Peace returning to Balochistan: COAS

A CorrespondentUpdated March 06, 2018

GWADAR: The establishment of a peaceful environment in less developed parts of Balochistan is a dream come true, said Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday at the concluding ceremony of the Makran festival in Turbat.

Speaking at the event, he said people of Balochistan had the same rights on facilities which were being provided to other parts of the country.

“The Khushhal Balochistan programme is aimed at fulfilling this right,” said the COAS, adding “the fact that there is a large gathering at this festival is testimony of the fact that Balochistan is moving towards peace and prosperity”.

The army chief also met local elders of Turbat at the Frontier Corps headquarters.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2018

Comments

GK
Mar 06, 2018 09:37am

Finally, good news.

khanm
Mar 06, 2018 10:13am

Peace returning to Balochistan: COAS... financial fairness will bring peace and prosperity to everywhere...if we understand fairness, fairness and fairness...

ukasha
Mar 06, 2018 05:37pm

about time...

Omair
Mar 06, 2018 07:35pm

Don't trust him

Ayesha Sadozai
Mar 06, 2018 07:45pm

Overoptimistic statement. First, COAS should ensure all missing persons throughout Baluchistan and other parts of Pakistan are produced alive and well in courts of law. If not, then this has no meaning.

Masoud
Mar 06, 2018 07:48pm

Very good news. Baloch peoples are our very own. They deserve all love respect and help. The army should kindly take the development of Balochistan under their command. Please give the best to the peoples of Balochistan

Trump Et
Mar 06, 2018 09:23pm

Excellent. Less talk. Big action.

