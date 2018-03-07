Policeman protecting members of Hazara community in Quetta gunned down
A policeman was gunned down and another injured when their vehicle was attacked in Quetta's Hazar Ganji area on Wednesday.
Police said unidentified assailants opened fire at a police vehicle guarding fruit sellers belonging to the Hazara community, who were commuting from Hazar Ganji to Hazara Town.
The assailants escaped unhurt from the site of the attack, police sources said.
Police and other law enforcement personnel reached the spot as an investigation was launched into the attack.
Police described the act as a targeted attack, the sources added. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Police and security agencies in the provincial capital have recently faced multiple attacks by miscreants.
On Feb 28, four soldiers of the Frontier Corps (FC) and two policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), were martyred in two incidents of terrorism.
We always remain innocent.
Army Chief claimed Balochistan is safe, that will remain to be seen with such attacks taking place every week. I hope Balochistan Government provides some relief to the family of the murdered Policeman. RIP brave soul.
SC to look into this act of targeting one community for that long! Because the government has failed to deliver especially when it comes to saving this particular community.
Shameful.
Sacrificing lives to save lives of innocent persons. Great
What Jinnah envisioned to happen in India is now happening in Pakistan. Sometimes, you need to be careful what you wish for
Why we call them hazara? Why not Pakistani?
@Asif Ali desperate try.