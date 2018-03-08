DAWN.COM

Saudi crown prince arrives to royal welcome in UK

ReutersUpdated March 08, 2018

LONDON: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shakes hands with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.—AFP
LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May defended Britain’s links to security ally Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Queen Elizabeth for lunch on a high profile to London that has drawn protests over Riyadh’s human rights record.

A fiery exchange in parliament between May and opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn underlined tension in Britain over the trip, which is aimed at building a broader economic partnership between the two countries, but has sparked protests about human rights and the war in Yemen.

“The link that we have with Saudi Arabia is historic, it is an important one, and it has saved the lives of potentially hundreds of people in this country,” May said, pausing her answer briefly as opposition lawmakers cried “Shame!”.

The debate took place as Prince Mohammed lunched with the British monarch on the first leg of a trip packed with displays of diplomatic affection designed to help widen long-standing defence ties into a more far-reaching partnership.

May later met Prince Mohammed, extending a warm diplomatic welcome to the conservative kingdom’s heir apparent.

Britain is looking for trading partners as it exits the European Union, and energy powerhouse Saudi Arabia needs to convince sceptical investors about its domestic reforms. But demonstrators gathered outside May’s office to protest both countries’ roles in Yemen where war has killed an estimated 10,000 people.

“I don’t believe that someone like Mohammed bin Salman should be welcomed in Britain,” said Hassan Yassine, a 25-year-old customer service worker from London. “It is definitely not ethical, bearing in mind what is going on in Yemen every single day, every single second, even as we speak.”

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2018

Hulkman
Mar 08, 2018 08:59am

Saudia to think and should back step from Yemen war.

Shah
Mar 08, 2018 09:58am

The West love dictators. As much has been figured out.

rajendra
Mar 08, 2018 09:59am

preparations for post oil era.

SHAHZ
Mar 08, 2018 11:02am

UK urgently requires wealthy partners as Brexit is approaching fast!

Dawoed
Mar 08, 2018 11:20am

Why this is a news here?

Haider
Mar 08, 2018 02:31pm

Thank you DAWN for updating us about each and every issue of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia everyday.

Saif Zulfiqar
Mar 08, 2018 03:01pm

Money talks.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 08, 2018 04:43pm

With billions of dollars worth of contracts under his command and control, what else can he expect upon arrival in U.K. or for that matter in any other country of the world?

Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Mar 08, 2018 06:57pm

KSA has a lot in common with Britain, democracy, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, free market, equal rights to minorities, women and after all cloture.

