Ex-PM talks about power of vote again
ISLAMABAD: Supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif has said that people have nullified the court verdicts against the political leadership by electing the candidates backed by his party in the recent Senate elections and Sargodha by-poll.
Talking to journalists outside the accountability court here on Monday after appearing in three references instituted against him, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law retired Captain Safdar, under the direction of the Supreme Court, Mr Sharif said the courts were declaring political leaders disqualified while people were declaring them qualified through “the power of vote”.
“Gone are the days when the country was run this way, now it shouldn’t happen. The next 70 years should not be like the 70 years we have spent,” he said.
Mr Sharif asked people to rise in rebellion against ‘Sikha Shahi’. He said the people of Pakistan were not mere sheep and goats who could be fooled while their elected representatives got ousted by a few people.
He said the people had realised that the PML-N’s narrative and principled stance were correct and that was why they had started demanding respect for the vote. “The people are not ready to accept that an elected prime minister is kicked out without any regard to their choice,” he added.
The Sharifs appear before accountability court
“The one who doesn’t stand against oppression and continues to endure it is himself the biggest oppressor. Pakistan is my country, your country, our country … it doesn’t belong to a single person,” Mr Sharif said.
Earlier, Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain Safdar appeared before the accountability court.
During the court proceedings, Khawaja Haris Ahmed, the counsel for the Sharifs, cross-examined prosecution witness Adbul Hanan, an official of the foreign ministry.
Khawaja Haris requested the court to allow Mr Sharif to leave as he was not feeling well. He continued the cross-examination even after departure of Mr Sharif from the courtroom.
On March 8, the court will record testimony of Wajid Zia, head of the six-member joint investigation team constituted by the Supreme Court to probe the Panama Papers leaks.
We will not allow your corruption for even 1 more day, let again 70 years.
So far it seems NS and Zardari have been successful in fooling the public
The power of vote does not mean to indulge in massive corruption and trampling of laws. The power of vote of the collective will of people means that even if an elected PM does something wrong he must be punished as per the law by the courts. This is the sanctity and power of the vote of people.Nawaz Sharif and his followers needs to understand and respect that.
sir, you were in power corridor for at least 30 years of these 70 years. First, Finance minister of Punjab, then Chief minister of Punjab and finally, Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Power of votes in corrupt society run by corrupt politicians, dishonest buerocrats and greedy businessmen - what a joke! Is this so called democracy?
Pakistan's next 70 years will be full of growth, prosperity, and happiness. Uh with you and your corrupt friends rotting in JAIL. Ameen.
Nawaz Sharif should be sent to jail for the looted money of poor nation.
"Ex-PM talks about power of vote again", disqualified ex PM never talks about sources of money and time, the london's flats were purchased
"The next 70 years should not be like the 70 years we have spent." ... 30 of them were under your rule !!!
Sir, the past 70 years consisted of 3 stints of your party's governments. So are you admitting that things went terribly wrong during your tenure? If so what guarantee is there that with your party in power the next 70 years will see improvements? Please keep fooling us, we still love you.
Remember Mr. Ex, you were part of past seventy years, and hopefully you will not be part of next seventy! The poor nation will keep on feeling the aftershocks of the jolts you provided to them!
If he is so much concerned about the sanctity of vote, he should bring good governance to the country, stop corruption, sending money abroad, and appointing incompetent relatives.
Power of rigging is the right word
Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, I'm sorry to hear your comments. They are full of contradictions. Where was the outrage when Ex-PM Gilani (PPP) was kicked out with your full blessings?
What a cruel joke? Who cares for vote, voters, democracy, democratic values and norms as well as the happless and helpless ordinary people? In fact, the whole game is about manipulation and clash of personal, family, clan, political, social, financial, vested and other self-centered interests directly or indirectly, explicitly or implicitly, covertly or overtly, knowingly or unknowingly.
Why ruling elite recall sanctity of vote when ousted from power or in opposition? Was't power of vote was stripped apart when Prime minister seldom visited parliament?