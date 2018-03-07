DAWN.COM

Saudi crown prince includes Turkey, Iran in his definition of 'axis of evil'

APUpdated March 07, 2018

Saudi Arabia's crown prince says Qatar will not be barred from an Arab summit in Riyadh later this month, but predicted the standoff with Doha could last a long time.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman's comments were made to local editors during a visit to Egypt this week and published Wednesday in the independent Al-Shorouk newspaper.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar in June, accusing the tiny but super-rich Gulf state of supporting militant groups and forging close ties with Iran.

The prince described Iran, Turkey and militant groups as the “contemporary triangle of evil.” He said Saudi Arabia was seeking to end the close relations between Iran on the one hand and Russia and Syria on the other.

Ahmed bin Babar
Mar 07, 2018 02:44pm

Strange to hear such premature rather silly stance...

Teuvo
Mar 07, 2018 04:03pm

excellent. Saudi prince. He is the man... Bravo...hats off.

Karachi
Mar 07, 2018 04:24pm

Is that a game now

SyedChaudhryGangaDinKhan
Mar 07, 2018 04:48pm

Saudi crown prince seems to forget Persian and Ottoman history.

ksl
Mar 07, 2018 04:55pm

Great sir I thought you would include Israel too.

Asif Ali
Mar 07, 2018 05:04pm

Great emerging leader.

Robin Akbar
Mar 07, 2018 05:10pm

Thank you Your Excellency. You spoke loudly and clearly.

Naveed Jafri
Mar 07, 2018 06:49pm

Look who's talking about militancy

