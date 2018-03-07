DAWN.COM

Army vows to establish enduring peace

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 07, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Army vowed on Tuesday to establish an enduring peace in the country by capitalising on the successes achieved so far in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

The resolve was expressed as the military top brass reviewed the progress of the ongoing security operations and the security environment at a meeting of the corps commanders.

“Forum pledged to carry forward the achieved successes to enduring peace and stability in the country,” the military’s public affairs division ISPR said in a statement issued after the meeting.

The review of the security situation is a regular feature at the corps commanders meeting since the Army is leading counterterrorism operations.

The review this time, however, coincided with the first anniversary of Operation Radd-ul-Fasad (RuF), which was launched at the end of February 2017 after a string of deadly terrorist attacks in all four provinces. The attacks had on that occasion raised questions about the sustainability of achievements made through North Waziristan-focused Operation Zarb-i-Azb and accompanying over 26,000 intelligence-based and combing operations (IBOs).

RuF had helped achieve over 16 per cent decline in terrorist attacks in the country during 2017 as compared to the previous year, according to figures compiled by the Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies (Pips). Last year, 370 terrorist attacks were reported in which 815 people were killed and another 1,736 were injured.

Meanwhile, a Pips report says, security forces and law enforcement agencies last year killed 524 militants in military security operations as well as armed clashes and encounters.

The National Security Committee, the country’s top national security body, had at the end of last year conceded that despite the achievements made in counter-terrorism operations, progress on key elements of the National Action Plan (NAP) was lagging behind.

An intensification of security operations in Balochistan, which was one of the critical areas as far as counter-terrorism operations were concerned, has been witnessed since the turn of the year.

Alongside the kinetic operations Khushhal Balochistan programme was initiated, which aims at stabilisation of Balochistan through socio-economic development projects.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2018

Comments

1000 characters
Ahsan Gul
Mar 07, 2018 08:44am

Internally unrest in our country is caused by our politicians. These politicians are teaching and training public to disobey authorities for their own political gains. If the senators who formulate policies themselves violate rule of law then who will reform them?

Abdul Awaal
Mar 07, 2018 08:54am

If only resolve without intention or capacity can bring peace.

khanm
Mar 07, 2018 10:10am

How ... capitalizing on the successes achieved so far in the fight...Well, our mentor is not happy with our success so far... it is wise to keep in mind that no success and failure are necessarily final....

Gaurav
Mar 07, 2018 11:45am

Enduring peace...by making people disappear?

Jalil Yousaf
Mar 07, 2018 11:57am

Oh Thank you so much. First we were promised to hold elections in 90 days by General Zia ul Haque. But we are used to false promises. We appreciate your promise once again, time will prove your seriousness.

wellwisher
Mar 07, 2018 12:01pm

army is not the right agency to solve such problems

