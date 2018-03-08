DAWN.COM

Ready to sit with rivals to end horse-trading: Sharif

Malik AsadUpdated March 08, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed his readiness to devise a strategy to counter horse-trading in elections, and said he is ready to work with his political rivals to discourage such practices.

Talking to reporters after appearing in the accountability court hearing references against him on Wednesday, Mr Sharif called for an investigation into allegations of horse-trading in the recent Senate elections. He added that if all the political parties with disproportionate representation in the lower and upper houses of parliament formed a coalition against horse-trading, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would join it.

On March 3, the PML-N secured the lion’s share of the Senate seats.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) managed to secure a seat in Punjab for Chaudhry Sarwar, but was unable to compete with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PPP, however, emerged victorious since it bagged more seats than its current strength in terms of representation in the provinces.

“We hate the concept of horse-trading and our party has never participated in any kind of horse-trading,” the former premier said.

Separately, Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb told journalists that the PML-N had not accused any party of being involved in horse-trading. However, she said that the issue must be investigated to see how political parties with 26 to 30 representatives could bag 44 votes. She said those who had switched their loyalty and were involved in horse-trading should strictly be dealt with in accordance with the law. She also criticised PTI chairman Imran Khan for not casting his vote and for showing disinterest in the legislative business.

Court hearing

On Wednesday, four prosecution witnesses — Shahid Mehmood Malik, Waqar Ahmed, Umar Daraz and Hassan Riaz Kirmani — recorded their statements and the defence counsel completed the cross-examination of witnesses in Flagship Investments, Al-Azizia Still Mills and Hill Metal Establishment references.

Mr Malik provided videos and transcripts of Mr Sharif’s address to the nation and in the National Assembly. Mr Ahmed stated that Mr Mehmood had handed them over in his presence.

Mr Daraz informed the court that he had taken the summons issued for Mr Sharif to his residence in Jati Umra where a security officer, Muhammad Arif, had received them. He said that he had neither directly met Mr Sharif nor spoken to him, adding that he had not asked the security officer for an authority letter. Mr Kirmani provided details of a bank account opened in the name of Khawaja Haroon Pasha.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2018

Comments (34)

1000 characters
Pathetic
Mar 08, 2018 08:36am

He still think he is a leader !

TIA
Mar 08, 2018 08:44am

shames lies

Ali
Mar 08, 2018 08:49am

NS statement that they hate horse trading, is as true as the Qatari letter.

Javed
Mar 08, 2018 08:49am

How can horses end horse trading

ProudPakistani
Mar 08, 2018 08:53am

He had a good shot at governing the country for more than 4 years and he blew this chance away just like he did multiple times before. People should come to know that Nawaz is incappable of any reform in the country. Under his leadership we will continue to be a follower nation rather than be a leading one since his mindset is that of the followers. Sorry to say, but there is no leadership quality at all in NS, let alone any other quality.

Sarwat
Mar 08, 2018 08:54am

Who is he to talk about any stuff? He is a nobody, he has no authority, he is a convict, nothing else.

SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 08, 2018 09:03am

As always, after the event has taken place and is over.

haroon rashid
Mar 08, 2018 09:18am

Disgraced PM to control hotse trading.Peak of irony.

Democrat
Mar 08, 2018 09:31am

Nawaz Sharif is not the head of PMLN. Why should other parties discuss horse-trading with him? Why is he still making decisions affecting the parliament?

Nazir Shah
Mar 08, 2018 09:54am

Joke of the year by thug NS...

Mirza
Mar 08, 2018 09:55am

To meet rivals to devise new strategy for horse trading. He is the one who started horse trading by using ill gotten wealth and using public tax money.

Third Umpire
Mar 08, 2018 09:59am

Nawaz Shareef is a disqualified person. According to Supreme Court decision, he cannot hold any position in Noon League. How can he sit with rivals to end horse trading. Moreover, he himself started horse trading in Changa Manga many years back and now wants to end.

Syed Ahmed, Canada
Mar 08, 2018 10:07am

Nawaz Sharif is the pioneer of Horse-trading, starting from Changa Manga than Murree.

qaiser ahmed
Mar 08, 2018 10:10am

So, senior Shariff still calling the shots. So much for the SC ruling.

Omer
Mar 08, 2018 10:48am

In which capacity is he doing this.. He is neither the PM nor the party president, actually hes not even part of any political party.. I don't see the logic behind his statement

Anand
Mar 08, 2018 10:49am

Ready to sit with rivals in Jail ?

Saleem
Mar 08, 2018 10:56am

First do the horse trading than all the traders sit together to finish horse trading

salman
Mar 08, 2018 11:21am

GOOD JOKE

Sohail
Mar 08, 2018 11:27am

First of all, PML-N should stop acting like honest people which they are proven not to be. Correct your party first. Kick out the corrupt. Then lead the country.

javed
Mar 08, 2018 11:37am

What a joke? NS is the root cause and master craftsman of horse trading. He believes and sleeps with horse trading as his brand.

Stop fooling everyone. Do not insult people's intelligence any more.

Ghulam Farid Rana
Mar 08, 2018 11:40am

Master of horse trading

Shah
Mar 08, 2018 12:04pm

Was he not the same man who orchestrated Chang’s Manga ? Then highjacked people in Muree ? What do these people think that all Pakistani’s have long term memory loss ? No shame no remorse on blatant lies , requires real shamelessness to act in such manner.

AQ
Mar 08, 2018 12:31pm

Seems like It was planned between PMLN and PPP, a backdoor trading done between the two to set their course for next elections.

Ebrahim
Mar 08, 2018 12:38pm

The one who believe NS word is a fool - NS keeps on forgetting that he is NOT SADIQ & AMEEN.

Akram
Mar 08, 2018 01:04pm

Nawaz Sharif is the father of horse trading in Pakistani politics.

Hasnain Haque
Mar 08, 2018 01:16pm

I cannot stop laughing, the audacity of this man to lie so blatantly. I think he has misunderstood horse trading doesn't mean selling horses just like PMLN did not understood the decision of the court to form JIT, they were distributing sweets.

Hasnain Haque
Mar 08, 2018 01:17pm

Horse trading doesn't mean selling horses Mr Sharif, you may not have sold any horses but you definitely have laundered money.

Shahzad
Mar 08, 2018 01:19pm

Nawaz has ZERO credibility. How does he expected anyone to believe anything he says? I literally take everything as the opposite to what comes out of his mouth!

Hasnain Haque
Mar 08, 2018 01:37pm

Does the disqualified former prime minister understand the meaning of horse trading?.

saad
Mar 08, 2018 01:37pm

Only True Democratic Party in Pakistan

sarmad
Mar 08, 2018 01:47pm

No body can take away from PMLN the tag of pioneers in horse trading.

Khalid
Mar 08, 2018 02:14pm

In what capacity are you offering this service?. You were disqualified from your job for being dishonest. If I were you, I would have gone into hiding in shame.

Juna bazar
Mar 08, 2018 02:44pm

It is shame that a person declared dishonest by the apex court talking about good things.

Saif Zulfiqar
Mar 08, 2018 04:44pm

Does he know that he has been disqualified ?

