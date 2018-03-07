DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

India's 'spy drone' shot down across LoC by Pakistani forces, claims ISPR

Dawn.comUpdated March 07, 2018

Email


An unmanned aerial vehicle, allegedly on a spy mission, was shot down by Pakistani military forces on Tuesday evening along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chirikot Sector, the military's media wing claimed.

The 'spy drone' was reportedly brought down over violation of Pakistan's territorial integrity and it has been "taken over" by Pakistani forces.

The Inter-Services Public Relations further said this was the "fourth drone which has been shot down by the army in last one year".

The military maintains that the 'spy drones' are used for aerial photography.

In 2015, data retrieved from a spy drone shot down near the LOC by Pakistani forces had provided irrefutable evidence that it was flown by the Indian Army.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 07, 2018

Balancing ties

The emphasis henceforth will be on ratcheting up ties with countries of the region and pursuing economic initiatives.
Updated March 07, 2018

Trouble in Kashmir

The Indian government keeps pushing the Kashmiri people to the wall
Updated March 07, 2018

Hair they come again

The question is, who can stop the juggernaut once it is set in motion and is fed on something as emotive as faith?
Updated March 06, 2018

Opposition to privatisation

Leadership of PPP, PTI, have stated they will resist government’s plans to privatise PIA or the Pakistan Steel Mills.
Updated March 06, 2018

On ephedrine’s trail

Pakistan continues to use large quantities of the drug in spite of studies regarding dire consequences of its dependence
Updated March 06, 2018

Plea for ‘amnesty’

Parties in Karachi should work to end culture of violence in the city by first getting rid of the black sheep within.