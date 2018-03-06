DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC orders intel agencies to furnish reports on Rao Anwar

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 06, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the premier intelligence agencies namely the Inter-Services Intelligence, Military Intelligence, the Federal Investigation Agency and other law enforcement agencies to furnish their reports about the fugitive police officer from Karachi, Rao Anwar.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench had taken suo motu notice of the tragic murder of 27-year-old Naqeebullah Mehsud from South Waziristan who was killed during a police raid in Karachi on Jan 13. His murder sparked an outcry in the social media when his family members rejected claims that Mehsud was a member of the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

At the last hearing on Feb 16, the SC had issued a show-cause notice to SSP Malir Rao Anwar for committing contempt of court by not surrendering before it despite extending a fair chance. The law enforcement agencies were also ordered by the court to locate his whereabouts and arrest him.

On Monday Inspector General Sindh Allah Dino Khowaja in a report had conceded before the court that the investigation team had made sincere efforts to locate and arrest the nominated accused Anwar Ahmed and even had requested ISI, MI and the Intelligence Bureau to extend cooperation in tracing out the location of Rao Anwar and other accomplices through their available mobile phone numbers and WhatsApp activity.

Moreover request was also moved to DG FIA to locate and search for the absconding accused and issuance of Interpol warrants in response of which Blue Notices have also been issued by Secretariat General ICPO Interpol, Lyon, France against Rao Anwar.

The report also admitted that FIR has been registered against 24 police officers but only 10 nominated accused have been arrested from DSP Qamar Ahmed Sheikh to sub-inspectors, assistant sub-Inspectors, head constables, police constables etc.

The investigation officer of the case has submitted an interim charge sheet before the administrative judge antiterrorism courts, Sindh High Court, on March 1, which has been referred to ATC-II Karachi for trial.

“Apart from Rao Anwar, there are 13 other police officers absconding from the rank of PC, HC, ASI, SI. It is unbelievable that the entire police force and intelligence network of Pakistan cannot locate them,” wondered senior counsel Faisal Siddiqi while talking to Dawn.

The counsel who appeared on behalf of the father of Naqeebullah pleaded before the court to order for the CCTV footage, also expressing reservations that Rao Anwar was getting facilitation by certain quarters.

But the chief justice observed that the court does not wish to take charge of the efforts to locate Rao Anwar.

In his report IG Sindh had also mentioned about his letter to the Airport Security Force requesting for the provision of CCTV footage of cameras installed at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi and Benazir Bhutto International Airport Islamabad covering the movement of passengers right from the entrance to the airport till departure by the aircraft including for Jan 20, 2018.

The court also deplored that it allowed Sindh police to seek assistance from law enforcement agencies and yet the suspect has not been arrested.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Pro Pakistani
Mar 06, 2018 11:17am

Isn't it a moment of sheer shame for the police and agencies for lack of professionalism and above all the government for lack of governance? Lawlessness is at its worst. Where should a common go for justice?

GK
Mar 06, 2018 11:23am

Intel cannot give up some one who could be their asset...

on FLIP SIDE
Mar 06, 2018 11:25am

A big question mark on effectiveness of our agencies??

KASHIF CHAUDHRY
Mar 06, 2018 11:28am

Had it been a civilian being used as a scapegoat, results would be imminent, whenever there is a uniform involved, everything vanishes. Good to see SC push for the absconder retrieval

Ayub
Mar 06, 2018 12:13pm

The nation has lost faith in our capabilities.

Daanish
Mar 06, 2018 12:28pm

He is gone by winds.

WARRIs
Mar 06, 2018 12:30pm

Sir, Rao Anwar is Safe in one of the Bilawal Houses in Pakistan!! Why waste time and resources on Interpol??

UFO
Mar 06, 2018 02:16pm

The case of Naqeeb's murder should be registered against the state. How on Earth a serial killer of such an enormous scale carried out his game of blood shed wearing offical government uniform without being detected for so many years? If it wasn't for the social media, he would have continued his game of death and gore until his retirement.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 06, 2018 03:11pm

The Supreme Court of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan can only order but it's orders could be enfoced by the administrations in Islamabad and the provinces. However, this is a test case for all law enforcement agencies in the country to nip the culprit who happens to be a highly influential ex cop. Let's wait and see what happens next?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Money and politics

Money and politics

A major question left unaddressed in the Elections Act pertains to the limit on poll spending.

Editorial

Updated March 06, 2018

Opposition to privatisation

Leadership of PPP, PTI, have stated they will resist government’s plans to privatise PIA or the Pakistan Steel Mills.
Updated March 06, 2018

On ephedrine’s trail

Pakistan continues to use large quantities of the drug in spite of studies regarding dire consequences of its dependence
Updated March 06, 2018

Plea for ‘amnesty’

Parties in Karachi should work to end culture of violence in the city by first getting rid of the black sheep within.
Updated March 05, 2018

A better Senate

The country needs a better Senate than what it has had in recent years.
Updated March 05, 2018

Gender inequality

When women have a voice in shaping public policy it maximises their economic potential.