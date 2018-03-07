LHC restrains Punjab govt, centre from arresting JuD chief Hafiz Saeed until further orders

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed the federal and Punjab governments not to arrest or put Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed under house arrest until further orders, DawnNewsTV reported.

Saeed on Jan 23 moved the court against his possible arrest, arguing that the government, under alleged pressure from the United States and India, wanted to arrest him. The court had directed the governments not to arrest him, and ordered them to submit their replies regarding the petitioner's allegations.

The centre and Punjab governments, however, failed to submit their replies, and in today's hearing requested the court for more time to do so.

The court expressed dismay over the respondents' failure to comply with orders, and Justice Ameenuddin Khan, who heard the case today, directed the counsel for both governments to file replies in the case by April 4.