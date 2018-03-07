DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

LHC restrains Punjab govt, centre from arresting JuD chief Hafiz Saeed until further orders

Rana BilalUpdated March 07, 2018

Email


The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed the federal and Punjab governments not to arrest or put Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed under house arrest until further orders, DawnNewsTV reported.

Saeed on Jan 23 moved the court against his possible arrest, arguing that the government, under alleged pressure from the United States and India, wanted to arrest him. The court had directed the governments not to arrest him, and ordered them to submit their replies regarding the petitioner's allegations.

The centre and Punjab governments, however, failed to submit their replies, and in today's hearing requested the court for more time to do so.

The court expressed dismay over the respondents' failure to comply with orders, and Justice Ameenuddin Khan, who heard the case today, directed the counsel for both governments to file replies in the case by April 4.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
ADNAN AZIZ
Mar 07, 2018 03:19pm

But why ? why? why?

Abhijeet
Mar 07, 2018 04:36pm

Congratulations great work keep it up.!

dost
Mar 07, 2018 04:37pm

Pakistan govt can come in pressure of world and can tack decision, but no body can pressures judiciary ,they will just act as per law only.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 07, 2018

Balancing ties

The emphasis henceforth will be on ratcheting up ties with countries of the region and pursuing economic initiatives.
Updated March 07, 2018

Trouble in Kashmir

The Indian government keeps pushing the Kashmiri people to the wall
Updated March 07, 2018

Hair they come again

The question is, who can stop the juggernaut once it is set in motion and is fed on something as emotive as faith?
Updated March 06, 2018

Opposition to privatisation

Leadership of PPP, PTI, have stated they will resist government’s plans to privatise PIA or the Pakistan Steel Mills.
Updated March 06, 2018

On ephedrine’s trail

Pakistan continues to use large quantities of the drug in spite of studies regarding dire consequences of its dependence
Updated March 06, 2018

Plea for ‘amnesty’

Parties in Karachi should work to end culture of violence in the city by first getting rid of the black sheep within.