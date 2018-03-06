Netanyahu says Saudi to open airspace to India-Israel flights
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saudi Arabia has agreed to allow Air India to use its airspace in flights to and from Israel in what could indicate a warming of ties.
But Air India said on Tuesday that while it had issued such a request, the regulator had yet to give it a positive answer.
The new Israel-India route was announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Israel in July.
In his January reciprocal visit to India, Netanyahu implied the route could pass over Saudi Arabia, which beyond significantly shortening flight time would be a public indication of a warming of ties with Israel.
Saudi Arabia and Israel have no official diplomatic ties, like much of the Arab world. Riyadh has consistently kept mum on Israeli hints of covert ties with the kingdom.
Speaking to reporters accompanying him in Washington on Monday, Netanyahu said that Air India had reached an agreement with Saudi Arabia to use their airspace.
Israel's national carrier El Al currently operates an India service that takes a detour over the Red Sea to avoid flying over Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Air India meanwhile said it was still waiting for an answer to its request.
“We have applied for the route with [India's] directorate general of civil aviation,” a spokesman told AFP. “It is for them to decide on our request, but we haven't yet received any communication about it from the regulator.”
Air India has not published when it would begin its flights to Tel Aviv, with media speculating they were due to start later in March.
A spokesman for the Israel Airports Authority confirmed Air India has received permission to land at Israel's Ben Gurion airport, but could provide no further details.
Comments (36)
World is changing,
Why are Saudis doing this?
Not good for Saudi
PSL matches fever is spreading following like wild fire, this is really good for people specially the youth. Not so long ago everyone in Pakistan used to talk about ISL but now in Pakistan they are also talking and taking intrest about PSL also along with ISL. Good for IndoPak and cricket fans around the world.
Come together two brothers IndoPak you are too too strong when you act as blood brothers.
IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!
Pakistan should also setup ties with Israel.
Modi is a true statesman! He will take India to great heights of success and development. India is lucky to have him as PM!!!
I hope this Route can act as a bridge to end the gap between Israel and the Muslim World.
good thinking, need friendship and tolerance.
Commendable achievement by trio
One day, SA and Israel will officially do business, but Pakistan won't warm up to India and Israel. Grow up guys, let's play cool
Good development in establishing peace all over the world
Good to see two world powers coming together.
Modi's friendship by Saudi and Israel makes results. Well done.
A new India-Israel-Saudi Nexus on horizon ?
It’s never the righteous that are winning when the climax is approaching
If that comes through , India will be only country to have passenger aircraft flying to Israel and allows to use SA air space.
Good Job Modiji! This is called Diplomacy!
Times they are a changing.
THATS THE DIFFERENCE
I have done my schooling in pakistan and engineering in india. So thanks to pakistan and india. Let me point the difference pakistan and india
Pakistan does not have natural allies. Its only opputunistic alliance which does not last. America against russia earlier. KSA against iran, China against India. Now trying to woo russia against USA. This kinda friendship never lasts
India is now friends with Israel, KSA, IRAN, USA, Russia. Even their worst enemy(Its china not pakistan) is their largest trading partner, Chinese direct investment in india next 5-10 years is expected to reach 100 billion(now thats more than CEPC read "Chinese investors are stealthily pouring money into India - CNBC.com") India has given the MFN(Most favoured nation) status to pakistan more than 10 years ago, with no response from pakistan
In my country, Indian are trusted the most. Hence India is Natural Ally for most country.
Indian diplomacy at its peak. India maintains friendly relations with Israel-Palestine, Isreal-Arab world, Russia-Usa despite both countries in each of these pairs being rivals of each other
results of Modi diplomacy great work
Pakistan should also ask for similar flight routes from birather Saudis. After all, equal equal.
Where Modi has taken India. We must learn diplomacy from him.
Gates are opening for India.
wow...thats callsd positive reinforcement. Pakistan must learn a lesson or 2 from India instead of always complaining. and use this neighbors to expand trade for better economy.
Good development
Power of diplomacy as against power of militancy.
Awsome..
very positive development.
Good move by SA
@ayesha A new India-Israel-Saudi Nexus on horizon?
Nexus against whom? Please educate illiterate readers like us!
@Faisal Bingo! Will be good for Pakistan.
@Abuzar: " Good to see two world powers coming together." Are you talking about the US and Russia? Wake up guy. None of them is a power, let alone "World Power" !!
@Ali Modi is a true statesman! He will take India to great heights of success and development. India is lucky to have him as PM!!!
Most certainly. Narendra Modi today controls about 70% of India's governance through the state governments and that is set to increase if future victories happen to the BJP in upcoming state elections in Karnataka,
It was last in 1975, Indira Gandhi controlled a comparable amount of governance.
I am glad that KSA is co-operating with Israel and India regarding this issue of overflight.It is not confirmed yet though.
Once Pakistan warms up to India, a lot of Pakistan's problems will take a quick exit.
It's a business decision. Shortest distance means more revenue.
@Dr. Malaria - to add to that India takes frigates from Russia and engines from Ukraine. Takes latest fighters jets from Russia and put latest avionics from the west on it. This is not possible in the absence of Trust.