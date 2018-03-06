DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Ex-PM talks about power of vote again

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 06, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: Supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif has said that people have nullified the court verdicts against the political leadership by electing the candidates backed by his party in the recent Senate elections and Sargodha by-poll.

Talking to journalists outside the accountability court here on Monday after appearing in three references instituted against him, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law retired Captain Safdar, under the direction of the Supreme Court, Mr Sharif said the courts were declaring political leaders disqualified while people were declaring them qualified through “the power of vote”.

“Gone are the days when the country was run this way, now it shouldn’t happen. The next 70 years should not be like the 70 years we have spent,” he said.

Mr Sharif asked people to rise in rebellion against ‘Sikha Shahi’. He said the people of Pakistan were not mere sheep and goats who could be fooled while their elected representatives got ousted by a few people.

He said the people had realised that the PML-N’s narrative and principled stance were correct and that was why they had started demanding respect for the vote. “The people are not ready to accept that an elected prime minister is kicked out without any regard to their choice,” he added.

The Sharifs appear before accountability court

“The one who doesn’t stand against oppression and continues to endure it is himself the biggest oppressor. Pakistan is my country, your country, our country … it doesn’t belong to a single person,” Mr Sharif said.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain Safdar appeared before the accountability court.

During the court proceedings, Khawaja Haris Ahmed, the counsel for the Sharifs, cross-examined prosecution witness Adbul Hanan, an official of the foreign ministry.

Khawaja Haris requested the court to allow Mr Sharif to leave as he was not feeling well. He continued the cross-examination even after departure of Mr Sharif from the courtroom.

On March 8, the court will record testimony of Wajid Zia, head of the six-member joint investigation team constituted by the Supreme Court to probe the Panama Papers leaks.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (16)

1000 characters
Asim
Mar 06, 2018 08:35am

We will not allow your corruption for even 1 more day, let again 70 years.

Anti-Corruption
Mar 06, 2018 08:54am

So far it seems NS and Zardari have been successful in fooling the public

Muneer
Mar 06, 2018 08:56am

The power of vote does not mean to indulge in massive corruption and trampling of laws. The power of vote of the collective will of people means that even if an elected PM does something wrong he must be punished as per the law by the courts. This is the sanctity and power of the vote of people.Nawaz Sharif and his followers needs to understand and respect that.

Asim
Mar 06, 2018 09:11am

sir, you were in power corridor for at least 30 years of these 70 years. First, Finance minister of Punjab, then Chief minister of Punjab and finally, Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 06, 2018 09:14am

Power of votes in corrupt society run by corrupt politicians, dishonest buerocrats and greedy businessmen - what a joke! Is this so called democracy?

ali
Mar 06, 2018 09:22am

Pakistan's next 70 years will be full of growth, prosperity, and happiness. Uh with you and your corrupt friends rotting in JAIL. Ameen.

Nadeem
Mar 06, 2018 10:13am

Nawaz Sharif should be sent to jail for the looted money of poor nation.

M Rafique
Mar 06, 2018 10:18am

"Ex-PM talks about power of vote again", disqualified ex PM never talks about sources of money and time, the london's flats were purchased

Chymera
Mar 06, 2018 10:36am

"The next 70 years should not be like the 70 years we have spent." ... 30 of them were under your rule !!!

Shakeel Ahmed
Mar 06, 2018 10:45am

Sir, the past 70 years consisted of 3 stints of your party's governments. So are you admitting that things went terribly wrong during your tenure? If so what guarantee is there that with your party in power the next 70 years will see improvements? Please keep fooling us, we still love you.

Pro Pakistani
Mar 06, 2018 10:54am

Remember Mr. Ex, you were part of past seventy years, and hopefully you will not be part of next seventy! The poor nation will keep on feeling the aftershocks of the jolts you provided to them!

Iqbal bhai
Mar 06, 2018 11:16am

If he is so much concerned about the sanctity of vote, he should bring good governance to the country, stop corruption, sending money abroad, and appointing incompetent relatives.

Amir
Mar 06, 2018 11:21am

Power of rigging is the right word

Hassan (Karachi)
Mar 06, 2018 12:55pm

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, I'm sorry to hear your comments. They are full of contradictions. Where was the outrage when Ex-PM Gilani (PPP) was kicked out with your full blessings?

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 06, 2018 01:49pm

What a cruel joke? Who cares for vote, voters, democracy, democratic values and norms as well as the happless and helpless ordinary people? In fact, the whole game is about manipulation and clash of personal, family, clan, political, social, financial, vested and other self-centered interests directly or indirectly, explicitly or implicitly, covertly or overtly, knowingly or unknowingly.

Hassan Nazeer
Mar 06, 2018 02:05pm

Why ruling elite recall sanctity of vote when ousted from power or in opposition? Was't power of vote was stripped apart when Prime minister seldom visited parliament?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Money and politics

Money and politics

A major question left unaddressed in the Elections Act pertains to the limit on poll spending.

Editorial

Updated March 06, 2018

Opposition to privatisation

Leadership of PPP, PTI, have stated they will resist government’s plans to privatise PIA or the Pakistan Steel Mills.
Updated March 06, 2018

On ephedrine’s trail

Pakistan continues to use large quantities of the drug in spite of studies regarding dire consequences of its dependence
Updated March 06, 2018

Plea for ‘amnesty’

Parties in Karachi should work to end culture of violence in the city by first getting rid of the black sheep within.
Updated March 05, 2018

A better Senate

The country needs a better Senate than what it has had in recent years.
Updated March 05, 2018

Gender inequality

When women have a voice in shaping public policy it maximises their economic potential.