
Political parties must spend their own money on advertisement. Public first empower these politicians to spend their (public) money on education, health, infrastructure, provide jobs, other facilities, and services. But, in Pakistan, politician coming in power mostly spend money in last quarter of their tenure and give jobs in the same period. For example, the federal government allowed gas connections to be given to public and similarily Sindh CM announced they will start the process of new employment in April this year. Afterward, these politicians will remind people that we have given jobs, facilities and launched these projects and now they vote them. Even, ministers are giving posting orders to peon by themselves.
How about advertisements in other provinces showing photos of men and women in power? Any chance of taking initiative in their cases as well and asking for details including amounts doled out to the different medias by the powers that be? Surely not only Shahbaz Sharif but other provincial governments are also guilty of such crimes. Could we ask the CJP to take similar actions against them and order recovering the amounts paid from people's taxes from those whose pictures appeared in the advertisements.
Vote pml for success !!!
thank you Sir for looking after my interests, as all other institutions have failed to take care the same.
With the judiciary putting tough questions to the rulers, there seems a ray of hope....
Weldone our judiciary... Weldone! Poor Pak cannot spend poor men's money on self projection and self promotion of our corrupt politicians
In addition to wasting meagre financial resources of a poor country where citizens do not have access to basic needs, undoubtedly this practice amounts to pre-poll rigging as well, b/c it involves a strong element of conflict of interest in the form of self promotion.
Well Done SC.
Excellent to get back the public money. They are so keen to show their faces on advertisements to forget about the actual work of public welfare. Being custodian of public money and trust, they should take care of every single penny.
The Supreme Court has been doing great work to hold them accountable for betraying public trust.
Well done chief justice of Pakistan
How about ads by other provinces sir!
very good move by SC... fine should also be imposed and abuse of position and power should also be fined. atleast a billion pkr file should be put...
Excellent, bold and correct decision by the Supreme Court of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Way to go, CJP.
Why only 5.5m? What about 120 million they been spending every month?
Excellent
Well Done, keep going to get of these mafias
Make in simple, Just pass a law forbidding nationwide placement of picture of any political leader on the expense of taxpayers money.
Excellent decision! These corrupt mafia has no regards to the plight of its citizens. People are dying because of malnutrition, diseases and lack of medicine and water , where these suckers are spending our tax monies on their fake projection.
Thank you SC. You are savior of Pakistan just as Pak army and Pak media exposing stabilizers terrorists, corrupts and culprits.
@SHAHID SATTAR The Court decisions set a legal precedent, therefore the answer to your question is YES, depending on the relevant authorities taking action to recover. I presume a court order would be required for all such cases.
@SHAHID SATTAR, I 100% agree.
Very well done, CJ
Kudos to CJ for initiating some semblance of accountability.Time to look into RS mn. exchequer's money spent on the building a Protective Wall around the palatial house of Nawaz Sharif in Jatti Umra.
Excellent decision by the Chief Justice . Rs.5.5 million is just tip of the ice berg so complete audit of advertisement expenditures is needed to recover public money from Mr. Sharif which he has spent on self promotion as of to date
Any person who diverts cash away from the people of their country to fund their own ends is exploiting the machinery of government and needs to be dismissed. This a clear and cut case of where someone should be dismissed immediately.
Nice... We appreciate so, good job
Bravo SC; only hope that other public institutions would perform their as expected.
Well done CJ. Plm-n has no where to run now!