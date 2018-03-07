DAWN.COM

LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt, police on alleged use of force against visually-impaired protesters

Rana BilalUpdated March 07, 2018

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Punjab government and police seeking answers on the alleged use of force against visually-impaired protesters demonstrating against the state's failure to provide permanent government jobs to the differently-abled.

The petition filed on Tuesday by the Judicial Activism Panel in the LHC said that the protest earlier this week — in which law enforcement officials allegedly used force against protesters — was a continuation of several demonstrations that have been taking place in various areas of Lahore against the Punjab government's failure to "give due rights, due jobs and salaries to visually-impaired persons".

The petition claimed that differently-abled people were not employed as permanent employees by government departments and the state even "failed to release their salaries on time".

On March 6, a group of visually-impaired people was headed towards the Punjab chief minister's house to protest. However, instead of addressing their demands, the police allegedly baton-charged the protesters to prevent them from reaching their destination, leaving several demonstrators "badly injured", according to the petition.

Prosecutor Advocate Azhar Siddique, in today's hearing, argued that the Constitution gives every citizen the right to protest. Furthermore, Siddique said, the use of violence against peaceful protesters is a violation of Article 9 (security of person) and Article 14 (inviolability of dignity of man).

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, who heard the case, asked the defence counsel if the police had any other modern technique of maintaining law and order that did not entail beating people.

He ordered the Punjab police chief or, in his stead, a responsible police official, to appear in court for the next hearing of the case.

The case was adjourned until March 27.

Sameer
Mar 07, 2018 12:58pm

Its an epiphany when the blind see what is going on while the whole world with functional eyes has gone blind.

Afzal khan
Mar 07, 2018 01:33pm

Please let every one do his job.

Sohail
Mar 07, 2018 03:06pm

why there is no visual for this story? it is very often that we see news section updates with visuals but the story itself contains no visuals.

Alba
Mar 07, 2018 03:34pm

How low can they go?

Abu Khalid Yousafzai
Mar 07, 2018 04:00pm

shame on us for not treating the vision impaired class with human values. This is the lowest and worst level of human values that a nation can hold.

Hawris Ahmad
Mar 07, 2018 04:38pm

Does Punjab police has only one solution to all the protests,Lathi Charge???

A shah
Mar 07, 2018 05:29pm

No respect for human rights in Pakistan

