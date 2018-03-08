DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan, India exchange humanitarian proposals

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 08, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday approved on humanitarian grounds an Indian proposal to exchange prisoners, including women — mentally challenged or with special needs and those above 70 years of age.

According to sources in the interior ministry, at least 40 such Pakistani citizens are imprisoned in Indian jails.

“Revival of the judicial committee mechanism and facilitating the visit of medical experts (from both sides) to meet and examine the mentally challenged prisoners for their repatriation has also been proposed,” said a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

Besides, the foreign minister has proposed exchange of prisoners above 60 years of age and exchange of child inmates below 18 years of age and expressed the hope that India would positively reciprocate Pakistan’s proposals in the same spirit they had been made.

Khawaja Asif said it was his desire that through such initiatives, Pakistan and India embarked on road to a comprehensive dialogue, and make a conscious effort to de-escalate the existing vitiated environment and the situation on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

The sources said that India and Pakistan had been exchanging proposals to revive and organise meetings of the Joint Judicial Committee on Prisoners.

According to Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal, the proposals to exchange prisoners had been under consideration but could not be implemented due to tensions between the two countries.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
SATT
Mar 08, 2018 08:27am

Good.

Majid
Mar 08, 2018 08:42am

India should reciprocate this move with equal measures for the release of innocent prisoners in Indian jails.

rajendra
Mar 08, 2018 09:28am

Good move by both the govt. At least there is some sanity still left...on both the sides.

Swetha
Mar 08, 2018 09:36am

Good news after a long time.We are getting there one step at a time.

on FLIP SIDE
Mar 08, 2018 10:04am

Please give peace a chance - let common sense prevail - Pakistan and India have more in common than any other nation/country in the World.

KT
Mar 08, 2018 10:32am

Consider those prisoners who have completed their term in prison also !

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The Senate in transition

The Senate in transition

The selection of candidates by the PML-N and PPP reveals their choice of instruments of governance.

Editorial

March 08, 2018

Celebrating women

FOR the first time in two decades, International Women’s Day will be celebrated in Pakistan with a statistical...
Updated March 08, 2018

Sri Lanka violence

Perhaps these currents have something to do with the global rise of the hard right.
March 08, 2018

Smear campaigns

THE last few days have seen a tawdry demonstration of the depths to which mainstream media and social media can sink...
Updated March 07, 2018

Balancing ties

The emphasis henceforth will be on ratcheting up ties with countries of the region and pursuing economic initiatives.
Updated March 07, 2018

Trouble in Kashmir

The Indian government keeps pushing the Kashmiri people to the wall
Updated March 07, 2018

Hair they come again

The question is, who can stop the juggernaut once it is set in motion and is fed on something as emotive as faith?