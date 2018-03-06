DAWN.COM

Person diagnosed with gender dysphoria seeks IHC permission for sex reassignment

Mohammad ImranUpdated March 06, 2018

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday heard a petition filed by a 27-year-old person requesting sex reassignment surgery after being diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

Yusra Waheed had moved the court yesterday saying that they had experienced "mental/psychological disturbance and disorder in her personality" since the age of 13. The petition was added to a cause list of urgent cases and heard today.

The petition said Waheed had been advised sex reassignment surgery by doctors after physical and psychiatric examinations concluded they were suffering from gender dysphoria and could be prescribed such a procedure.

The petition requested the court to allow "permission for treatment by means of simple surgery called as 're-assignment surgery' for gender disorder," and "prayed that respondents/officials concerned may kindly be directed to correct the record of the petitioner pertaining to 'gender' after successful surgery and getting requisite certificates from the doctor in this regard in the interest of justice."

Waheed, who appeared in the IHC today alongside lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi, told Justices Mian Gul Hasan and Aurangzeb that they were diagnosed with gender dysphoria after consulting various doctors and advised to undergo sex reassignment surgery.

Waheed maintained that they suffered from depression, anxiety, and insomnia due to the condition, and requested the court order relevant government departments to change their gender on legal documents after their operation.

The petitioner named the National Database Registration Authority, the Interior Ministry, Health Ministry and Education Ministry as respondents.

The hearing has been adjourned until March 8.

In 2015, a resident of Kohat transitioned from female to male after undergoing a surgery at a local hospital and got engaged to a childhood friend after a successful transition.

In the same year, two sisters in Chakwal had a similar surgery after doctors had declared them male after a physical examination.

truthspeaks
Mar 06, 2018 03:10pm

people who has no business in her/his life will start giving fatwas and start mocking her, this is not your business Pakistanis, please let the individual decide how she/he wants to spend rest of the life

Thank you

Omair
Mar 06, 2018 07:34pm

@truthspeaks I agree

2018
Mar 06, 2018 08:33pm

Yusra's condition is a well recognised one and needs to be accepted without discrimination. It may be difficult culturally but ethically and religiously, this is her right.

