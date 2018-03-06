Peace returning to Balochistan: COAS
GWADAR: The establishment of a peaceful environment in less developed parts of Balochistan is a dream come true, said Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday at the concluding ceremony of the Makran festival in Turbat.
Speaking at the event, he said people of Balochistan had the same rights on facilities which were being provided to other parts of the country.
“The Khushhal Balochistan programme is aimed at fulfilling this right,” said the COAS, adding “the fact that there is a large gathering at this festival is testimony of the fact that Balochistan is moving towards peace and prosperity”.
The army chief also met local elders of Turbat at the Frontier Corps headquarters.
Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2018
Comments (7)
Finally, good news.
Peace returning to Balochistan: COAS... financial fairness will bring peace and prosperity to everywhere...if we understand fairness, fairness and fairness...
about time...
Don't trust him
Overoptimistic statement. First, COAS should ensure all missing persons throughout Baluchistan and other parts of Pakistan are produced alive and well in courts of law. If not, then this has no meaning.
Very good news. Baloch peoples are our very own. They deserve all love respect and help. The army should kindly take the development of Balochistan under their command. Please give the best to the peoples of Balochistan
Excellent. Less talk. Big action.