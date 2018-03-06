NAB okays inquiries against those named in Panama Papers
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved two new inquiries against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s family and expanded its scope of investigation to include Punjab Chief Minister Shabaz Sharif, defunct finance minister Ishaq Dar, their family members and political aides.
NAB also took action for the first time against important leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Zulfiqar Bukhari, a close aide to PTI chairman Imran Khan and a senior official of the KP government — who are accused of illegally leasing out vast tracts of land to an international firm, misusing the provincial government’s helicopter by allowing Mr Khan to use it and owning offshore firms revealed in the Panama Papers.
The PML-N leaders set to face NAB inquiries on separate corruption charges are Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, MNA Hamza Shahbaz and Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha Rehman.
The inquiries were approved at an executive board meeting of NAB, presided over by its chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal, at the bureau’s headquarters on Monday.
Probe against ex-PM expanded to include his younger brother and nephew
The former prime minister, sent home by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case, is facing three corruption references. On Monday, the NAB board gave formal approval for three supplementary references related to Flagship Investment, Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield properties, already filed in an accountability court.
According to NAB, an inquiry will be conducted against CM Khattak, KP Chief Secretary Khalid Pervaiz and others for leasing out 275 acres of forest land in Malam Jabba to Siemens Group of Companies through abuse of authority and corruption. The illegal leasing had caused heavy losses to the national exchequer, said NAB. The meeting also approved an inquiry against KP officers who illegally allowed the PTI chief to use the provincial government’s chopper.
The executive board approved an inquiry against the owner of 15 companies named in the Panama Papers — Zulfikar Bukhari, the son of Wajid Bokhari (who is said to be a close aide to Mr Khan and is accused of owning assets beyond known sources of income).
NAB also approved an inquiry against Bashir Dawood, Marriyum Dawood and others for allegedly owning an offshore company named in the Panama Papers. Senator Usman Saifullah and others will also face inquiry for owning over 34 offshore companies reported in the Panama Papers. Abdul Sattar Dero, the managing director of Port Qasim Authority, and others will also face an inquiry for the same reason.
The NAB board approved an inquiry against the owners of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills — including the elder Sharif, CM Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Kulsoom Nawaz and Marriyum Nawaz — for owning assets beyond known sources of income. A complaint regarding their involvement in suspicious transactions was received from the Financial Management Unit of State Bank of Pakistan.
A supplementary reference was approved against Mr Dar for owning assets beyond known sources of income, as well as against the former director of the Lahore Development Authority, Ahad Cheema, and others accused of corruption and abuse of power.
An inquiry was approved against the management of Paragon City Private Limited. They are accused of swindling people. Mr Dar, Anusha Rehman and former Pakistan Telecommunication Authority chairman Ismail Shah are facing an inquiry for illegally awarding a Next Generation Mobile Services contract.
Certain officers of the Sui Southern Gas Company and the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) will face an inquiry for disconnecting gas supply to the mills and causing massive losses to the national asset. NAB also approved an inquiry against the PSM management accused of causing a loss of Rs7.5 billion to the national exchequer by illegally withdrawing provident funds and gratuity of employees.
Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2018
Comments (22)
The whole family is on the payroll. If the Sharif's were on the up and up they would have put their own names and titles on all their businesses.
Fight on NAB, you are nation's last hope...
I urge NAB to expedite the enquiries, as public want to see end result, and all culprits (if proved guilty) behind bars quickly without any topi dramas!
I'm telling you again and again in these comment sections. Anyone who has looted or taken ill advantage of their important positions will be punished and be jailed. Alhumdulliah I'm seeing good days ahead for the average Pakistani.
It took NAB a year to decide! NAB needs a total revamp, especially its human resource.
Lets hope the accountability is across the board and does not become victim of political favors.
Well done NAB !! Whoever has looted the country must not be spared !!
And just like that Imran Khan has silently revolutionalized the politics of Pakistan for good.
First inquiry should be made against NAB chief, if he is sadiq and ameen and non corrupt to probe others ?
If yes , then bring it on ! politicians, journals, judges , all should be answerable to the nation.
A step in the right direction, after all!!
Amazing,nobody is above the law,well done NAB please carry out all investigation and put them behind the bars who looted the state and made it weak and feeble. Much appreciated again...
Well done NAB
Who will inquire the honorable generals?
In addition to Panama Papers NAB must also fully expand its investigations in public corruption, by scrutinizing in detail all senior army , civil bureaucratic and judicial personnel , who have retired recently in last 10 years, or are about to retire. There seems too much selective focus only on politicians.
Thank you Imran Khan. This nation will be forever indebted to you.
Across the board accountability should help weed out corruption. NAB please keep up the momentum.
Great initiate by the NAB, we are proud of them. Keep up good work.
Corruption has permeated everywhere in our country. The police, bureaucrats, judiciary on and on. Politicians are no exception. However, pointing NAB gun only towards politicians would damage democratic process of country.
Excellent work by NAB. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Action by NAB against big goons is appreciable, if the cation against all involved is initiated and punished, this shall definitely be brought deterrence enough.
There is apprehension that PMLN will simply diaband NAB after the next elections if they get a good mandate from the people.
@Kaleem "Who will inquire the honorable generals?" nobody is above the law but that's not mean that since generals have not been tried in civilian courts therefore it is the right of corrupt Politicians that they should also be let Scot free moreover general public do not elect generals whereas politicians are elected by general public and they themselves make accountability laws, institutions therefore they should surrender themselves before constitution and law