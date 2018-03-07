India's 'spy drone' shot down across LoC by Pakistani forces, claims ISPR

An unmanned aerial vehicle, allegedly on a spy mission, was shot down by Pakistani military forces on Tuesday evening along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chirikot Sector, the military's media wing claimed.

The 'spy drone' was reportedly brought down over violation of Pakistan's territorial integrity and it has been "taken over" by Pakistani forces.

The Inter-Services Public Relations further said this was the "fourth drone which has been shot down by the army in last one year".

The military maintains that the 'spy drones' are used for aerial photography.

In 2015, data retrieved from a spy drone shot down near the LOC by Pakistani forces had provided irrefutable evidence that it was flown by the Indian Army.