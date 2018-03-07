Pakistan, Taliban have legitimate grievances: US
WASHINGTON: The United States has acknowledged that both Pakistan and the Taliban have legitimate grievances and the United States is willing to address those concerns.
At a Monday news briefing, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells confirmed that senior US and Pakistani officials will hold a series of meetings in Washington this week, and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua will lead the Pakistani delegation at these two-day talks.
Official sources, however, said that Secretary Janjua’s visit has been delayed for a day as she had changed her schedule for last minute consultations in Islamabad.
“Secretary Janjua was reaching Washington on Tuesday but now she will come on Wednesday,” said an official source, adding that “the delay will not impact her meetings with US officials on Thursday”.
“We’re certainly not walking away from Pakistan. There will be very intensive dialogue through both our military and our civilian channels to discuss how we can work together,” Ms Wells said. “Pakistan has an important role to play in helping to stabilise Afghanistan.”
She also conceded that the suspension of US security aid to Pakistan had failed to force Islamabad to change its policies.
“We’re in the beginning of a process with the Pakistani government. We have a series of high-level exchanges,” said Ms Wells, indicating that the foreign secretary’s visit will lead to more talks with Pakistan, both in Washington and Islamabad.
The current process, which followed months of tensions between the two allies, began with a visit to Islamabad last week by Lisa Curtis, a senior director for South and Central Asia at the White House National Security Council.
Ms Wells said that at the State Department, Secretary Janjua will meet Deputy Secretary John Sullivan, dismissing earlier speculations that the visitors may only meet junior level officials.
Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2018
Fall in line or pay the price, period.
The USA is applying carrot and stick policy.
highly cofusing situation.No one is wnning
where is the pakistan's tough response of 'no more' ?
"Talk soft but carry a big stick "--- Theodore Roosevelt
Here is the entire transcript :)
https://www.state.gov/r/pa/prs/ps/2018/03/279029.htm
When the US admits that the grievances of both, Pakistan and Taliban, are valid, there is something really fishy going on around here. The usage of Pakistan along with the Taliban points to both being considered on the same level, which in the case of the Taliban is as an enemy. It will be thereof pertinent for Pakistan to ask the US government whether it considers this country at the same level as the Taliban, i.e. as an enemy? The clarification should be sought on an urgent basis as otherwise our country's installations and institutions are in grave danger of an attack by the American forces any time as per well known practice of the super power.
The US tried arm twisting and it didn’t work. It tried to intimidate and it didn’t work. Now it’s trying a new strategy of engagement. Pakistan and taliban have definitely won this round.
Is that a new bracket in the offing...Pakistan-Taliban.
This is good diplomacy by US. Closed door meetings will give what US wants and in exchange US will offer statements to please domestic Pakistan population. In the end any formula that ends violence and strife in Afghanistan is very welcome. We wish to see peace and calm in entire world. No child should lose their father or mother in any violence.
The love hate relationship strikes again
It is a story and Dawn should carry it. Please do not put, as big headlines, when any US junior official speaks their mind or makes a planned comment. Your jumping makes the nation jump. You and the nation should demand and have more respect than that.
Do more!
To get an advantage In geopolitical strategies, timing is everything. Pakistan let Chabahar happen due to its own faults. That cannot be undone now. Afghanistan no longer relies on Pakistan for a route to the sea and that is Pakistan's loss. So much of leverage has been lost due to that.
Wow comparing Pakistan and Taliban. That is a very strong statement
US still believing miracle to happen after past experiences with Pakistan is beyond ones comprehension.
Real truth can't be put on the back burner for long, no matter who is in the White House?
Daily twists and shifts in the foreign policy paradigm! Could we learn from them to shift, drift and twist our foreign policy according to the prevailing circumstances around us!
Pakistan has played its cards very wisely. US has no choice left but to listen to both Pakistan and Taliban. India is loser and looks stupid in this game.
Americans realized their mistake sooner than expected
stop interfering in our country, hope you have learn lesson taught by Russians.
Interesting how they have equated Pakistan with Taliban !!
Taliban has legitimate greviences? Please tell me why US is recognizing Taliban now and what was their "war on terror" about?
For the sake of the region, United States should once walk the talk. It is now or never.
USA has never made a sincere effort in educating its public about the resources and efforts it put in creating the Taliban in Afghanistan and Mullah-ism in Pakistan. This is the first admission of some kind. It could fail too because the US perception of Pakistan is terrible. Politicians can do a better job of destroying nations than making them up. In the case of Pakistan, both USA and Pakistan have collaborated in destroying the very fiber of a gentle nation. Now that the people of Pakistan have actually bought the idea that there is a real danger to Islam (be there a USSR or not), it is not an easy task to make them un-believe it. Somehow, they think they are doing a service to the religion by blasphemy laws. Hopefully, the new tactics, such as equal penalty for accusing of blasphemy will see some people getting capital punishment for false accusations, and soften the Mullahs' stand. But it's going to be an uphill struggle with the Taliban.
Pakistan just needs to stand up to the USA...reduce this footprint in Pakistan. They need us more than we nèed them.
This news is for local consumption. Author should have clarified.
It is indeed unfortunate that there is a break-down in the relationship between US and Pakistan, particularly after the rhetoric from Trump, which adversely affects not only Pakistan, but the entire region. Pakistanis are emotional and are based on certain ideologies. US and others have to be patient and reason with Pakistan and putting pressure alone will not improve the situation. Pakistanis should be made aware that peace in the country will help restore peace in the region and will help Pakistan for its own economic development, progress, prosperity and peace. I feel that going forward Pakistan will change. The US is driving Pakistan towards China, which is not good for any one and for the entire region, as China aim to make Pakistan indebted to it for countering India and to play super power in the international arena. Hope, Pakistan will realise the quagmire they are in or being dragged into it. Most Indians feel that strong Pakistan is needed for lasting peace in the region.
When Imran Khan predicted this long ago and advised talks with the Taliban, he was labeled "Taliban Khan"
@Anti-Corruption "Americans realized their mistake sooner than expected" It's not about realizing the mistakes, but exploring different options.
@Nomansland " Interesting how they have equated Pakistan with Taliban !!" You can equate anyone with martians since you don't fully know at least one of them!!!
@Sam ""Talk soft but carry a big stick "--- Theodore Roosevelt" "Talk tough if stick not big enough"--Me.
@Sachin "This is good diplomacy by US. Closed door meetings will give what US wants and in exchange US will offer statements to please domestic Pakistan population." If you understand that, the people in the closed door meeting do as well, as do those on the other side of the closed door. In fact it is the closed door that doesn't exist.
@Iqbal Janjua what does india have to do with this???
US is confused on how to handle pakistan relations.
The Americans came round sooner than expected.
@MJSyed. Wise comments, the nation should listen to your words.