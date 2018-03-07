DAWN.COM

Pakistan, Taliban have legitimate grievances: US

Anwar IqbalUpdated March 07, 2018

WASHINGTON: The United States has acknowledged that both Pakistan and the Taliban have legitimate grievances and the United States is willing to address those concerns.

At a Monday news briefing, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells confirmed that senior US and Pakistani officials will hold a series of meetings in Washington this week, and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua will lead the Pakistani delegation at these two-day talks.

Official sources, however, said that Secretary Janjua’s visit has been delayed for a day as she had changed her schedule for last minute consultations in Islamabad.

“Secretary Janjua was reaching Washington on Tuesday but now she will come on Wednesday,” said an official source, adding that “the delay will not impact her meetings with US officials on Thursday”.

“We’re certainly not walking away from Pakistan. There will be very intensive dialogue through both our military and our civilian channels to discuss how we can work together,” Ms Wells said. “Pakistan has an important role to play in helping to stabilise Afghanistan.”

She also conceded that the suspension of US security aid to Pakistan had failed to force Islamabad to change its policies.

“We’re in the beginning of a process with the Pakistani government. We have a series of high-level exchan­ges,” said Ms Wells, indicating that the foreign secretary’s visit will lead to more talks with Pakistan, both in Washington and Islamabad.

The current process, which followed months of tensions between the two allies, began with a visit to Islamabad last week by Lisa Curtis, a senior director for South and Central Asia at the White House National Security Council.

Ms Wells said that at the State Department, Secretary Janjua will meet Deputy Secretary John Sullivan, dismissing earlier speculations that the visitors may only meet junior level officials.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2018

Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Mar 07, 2018 08:10am

Fall in line or pay the price, period.

Desi Dimag
Mar 07, 2018 08:20am

The USA is applying carrot and stick policy.

wellwisher
Mar 07, 2018 08:30am

highly cofusing situation.No one is wnning

dr. who
Mar 07, 2018 08:34am

where is the pakistan's tough response of 'no more' ?

Sam
Mar 07, 2018 09:12am

"Talk soft but carry a big stick "--- Theodore Roosevelt

Kulbhushan
Mar 07, 2018 09:14am

Here is the entire transcript :)

https://www.state.gov/r/pa/prs/ps/2018/03/279029.htm

SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 07, 2018 09:17am

When the US admits that the grievances of both, Pakistan and Taliban, are valid, there is something really fishy going on around here. The usage of Pakistan along with the Taliban points to both being considered on the same level, which in the case of the Taliban is as an enemy. It will be thereof pertinent for Pakistan to ask the US government whether it considers this country at the same level as the Taliban, i.e. as an enemy? The clarification should be sought on an urgent basis as otherwise our country's installations and institutions are in grave danger of an attack by the American forces any time as per well known practice of the super power.

Zulfiqar
Mar 07, 2018 09:27am

The US tried arm twisting and it didn’t work. It tried to intimidate and it didn’t work. Now it’s trying a new strategy of engagement. Pakistan and taliban have definitely won this round.

Etna.cincinati
Mar 07, 2018 09:28am

Is that a new bracket in the offing...Pakistan-Taliban.

Sachin
Mar 07, 2018 09:35am

This is good diplomacy by US. Closed door meetings will give what US wants and in exchange US will offer statements to please domestic Pakistan population. In the end any formula that ends violence and strife in Afghanistan is very welcome. We wish to see peace and calm in entire world. No child should lose their father or mother in any violence.

Faisal Azeem
Mar 07, 2018 09:35am

The love hate relationship strikes again

MJSyed
Mar 07, 2018 09:44am

It is a story and Dawn should carry it. Please do not put, as big headlines, when any US junior official speaks their mind or makes a planned comment. Your jumping makes the nation jump. You and the nation should demand and have more respect than that.

Shahid
Mar 07, 2018 09:44am

Do more!

Atif
Mar 07, 2018 10:00am

To get an advantage In geopolitical strategies, timing is everything. Pakistan let Chabahar happen due to its own faults. That cannot be undone now. Afghanistan no longer relies on Pakistan for a route to the sea and that is Pakistan's loss. So much of leverage has been lost due to that.

Ravi
Mar 07, 2018 10:11am

Wow comparing Pakistan and Taliban. That is a very strong statement

Last Word
Mar 07, 2018 10:15am

US still believing miracle to happen after past experiences with Pakistan is beyond ones comprehension.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 07, 2018 10:17am

Real truth can't be put on the back burner for long, no matter who is in the White House?

Pro Pakistani
Mar 07, 2018 10:37am

Daily twists and shifts in the foreign policy paradigm! Could we learn from them to shift, drift and twist our foreign policy according to the prevailing circumstances around us!

Iqbal Janjua
Mar 07, 2018 10:40am

Pakistan has played its cards very wisely. US has no choice left but to listen to both Pakistan and Taliban. India is loser and looks stupid in this game.

Anti-Corruption
Mar 07, 2018 10:42am

Americans realized their mistake sooner than expected

Daanish
Mar 07, 2018 10:59am

stop interfering in our country, hope you have learn lesson taught by Russians.

Nomansland
Mar 07, 2018 11:00am

Interesting how they have equated Pakistan with Taliban !!

Pak
Mar 07, 2018 11:10am

Taliban has legitimate greviences? Please tell me why US is recognizing Taliban now and what was their "war on terror" about?

Iqbal bhai
Mar 07, 2018 11:26am

For the sake of the region, United States should once walk the talk. It is now or never.

prof@uk
Mar 07, 2018 11:27am

USA has never made a sincere effort in educating its public about the resources and efforts it put in creating the Taliban in Afghanistan and Mullah-ism in Pakistan. This is the first admission of some kind. It could fail too because the US perception of Pakistan is terrible. Politicians can do a better job of destroying nations than making them up. In the case of Pakistan, both USA and Pakistan have collaborated in destroying the very fiber of a gentle nation. Now that the people of Pakistan have actually bought the idea that there is a real danger to Islam (be there a USSR or not), it is not an easy task to make them un-believe it. Somehow, they think they are doing a service to the religion by blasphemy laws. Hopefully, the new tactics, such as equal penalty for accusing of blasphemy will see some people getting capital punishment for false accusations, and soften the Mullahs' stand. But it's going to be an uphill struggle with the Taliban.

Pervez
Mar 07, 2018 11:29am

Pakistan just needs to stand up to the USA...reduce this footprint in Pakistan. They need us more than we nèed them.

Ashish Kumar
Mar 07, 2018 11:53am

This news is for local consumption. Author should have clarified.

RAVEENDRA NATH
Mar 07, 2018 11:53am

It is indeed unfortunate that there is a break-down in the relationship between US and Pakistan, particularly after the rhetoric from Trump, which adversely affects not only Pakistan, but the entire region. Pakistanis are emotional and are based on certain ideologies. US and others have to be patient and reason with Pakistan and putting pressure alone will not improve the situation. Pakistanis should be made aware that peace in the country will help restore peace in the region and will help Pakistan for its own economic development, progress, prosperity and peace. I feel that going forward Pakistan will change. The US is driving Pakistan towards China, which is not good for any one and for the entire region, as China aim to make Pakistan indebted to it for countering India and to play super power in the international arena. Hope, Pakistan will realise the quagmire they are in or being dragged into it. Most Indians feel that strong Pakistan is needed for lasting peace in the region.

Shazia Bangash
Mar 07, 2018 11:57am

When Imran Khan predicted this long ago and advised talks with the Taliban, he was labeled "Taliban Khan"

BAXAR
Mar 07, 2018 12:09pm

@Anti-Corruption "Americans realized their mistake sooner than expected" It's not about realizing the mistakes, but exploring different options.

BAXAR
Mar 07, 2018 12:11pm

@Nomansland " Interesting how they have equated Pakistan with Taliban !!" You can equate anyone with martians since you don't fully know at least one of them!!!

BAXAR
Mar 07, 2018 12:13pm

@Sam ""Talk soft but carry a big stick "--- Theodore Roosevelt" "Talk tough if stick not big enough"--Me.

BAXAR
Mar 07, 2018 12:17pm

@Sachin "This is good diplomacy by US. Closed door meetings will give what US wants and in exchange US will offer statements to please domestic Pakistan population." If you understand that, the people in the closed door meeting do as well, as do those on the other side of the closed door. In fact it is the closed door that doesn't exist.

Raja
Mar 07, 2018 12:22pm

@Iqbal Janjua what does india have to do with this???

RAJA CHILL
Mar 07, 2018 12:37pm

US is confused on how to handle pakistan relations.

Akram
Mar 07, 2018 12:48pm

The Americans came round sooner than expected.

Haripad
Mar 07, 2018 01:58pm

@MJSyed. Wise comments, the nation should listen to your words.

