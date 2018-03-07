'It's too late to apologise,' SC tells Shahid Masood after JIT terms allegations baseless
The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday refused to accept a verbal apology from News One Anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood for his startling allegations against the convicted rapist and murderer of six-year-old Zainab in Kasur.
The anchorperson had claimed during a late night show in January that convict Imran Ali was a member of a pornography gang which also includes a Punjab minister. During earlier hearings of the case, Masood had also told the court that the suspect has 37 foreign accounts.
The court today told Dr Masood that it was too late now to apologise after a joint investigation team (JIT) probing his allegations revealed last week that all 18 of the claims made by the anchorperson were false and baseless, and that there was no evidence for any of the allegations made by him.
"In your programme you said that you should be hanged if your allegations are proven incorrect," Justice Nisar reminded the anchorperson.
Dr Masood's counsel said that his client was prepared to do whatever the court asked of him. Following this, the anchorperson verbally apologised twice, but the court refused to accept his apologies.
"Some people had suggested you should apologise in [an earlier hearing in] Lahore," the CJP said. "The time for an apology has now passed," Justice Nisar said, adding that Dr Masood could continue contesting the case if he wished.
The CJP said that justice would be served in the case, and sought a reply from TV channel News One, adjourning the case until March 12.
Imran Ali, who was convicted in the rape and murder of Zainab Amin by an Anti-terrorism Court in February had appealed to the Lahore High Court against the verdict that handed him death penalty on four counts, pleading not guilty to the offences.
Earlier this week, Imran Ali was formally nominated in the rape and murder cases of seven other children in Kasur, after an earlier DNA test of the suspect revealed his DNA was a match with samples recovered from the crime scenes in the seven cases prior to Zainab's.
The investigation officer probing the cases had told the ATC that the suspect kidnapped, raped and killed a total of eight girls over the last year or so.
well if its too late then the CJP should pass a verdict against mariam nawaz, nawaz sharif and all his puppets asap... long live pakistan and along live CJP... he is a man with determination !!!
chalo he is out will be banned from media for 1 yr or so and maybe few months in jail
Very good move by the Honourable CJP. Anchors are looking for cheap publicity & fame. Making fun of people sentiments.
Should be punished as he is miss using the media to create unnecessary hype in the society
A proper leash to media anchors is very much required and he should go through due course for his irresponsible reporting on TV.
We can only hope that Supreme Court will punish this man and set an example for others to be cautious in stating what they say on television. The best punishment, in my opinion, should be his appearing on the TV show and publicly admit and apologize for his wrongdoing as well as the lifetime ban on his appearance on TV channel.
Barring few anchorpersons, who have the true journalistic background, most are clowns who do every possible unethical gimmick and sensational reporting to get maximum TRP.
is it logical to infer that most of his previous stories were also baseless? He has been misguiding the people for quite sometimes.
Integrity of character is to tell the truth even if it is bitter...
Erratic, conspiracy riddled and false emotion arousing journalism should be punished to stem it out.
Dr Shahid's colleague and another one of his type journalist Asad Kharal had gone miles ahead and stretched Dr Shahid Masood's story even further and claimed that Imran Ali had 200 bank accounts plus various other things. It will be in line if court also summons him and make an example out of them for the rest to follow
One Republic: It's too late to apologize...
An apology has three steps: I am sorry. It was my fault. How can I fix it? and this has been a rare thing in the history of Pakistan media.
I think he should be banned and trialed for his misleading accusations and also his other claims should be trialed.
I think Dr.masood was trying to exposé such mafia he did his best and I salute to his courages , let him go home
Should Set a good example for Journalist/Media Person, Army and Judiciary too... We need accountability across the board...
Irrespective of the fact that the false-proven allegations were against someone who is worse then any possible beast that can ever exist on the face of earth, such baseless allegations should be dealt strictly and an example must be set in this regard for everyone especially for our unharnessed media industry !!!!
Shahid Masood's punishment should be an 'example' to other TV (fake-) hosts.
Shameful really. There must definitely be some punishment, even token to make a precedence, not only here, but for all false charges, including the life-threatening 'blasphemy'.
He missed a golden opportunity to apologise and now justice must be served. People like Hamid Mir tried their best to extract an apology from him but to no avail. The Channel must also suffer the consequences of his actions.
He should be banned from all sorts of journalism
He should be jailed and fined so a lesson is taught to all media anchors that they can’t broadcast un verified lies on national television.
He should be barred from hosting any tv show for 5 years at least
I appeal the respected court to please release him. If they treat all talk show people with seriousness,most of them will be behind bars. The famous Pak soaps have given way to this new form of entertainment where all these suited and booted experts share their opinions as facts and pull and stretch any argument beyond imagination. It is only entertainment, please don't take them seriously.
Justice has to be done. We have to draw a line. Journalists if wrong must be punished.
Please, punish him as he had suggested, this would be the best service rendered by our Dr. Sahab. It would be a reminder and warning to his colleagues in this business to refrain from making false claims and sensationalism.
Put him behind bars.
Why is he not banned?
So what now, Shahid Masood?
shut him down. NOW
We have turned into a nation of third rate comedians, jumping to conclusions just for the sake of popularity. The good doctor should have been a bit intelligent.
Shahid Massod should be awarded exemplary punishment so that it acts as a deterrence to all other anchorpersons in Pakistan. Just to sensationalize their shows they defame any person. Just imagine if it was you or your family member being accused by him for molesting children. Baseless accusations can devastate peoples life and livelihood.
action against the Anchorperson to be initiated by honorable supreme court as per law.
As punishment for his irresponsible statement; I request honorable SC to require Dr. Shahid Masood to complete his sentences during his program.
What a cheap stunt to gain popularity...dr sb...Yes, a person can accept your apology and forgive you for what you’ve said, but they will never forget how you made them feel at that very moment. Words can stick in a person’s mind, heart, and spirit long after the words have been spoken. Don’t be in denial; words have GREAT power. Be wise when you speak and when u make the claims with out any proof ..
Oh dear...
He should be severely punished and banned from TV for life for such irresponsible journalism
People like Shahid Masood are acting like a mafia, and he is so biased to any anti Imran Khan force that he can launch even such unfounded claims. Exemplary punishment should be given , you can not make him learn unless people like shahid masood and Amir liaquat to pay heavy fine and ban them for at least an year.
Dr Shahid Massod should be taken to task for violating journalism ethics. This should be a lesson to the whole media airing fake news for rating purpose no matter how damaging the corrupt practice might be.
He must be given an exemplary punishment,so Electronic media and others should learn lesson and they must think 100 times what to say and how to behave when making statements.
This anchor-cum-journalist should be banned for significant period of time and all anchors must be restricted not to sensitize news.
Well done SC!
SC you are going great. Kudos.
Waste of people’s time!
Justice must prevail and seen to be same for all, no matter who they are and what is there social or political status! Let's see how this case progress in the next few days!
Great move by CJP. If you spread misinformation then you should be ready to serve the consequences.
Anchorpersons of different channels are putting baseless allegations without or false proofs to their opponents. Its very important to put a serious check on such culprits. I wish this person must be put to an exemplary justice.
Well done supreme Court of Pakistan,long live saqib nisaar, my hero chief justice of Pakistan, well done baab.
SC should not hesitate in giving him exemplary punishment. So that no other anchorperson will ever dare to sensationalize a tragedy by airing fake news info without any evidence. These people have escaped without being accountable for very long time.
Sir it’s never too late to apologise.
He is a nice person. The court may just give him warning to be careful in future.
Waiting for “ unimaginable “ consequences.
MR. Masood must be made an example for his transgression. He has to be punished severely to deter future would be spreaders of false news, as facts. Its people like him who create conditions that get innocent people lynched. And they must be discouraged to do so in future.
Govt banned Dr.Shahid Masood programe
Of what little I have seen of his shows, all he does in deal in sensationalism. There is very little truth in his reports.
Irresponsible,baseless reporting should be treated with strict punishment. Fake news buy these anchor persons their five minutes fame.
Very highly controversial and selective top heavy justice enforced on the meek and politically powerless, while the powerful indulge in daily denigration and peddling damn lies, false claims and allegations against NAB, army and the judiciary right in front of the court by way of press conferences aired by each and every channel and reported by each and every newspaper. When equality in the eyes of the law is openly violated by courts and judges themselves, they turn even genuine justice in to a laughing stock in the eyes of the powerless public.
He knowingly misled millions of his viewers and is guilty of obstruction of justice in that he could have changed the direction of the investigation into a dead end.
I would rather stop watching his program any more. He is completely unreliable. In fact his conversation in the presence of a junior colleague is so boring that any intelligent can't bear it. This is the time for him to learn a lesson.
Just to make an example for others. Fine him for Rs, 10 million. I think this is a reasonable punishment. His false claims didn't results in any loss of life. He has lost his credibility and rating of his program will go down.
With so much going on around the SC judgements catching this small fish is indeed a victory of justice, journalism and making Pakistan great. The SC can make an example of Shahid Masood but with him all the media houses pumping propaganda day and night must go. SC should use the tone with all the people involved in contempt of court cases.