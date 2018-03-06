India leads global decline in child marriages: UN
A significant drop in Indian girls being forced into marriage has led a global decline in the number of child brides, the United Nations (UN) said on Tuesday.
According to UN children's agency Unicef, 25 million child marriages have been prevented around the world in the last decade, with the sharpest drop in India and the rest of South Asia where girls as young as eight have reportedly been forced to wed.
“South Asia has witnessed the largest decline in child marriage worldwide in the last 10 years... in large part due to progress in India”, it said.
“In the current trend, 27 per cent of girls — nearly 1.5 million girls — get married before they turn 18 in India. This is a sharp decline from 47 per cent a decade ago.”
The risk of a girl being forced to marry before the age of 18 in South Asia has decreased from nearly 50 per cent to 30 per cent, said a Unicef statement.
The agency attributed the change to better education for girls, government initiatives and strong awareness programmes.
Unicef said there had also been reductions in African countries such as Ethiopia. About a third of the world's child brides are in sub-Saharan Africa.
The legal marriage age in India is 18 but millions of children are forced to tie the knot when they are younger, particularly in poor rural areas.
Many parents marry off their children in the hope of improving their financial security.
The results can be devastating, with girls dropping out of school to cook and clean for their husbands and suffering health problems from giving birth at a young age.
In a landmark judgement last year, India's top court said that sex with an underage wife constituted rape, in a ruling cheered by activists.
Unicef's principal gender adviser, Anju Malhotra, warned that a lot of work remains to be done to reach the UN target of eradicating child marriages by 2030.
The agency estimates that 12 million girls are forced into marriage each year, meaning that without further efforts more than 150 million will fall victim to the practice by 2030.
“Each and every child marriage prevented gives another girl the chance to fulfill her potential,” Malhotra said.
“But given the world has pledged to end child marriage by 2030, we're going to have to collectively redouble efforts to prevent millions of girls from having their childhoods stolen through this devastating practice."
attaboy
It will be good to know corresponding figures for Pakistan.
Great going India!!!
Agreed as a nation we Indians are lagging on key metrics but this is the speed of improvement we have been achieving. Next 10 years the favourite toilet statistics will show an incredible improvement
Congratulations India for respecting your daughters.
I agree that we have problems but we do not shove it under the carpet and we are changing for the good.
Prevention is better than cure!!!
Good going
Thats good going..:)
Progress, progress and India shining.
While neighbouring country is improving in every aspect from toilets to trade.. people keep pointing fingers at its flaws rather than improving situation of their own country !!
The answer is simple; Girls in India are getting educated and parents are encouraging them in this endeavor. Today the results of most professional examinations feature girl toppers. There is a significant increase is girls being admitted to the various IIT's and IIM's. Corporate India too has realized the importance of hiring qualified ladies. Way to go India, and bravo to all females within the country. Make us proud.
Percentage of Indian underage brides: 27 Percentagen of South Asian underage bride: 30
Means other countries are increasing the percentage.. since our population is much more than any other nation in the region, some countries might have this percentage upto 40..
Bravo. When a society/nation openly discusses & talks about the major societal problems that plague it..and tries to work out a solution...progress is inevitable. We, in Pakistan, have to learn this from our neighbors.