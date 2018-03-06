DAWN.COM

Doctors protest 'kidnapping' of Baloch medical student in Quetta

Syed Ali ShahMarch 06, 2018

Days after a medical student in Quetta was allegedly kidnapped, doctors and paramedics belonging to the Balochistan wings of the Young Doctors Association (YDA) and Paramedical Staff Association (PSA) staged a sit-in outside the Quetta's deputy commissioner's office.

The protesters on Tuesday demanded the recovery of Saeed Baloch, a senior year student at Bolan Medical College who was 'kidnapped' from his hostel room by unknown people on Sunday night. No first information report has been registered against Baloch's 'kidnapping' at any police station.

YDA President Dr Yasir Khosti demanded that authorities ensure the "unhurt recovery" of Baloch.

PSA President Jamal Shah Kakar said the protest also meant to highlight the "deteriorating conditions" of state-run hospitals in Quetta.

Protesters held placards and banners demanding the safe return of Baloch, as well as measures to improve the condition of state-run hospitals. They also called on the government to provide adequate medical equipment for government hospitals.

Protest blocked traffic for at least three hours. Though the administration has been trying to mediate with demonstrators in order to disperse the protest but no agreement has been reached.

CPEC-istan
Mar 06, 2018 06:17pm

Everybody knows who kidnaps bloggers, journalists, social activists. Unfortunately, common man is helpless in front of these elements and innocents continue to suffer.

SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 06, 2018 06:37pm

One hopes for the safe recovery of the missing student. It is strange that no FIR was registered or was it 'no FIR could be registered'?

Haroon
Mar 06, 2018 08:23pm

We are in a total mess. Wake up and Save Pakistan. Pakistan Zindabad

Harish
Mar 06, 2018 08:46pm

Any guesses who could be behind this kidnapping?

