NAB starts probe into money laundering charges against Khawaja Asif

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated March 08, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched a probe into allegations of money laundering against Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif.

“Chairman NAB retired Justice Javed Iqbal ordered complaint verification lodged against Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif for allegedly (being) involved in money laundering,” said a press release issued by the bureau on Wednesday.

“NAB will provide ample opportunity to Khawaja Asif to confront allegations of money laundering as per law and the final decision will be made on the basis of solid evidence,” the announcement said.

NAB has started the probe into the allegations against Mr Asif, a frontline leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, on a complaint filed by deputy secretary general of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Usman Dar, who also hails from Sialkot, the hometown of Mr Asif.

Meanwhile, the PTI has welcomed the NAB decision to launch an investigation into the allegations against Mr Asif.

PTI leader Dar said in a statement he had already provided NAB evidence of Mr Asif’s foreign accounts and money laundering.

In a letter recently sent to NAB, Mr Dar claimed that Mr Asif had accepted that he was also an Iqama (UAE work permit) holder and had remained involved in money laundering.

“Khawaja Asif has also been accused of concealing his offshore assets from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP),” the complainant said. He claimed that the minister was getting a monthly salary of Rs1.6 million from an Abu Dhabi-based firm.

The complaint contained details of Mr Asif’s offshore firm and business and alleged that millions of rupees were being deposited in his foreign bank account.

Mr Asif was also accused of using foreign bank account of his wife to receive heavy amounts. He had not declared his and his wife’s foreign bank accounts to the ECP, Mr Dar claimed.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2018

Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Mar 08, 2018 07:57am

These are crooked people fleecing the nation.

Syed D
Mar 08, 2018 08:04am

Most of Pakistan,s wealth has gone out of country by the politicians, something to wonder as Pakistan is rich in minerals and good in agriculture products but is one of the poorest country in the world.

Imran
Mar 08, 2018 08:05am

Lock um up.

Hulkman
Mar 08, 2018 08:10am

Very difficult for NAB to follow everyone. Seems all are thief in Pakistan.

Irfan Gowani
Mar 08, 2018 08:34am

So many open cases but none of them seems to close. Either this is incompetency or corruption within corruption.

khaled
Mar 08, 2018 08:48am

Good, hope it is expedited before he too runs away.

Prateik
Mar 08, 2018 08:48am

That's why Asif Khawja is the foreign minister.

The truth
Mar 08, 2018 08:50am

Great News. Accountability for everyone!! It's the only way for our country to progress.

soodie.johri@gmail.com
Mar 08, 2018 09:15am

Get these corrupt no good politicians.

Desi Dimag
Mar 08, 2018 09:40am

Punishment for lying to the nation?

Mirza
Mar 08, 2018 09:48am

What about Asif holding UAE Iqama? Is that not a violation of oath?

Harris M
Mar 08, 2018 09:56am

Poor Pakistanis surrounded by and being pillaged by a bunch of crooks.

Ayub
Mar 08, 2018 11:05am

Why all Pakistanis in senior position are involved in money laundering.The PM,the Finance minister and now the Foreign minister.What next to come.

A shah
Mar 08, 2018 12:02pm

He is as corrupt as they come!

A shah
Mar 08, 2018 12:05pm

Please arrest this criminal

Tahir
Mar 08, 2018 12:25pm

Step towards right direction

Murli
Mar 08, 2018 12:26pm

Great going. This is now coming out because of US pressure. Let’s clean up Pakistan.

NKG
Mar 08, 2018 12:52pm

Arrest this criminal immediately.

AW
Mar 08, 2018 01:03pm

It will be a good and ethical precedent for those to resign from public positions while they are under investigation by a governmental agency.. The PM should ask Khawaja Asif to resign and he needs to step aside. The problem is that no one ever resigns in Pakistan and hangs on until fired and removed.

MeToo
Mar 08, 2018 02:16pm

He looks corrupt from face.

OUTSIDER
Mar 08, 2018 06:15pm

He should also be dismissed like PM.

