DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nawaz backs PPP's Rabbani in race for Senate chairman, Zardari rejects idea

Javed Hussain | Nadir GuramaniUpdated March 07, 2018

Email


As the race to grab the Senate's leadership intensifies, political parties have sped up their consultations over preferred candidates for the post.

According to well-placed sources, Sharif and other party leaders met with Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party head Mahmood Khan Achakzai and National Party President Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo in the capital on Wednesday to devise a strategy for the election of Senate chairman scheduled for March 12, alongside the oath-taking ceremony for senators-elect.

During the meeting, Sharif was critical of former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, but supported the idea of reinstating PPP senator Raza Rabbani as Senate chairman, the source DawnNewsTV.

"I want to see a personality like Raza Rabbani as Senate chairman," Sharif was quoted as saying.

According to the source, PML-N's Saad Rafique, Mushahidullah Khan and Mushahid Hussain were tasked with contacting MQM senators for their support. The meeting took place in the evening. Meanwhile, the PML-N's allies were asked to approach senators from the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas and Balochistan.

Fazl, Achakzai and Bizenjo all assured Sharif of their support and vowed to foil all conspiracies against democracy, the sources claimed.

After the meeting, Bizenjo told journalists that the three parties combined had the required numbers of votes to elect a Senate chairman of their choice, but that they were yet to reach a unanimous decision on a candidate.

He said a joint candidate would be announced on Friday.

PPP sources, on the other hand, told DawnNewsTV that the party's Saleem Mandviwala and Sherry Rehman had been strong contenders for the slot of Senate chairman, but Sherry Rehman's nomination was opposed by the PPP's allies. Farooq H. Naek's name is now being considered instead, party insiders claimed.

Zardari, Fazl address the media after their consultations.
Zardari, Fazl address the media after their consultations.

Later the same evening, Zardari also met with the Fazl to discuss his own proposals for the Senate leadership. In the press conference after the meeting, both leaders held their cards close to their chest, but Zardari — on being asked his opinion on Rabbani's nomination by Sharif — outright rejected it.

"Thank you, but that is not what I want," he said, before abruptly turning around and leaving the podium.

MQM AND PML N, PML N AND PPP Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 07, 2018 08:45pm

It is a win win situation both ways for the PPP.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 07, 2018

Balancing ties

The emphasis henceforth will be on ratcheting up ties with countries of the region and pursuing economic initiatives.
Updated March 07, 2018

Trouble in Kashmir

The Indian government keeps pushing the Kashmiri people to the wall
Updated March 07, 2018

Hair they come again

The question is, who can stop the juggernaut once it is set in motion and is fed on something as emotive as faith?
Updated March 06, 2018

Opposition to privatisation

Leadership of PPP, PTI, have stated they will resist government’s plans to privatise PIA or the Pakistan Steel Mills.
Updated March 06, 2018

On ephedrine’s trail

Pakistan continues to use large quantities of the drug in spite of studies regarding dire consequences of its dependence
Updated March 06, 2018

Plea for ‘amnesty’

Parties in Karachi should work to end culture of violence in the city by first getting rid of the black sheep within.