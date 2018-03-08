Ready to sit with rivals to end horse-trading: Sharif
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed his readiness to devise a strategy to counter horse-trading in elections, and said he is ready to work with his political rivals to discourage such practices.
Talking to reporters after appearing in the accountability court hearing references against him on Wednesday, Mr Sharif called for an investigation into allegations of horse-trading in the recent Senate elections. He added that if all the political parties with disproportionate representation in the lower and upper houses of parliament formed a coalition against horse-trading, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would join it.
On March 3, the PML-N secured the lion’s share of the Senate seats.
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) managed to secure a seat in Punjab for Chaudhry Sarwar, but was unable to compete with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PPP, however, emerged victorious since it bagged more seats than its current strength in terms of representation in the provinces.
“We hate the concept of horse-trading and our party has never participated in any kind of horse-trading,” the former premier said.
Separately, Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb told journalists that the PML-N had not accused any party of being involved in horse-trading. However, she said that the issue must be investigated to see how political parties with 26 to 30 representatives could bag 44 votes. She said those who had switched their loyalty and were involved in horse-trading should strictly be dealt with in accordance with the law. She also criticised PTI chairman Imran Khan for not casting his vote and for showing disinterest in the legislative business.
Court hearing
On Wednesday, four prosecution witnesses — Shahid Mehmood Malik, Waqar Ahmed, Umar Daraz and Hassan Riaz Kirmani — recorded their statements and the defence counsel completed the cross-examination of witnesses in Flagship Investments, Al-Azizia Still Mills and Hill Metal Establishment references.
Mr Malik provided videos and transcripts of Mr Sharif’s address to the nation and in the National Assembly. Mr Ahmed stated that Mr Mehmood had handed them over in his presence.
Mr Daraz informed the court that he had taken the summons issued for Mr Sharif to his residence in Jati Umra where a security officer, Muhammad Arif, had received them. He said that he had neither directly met Mr Sharif nor spoken to him, adding that he had not asked the security officer for an authority letter. Mr Kirmani provided details of a bank account opened in the name of Khawaja Haroon Pasha.
Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2018
He still think he is a leader !
shames lies
NS statement that they hate horse trading, is as true as the Qatari letter.
How can horses end horse trading
He had a good shot at governing the country for more than 4 years and he blew this chance away just like he did multiple times before. People should come to know that Nawaz is incappable of any reform in the country. Under his leadership we will continue to be a follower nation rather than be a leading one since his mindset is that of the followers. Sorry to say, but there is no leadership quality at all in NS, let alone any other quality.
Who is he to talk about any stuff? He is a nobody, he has no authority, he is a convict, nothing else.
As always, after the event has taken place and is over.
Disgraced PM to control hotse trading.Peak of irony.
Nawaz Sharif is not the head of PMLN. Why should other parties discuss horse-trading with him? Why is he still making decisions affecting the parliament?
Joke of the year by thug NS...
To meet rivals to devise new strategy for horse trading. He is the one who started horse trading by using ill gotten wealth and using public tax money.
Nawaz Shareef is a disqualified person. According to Supreme Court decision, he cannot hold any position in Noon League. How can he sit with rivals to end horse trading. Moreover, he himself started horse trading in Changa Manga many years back and now wants to end.
Nawaz Sharif is the pioneer of Horse-trading, starting from Changa Manga than Murree.
So, senior Shariff still calling the shots. So much for the SC ruling.
In which capacity is he doing this.. He is neither the PM nor the party president, actually hes not even part of any political party.. I don't see the logic behind his statement
Ready to sit with rivals in Jail ?
First do the horse trading than all the traders sit together to finish horse trading
GOOD JOKE
First of all, PML-N should stop acting like honest people which they are proven not to be. Correct your party first. Kick out the corrupt. Then lead the country.
What a joke? NS is the root cause and master craftsman of horse trading. He believes and sleeps with horse trading as his brand.
Stop fooling everyone. Do not insult people's intelligence any more.
Master of horse trading
Was he not the same man who orchestrated Chang’s Manga ? Then highjacked people in Muree ? What do these people think that all Pakistani’s have long term memory loss ? No shame no remorse on blatant lies , requires real shamelessness to act in such manner.
Seems like It was planned between PMLN and PPP, a backdoor trading done between the two to set their course for next elections.
The one who believe NS word is a fool - NS keeps on forgetting that he is NOT SADIQ & AMEEN.
Nawaz Sharif is the father of horse trading in Pakistani politics.
I cannot stop laughing, the audacity of this man to lie so blatantly. I think he has misunderstood horse trading doesn't mean selling horses just like PMLN did not understood the decision of the court to form JIT, they were distributing sweets.
Horse trading doesn't mean selling horses Mr Sharif, you may not have sold any horses but you definitely have laundered money.
Nawaz has ZERO credibility. How does he expected anyone to believe anything he says? I literally take everything as the opposite to what comes out of his mouth!
Does the disqualified former prime minister understand the meaning of horse trading?.
Only True Democratic Party in Pakistan
No body can take away from PMLN the tag of pioneers in horse trading.
In what capacity are you offering this service?. You were disqualified from your job for being dishonest. If I were you, I would have gone into hiding in shame.
It is shame that a person declared dishonest by the apex court talking about good things.
Does he know that he has been disqualified ?