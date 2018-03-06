Peace returning to Balochistan: COAS

GWADAR: The establishment of a peaceful environment in less developed parts of Balochistan is a dream come true, said Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday at the concluding ceremony of the Makran festival in Turbat.

Speaking at the event, he said people of Balochistan had the same rights on facilities which were being provided to other parts of the country.

“The Khushhal Balochistan programme is aimed at fulfilling this right,” said the COAS, adding “the fact that there is a large gathering at this festival is testimony of the fact that Balochistan is moving towards peace and prosperity”.

The army chief also met local elders of Turbat at the Frontier Corps headquarters.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2018